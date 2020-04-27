View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Whaling Wall Dallas
Whaling Wall Cali
Whaling Wall Washington
Whaling Wall
01
04

Wyland's Whaling Wall was recently uncovered in downtown Dallas after ads were taken down during the pandemic. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

02
04

The very first Whaling Wall was painted in Laguna Beach in 1981. (Courtesy of Wyland Foundation)

03
04

"Washington Orcas" Whaling Wall in Tacoma, Washington. (Courtesy of Wyland Foundation)

04
04

Once the "Largest Mural in the World," Planet Ocean is located in Long Beach. (Courtesy of Wyland Foundation)

Whaling Wall Dallas
Whaling Wall Cali
Whaling Wall Washington
Whaling Wall
Culture / Newsy

An Iconic Dallas Mural Makes an Appearance for the First Time in 15 Years

As Outdoor Advertising Comes Down, 'Whaling Wall' is Unveiled During the Pandemic

BY // 04.27.20
Wyland's Whaling Wall was recently uncovered in downtown Dallas after ads were taken down during the pandemic. (Photo by Megan Ziots)
The very first Whaling Wall was painted in Laguna Beach in 1981. (Courtesy of Wyland Foundation)
"Washington Orcas" Whaling Wall in Tacoma, Washington. (Courtesy of Wyland Foundation)
Once the "Largest Mural in the World," Planet Ocean is located in Long Beach. (Courtesy of Wyland Foundation)
1
4

Wyland's Whaling Wall was recently uncovered in downtown Dallas after ads were taken down during the pandemic. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

2
4

The very first Whaling Wall was painted in Laguna Beach in 1981. (Courtesy of Wyland Foundation)

3
4

"Washington Orcas" Whaling Wall in Tacoma, Washington. (Courtesy of Wyland Foundation)

4
4

Once the "Largest Mural in the World," Planet Ocean is located in Long Beach. (Courtesy of Wyland Foundation)

I have a faint memory of marine life artist Robert Wyland’s “Whaling Wall.” As a kid who grew up in the Dallas suburb of Allen, I remember catching glimpses of the massive 170-foot long, eight-story high mural of humpback whales swimming in the ocean on drives into the city to visit museums or the Dallas World Aquarium. Until now, I associated this elusive memory of the vibrant blue mural as part of the aquarium. You know, since it’s all about whales, dolphins, and fish.

But it was really the 82nd entry of Wyland’s series of 101 “Whaling Walls” that the artist painted around the world over the course of three decades. Completely free for the city in 1999, Dallas’ “Whaling Wall” was paid for through donations from Wyland’s foundation and his own time and money. Plano-based J.C. Penney also chipped in with supplies like paint and buckets.

Painter, sculptor, writer, photographer, and filmmaker are a few of Wyland’s titles, but his primary is probably conservationist. “Leading the front in water conservation,” as designated by former U.S. Vice President and environmentalist Al Gore, Wyland’s foundation has been a non-profit dedicated to promoting, protecting, and preserving the world’s ocean, waterways, and marine life since 1993.

As part of his efforts to bring awareness to the cause, Wyland began painting his “Whaling Walls” in 1981 with “Gray Whale and Calf” in Laguna Beach, California, which was also recently resurrected. Many of his works take over giant landscapes like skyscrapers and sports arenas. His “Planet Ocean” mural, painted on the Long Beach Convention Center, was once the largest mural in the world.

As for his Dallas work, in 2005, Wyland’s “Whaling Wall” was covered up by outdoor advertising and was forgotten by many. That was until about six days ago, when Clear Channel Outdoor removed its current ad in the parking lot at 505 N. Akard Street and the six giant whales were revealed. It’s assumed by Wyland (see below) that it’s only because of the pandemic and companies pulling advertising that they were.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_X5lHyFmxY/

VIEW ART

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - FTW

It is nice to have the mural back. I took a drive by the building today to reminisce on pre-coronavirus times, and even further back to my childhood. Although it could use a few touch ups — the years beneath AT&T ads and other less appealing scenes have taken their toll — Dallas’ “Whaling Wall is a breath of fresh air in a virus-stricken city.

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
2862 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2862 Vacherie Lane
Dallas, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2862 Vacherie Lane
17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
Harbord Oaks Estates
FOR SALE

17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
6635 Prairie Flower Trail
Enclave at Wooded Creek
FOR SALE

6635 Prairie Flower Trail
DALLAS, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
6635 Prairie Flower Trail
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
2055 Christie Lane
FOR SALE

2055 Christie Lane
Carrollton, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2055 Christie Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X