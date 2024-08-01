Houston Symphony Music Director Juraj Valčuha and Executive Director John Mangum. Photo by Ben Cordua (2) (1)
John Mangum, Houston Symphony
Barbara Burger, John Mangum; Photo by Wilson Parish
Margaret Alkek Williams and John Mangum; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
John Mangum, Houston Symphony
01
05

Houston Symphony music director Juraj Valčuha and executive director and CEO John Mangum. (Photo by Ben Cordua)

02
05

Houston Symphony executive director and CEO John Mangum overseeing live-streaming performances from Jones Hall during the global pandemic.

03
05

Houston Symphony Society board president Barbara Burger, symphony executive director and CEO John Mangum (Photo by Wilson Parish)

04
05

Generous philanthropist Margaret Alkek Williams, Houston Symphony Ball CEO and executive director John Mangum at the 2024 Houston Symphony Ball. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

05
05

Houston symphony executive director and CEO John Mangum departs for Lyric Opera of Chicago this fall.

Houston Symphony Music Director Juraj Valčuha and Executive Director John Mangum. Photo by Ben Cordua (2) (1)
John Mangum, Houston Symphony
Barbara Burger, John Mangum; Photo by Wilson Parish
Margaret Alkek Williams and John Mangum; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
John Mangum, Houston Symphony
Arts / Performing Arts

Houston Symphony Loses Its Leader to Chicago’s Lyric Opera — The Legacy of John Mangum and a Successor Search

Guiding the Symphony Through Natural Disasters and COVID

BY // 07.31.24
Houston Symphony music director Juraj Valčuha and executive director and CEO John Mangum. (Photo by Ben Cordua)
Houston Symphony executive director and CEO John Mangum overseeing live-streaming performances from Jones Hall during the global pandemic.
Houston Symphony Society board president Barbara Burger, symphony executive director and CEO John Mangum (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Generous philanthropist Margaret Alkek Williams, Houston Symphony Ball CEO and executive director John Mangum at the 2024 Houston Symphony Ball. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Houston symphony executive director and CEO John Mangum departs for Lyric Opera of Chicago this fall.
1
5

Houston Symphony music director Juraj Valčuha and executive director and CEO John Mangum. (Photo by Ben Cordua)

2
5

Houston Symphony executive director and CEO John Mangum overseeing live-streaming performances from Jones Hall during the global pandemic.

3
5

Houston Symphony Society board president Barbara Burger, symphony executive director and CEO John Mangum (Photo by Wilson Parish)

4
5

Generous philanthropist Margaret Alkek Williams, Houston Symphony Ball CEO and executive director John Mangum at the 2024 Houston Symphony Ball. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

5
5

Houston symphony executive director and CEO John Mangum departs for Lyric Opera of Chicago this fall.

When the curtain opens on Houston’s performing arts scene in the fall, the city will be missing one of its most visionary leaders. John Mangum, Houston Symphony executive director, CEO and holder of the Margaret Alkek Williams Chair, has accepted the position of general director, president and CEO for the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Magnum will continue to lead the Houston Symphony through the month of September, with his tenure officially ending before the Opening Night gala on October 4.

Joining the Symphony in 2018, Mangum has led the organization through some of Houston’s most difficult times including Hurricane Harvey severely damaging Jones Hall and the economic disaster of COVID-19.

Through it all, he managed to double the orchestras’s endowment by 50 percent. Today it totals more than $100 million, a record, and earned revenue has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, trending up more than 10 percent year over year for the upcoming season.

“My tenure at the Houston Symphony has been the most professionally and personally fulfilling of my career so far,” Mangum says in a statement. “I am proud of the work we’ve done together these last six and a half years to get to this place.

“We have incredibly strong board leadership, our staff is one of the best teams in the business, and our musicians are incredible artists, sounding better than ever, dedicated to their craft and to this orchestra. I will always look back with fondness and gratitude on my time in Houston.”

Margaret Alkek Williams and John Mangum; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Generous philanthropist Margaret Alkek Williams, Houston Symphony Ball CEO and executive director John Mangum at the 2024 Houston Symphony Ball. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Under Mangum’s leadership, the Houston Symphony persevered through months of physical and financial rebuilding following Harvey, as well as through the global pandemic. Houston Symphony became a leader in the industry by live-streaming concerts beginning in May of 2020 and safely introducing small live audiences back into Jones Hall for the 2020-21 season.

Get Tailgate Ready

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
Barbara Burger, John Mangum; Photo by Wilson Parish
Houston Symphony Society board president Barbara Burger, symphony executive director and CEO John Mangum (Photo by Wilson Parish)

“John’s contributions during his tenure have been numerous and invaluable and include welcoming maestro Juraj Valcuha to the podium and leading the first major renovation of Jones Hall since its opening,” Houston Symphony board president Barbara Burger says in a statement. “John has been instrumental in strengthening of the Houston Symphony toward its vision as a world class orchestra and Houston cultural leader, creating extraordinary musical experiences for all.”

Burger and board chair Janet Clark will lead the search for Mangum’s successor.

The Residences at The Allen
Hotel-Inspired Living
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
5418 Indigo Street
Braes View Terrace, Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5418 Indigo Street
Houston, TX

$440,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5418 Indigo Street
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
2904 Chenevert Street #G
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2904 Chenevert Street #G
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2904 Chenevert Street #G
5755 Valkeith Drive
Maplewood South
FOR SALE

5755 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$635,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5755 Valkeith Drive
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
10038 Briar Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10038 Briar Drive
Houston, TX

$1,599,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10038 Briar Drive
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
2902 Chenevert Street #B
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2902 Chenevert Street #B
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2902 Chenevert Street #B
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$305,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Montebello | Co-list: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
3927 Gramercy Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

3927 Gramercy Street
Houston, TX

$849,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3927 Gramercy Street
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
2122 Grandmill Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

2122 Grandmill Lane
Katy, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
2122 Grandmill Lane
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$409,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Houston, TX

$117,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
4509 Blossom Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4509 Blossom Street
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4509 Blossom Street
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$409,500 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X