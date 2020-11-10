97 West – Rendering of the future 97 West Kitchen & Bar
97 West – stick to your ribs
97 West – Smoked bourbon cocktail
97 West – Will feature elevated Southern comfort food.
01
04

Rendering of the future 97 West Kitchen & Bar inside Hotel Drover.

02
04

Stick to your ribs Texas specialties at the upcoming 97 West Kitchen & Bar.

03
04

Smoked bourbon cocktail on the menu.

04
04

97 West will feature elevated Southern comfort food.

97 West – Rendering of the future 97 West Kitchen & Bar
97 West – stick to your ribs
97 West – Smoked bourbon cocktail
97 West – Will feature elevated Southern comfort food.
Restaurants / Openings

Fort Worth’s Most Ambitious New Hotel Adds a New Chef and Food & Beverage Resort Wiz — Hotel Drover Makes Moves

Get Ready for 97 West Kitchen & Bar

BY // 11.09.20
Rendering of the future 97 West Kitchen & Bar inside Hotel Drover.
Stick to your ribs Texas specialties at the upcoming 97 West Kitchen & Bar.
Smoked bourbon cocktail on the menu.
97 West will feature elevated Southern comfort food.
1
4

Rendering of the future 97 West Kitchen & Bar inside Hotel Drover.

2
4

Stick to your ribs Texas specialties at the upcoming 97 West Kitchen & Bar.

3
4

Smoked bourbon cocktail on the menu.

4
4

97 West will feature elevated Southern comfort food.

The 200-room Hotel Drover, a Marriott Autograph Collection hotel and resort, is coming along nicely ― flanking the bustling Mule Alley redevelopment in the Fort Worth Stockyards. It is currently scheduled to open in early 2021.

Local chef Jenna Kinard was attached to the Hotel Drover’s signature restaurant 97 West Kitchen & Bar from the beginning, but exited the project earlier this year.

Now, Stockyards Heritage Development Co. and Hotel Drover are adding Grant Morgan as executive chef, and Brian Richards as executive director of food and beverage going forward. 97 West will feature classic Texas-style cuisine, elevated ranch classics and reimagined Southern comfort foods.

Hotel Drover will bring 200 rustic-luxe rooms and suites in addition to two stores and 12,000 square feet of meeting space.

“We are so excited to have both Brian and Grant on our opening team and knew from the moment we met them that they would fit in seamlessly with our brand and vision at Hotel Drover,” says Hotel Drover general manager Kristin Assad. “We are focused on creating legendary experiences that cannot be found anywhere else, and I know that this team is going to be incredibly successful.

“We look forward to sharing 97 West with the city of Fort Worth and all of our guests.”

Shop Jewelry

Swipe
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck

Morgan brings more than 25 years of restaurant experience to his role. He will overseeing the day-to-day operations of the culinary team, creating the menus for 97 West, banquets, the lobby bar, and The Backyard at 97 West. Prior to moving to Texas in 2007, Morgan worked in kitchens from Arizona to Colorado and Nevada. After relocating to Dallas, he worked as the executive chef of Dragonfly and Hotel Zaza. Most recently, Morgan was part of the Front Burner Restaurants’ team as the chef at the Ranch at Las Colinas and corporate chef for Velvet Taco.

Brian Richards will be responsible for handling operations for Hotel Drover’s entire food and beverage department. Richards held his first job at The Broadmoor, the longest-running five-star, Five Diamond resort in the country, where he worked on the opening team for The Summit restaurant. His tenure in boutique and luxury hotels includes locations from Arizona to the coast of California, working with hotel groups Kimpton, Morgans Hotel Group, IHG and PHG.

97 West will feature custom hand-crafted furniture, as well as authentic repurposed wood throughout the restaurant. It will have more than 200 seats with options including secluded semi-private tables, three private dining rooms and an outdoor chef table with the open show kitchen

The back porch of 97 West overlooks The Backyard’s pool and fire pits, and will feature yard games like washers and cornhole, a live entertainment stage, large oak trees and casual seating for small bites and cocktails. And the Hotel Drove is steps away from all the new shopping, dining and sightseeing that Mule Alley now has to offer.

The PaperCity Magazine

November Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

Former Texas High School Football Star and Subject of Showtime’s <em>Outcry</em> is the Face of Hari Mari’s Fall Launch
Former Texas High School Football Star and Subject of Showtime’s Outcry is the Face of Hari Mari’s Fall Launch
99-Year-Old Style Icon Stars in New UT Coloring Book — Iris Apfel Gets a Spotlight Texas Moment
99-Year-Old Style Icon Stars in New UT Coloring Book — Iris Apfel Gets a Spotlight Texas Moment
The Social Side of Kips Bay
The Social Side of Kips Bay
Cult-Favorite Brand, Psycho Bunny, Brings Its Bold Looks to Dallas
Cult-Favorite Brand, Psycho Bunny, Brings Its Bold Looks to Dallas
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
read full series

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place

Featured Properties

Swipe
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas
FOR SALE

4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4507 Holland Avenue #105
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
3824 Aviemore Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
Knox-Henderson
FOR SALE

2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
DALLAS, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
4601 Palencia Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

4601 Palencia Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4601 Palencia Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
10021 Pensive Drive
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10021 Pensive Drive
Dallas, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
10021 Pensive Drive
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X