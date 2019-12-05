Museum of Illusions
Arts / Museums

Your Sneak Peek Inside Dallas’ New Museum of Illusions — Optical Illusions Astound

This Bizarre World Just May Make You Wobbly

BY // 12.05.19
Dallas’ newest interactive attraction, the Museum of Illusions, officially opens this Saturday, December 7. Making its Texas debut in the West End, this will be only the third illusions museum location in the United States and the 17th in the world.

Permanently located at 701 Ross Avenue, the “edutainment” museum is made for all ages,whether you want to bring the kids or come on a date night. Several fun photo opportunities are available as you walk throughout the 60 plus interactive and immersive exhibits.

Subhi Gharbieh, a representative of the Dallas Museum of Illusions, hopes the new attraction will make the West End a more popular place to bring the family and hang out. A Dallas-native, Gharbieh notes the positive development that’s been happening in the area, particularly the upcoming smart park, West End Square.

We got a sneak peak of the new museum as the team was finishing up construction.

Filled with optical illusions and mind twisters, the exhibits offer insight into how our brains perceive things differently. From hands-on games to more photogenic exhibits like a vortex tunnel, tilted room, infinity room and beuchet chair, there’s a lot to experiment with.

The vortex tunnel had to be my favorite as it’s definitely a challenge to walk through. The walkway is obviously still and sturdy, but the fact that the lights are circling all around you make it difficult to keep steady.

Vortex Tunnel
The Vortex Tunnel at the Museum of Illusions Toronto.

The beuchet chair is also a fun exhibit to bring a friend or date to take photos with. Based on how certain objects are aligned, it looks like the person sitting in the chair is much tinier than the person standing up.

Museum of Illusions
Dallas’ set up is orange, but same idea.

Tons of illusions line the walls like a spinning DJ board, kaleidoscopes, mirrors, and more. And if you want to look like a head on a platter, you can make that happen too.

679A2401

But, I don’t want to give away too much. It’s much better to experience first-hand.

To celebrate its Texas opening, opening weekend will feature illusionist Zak Mirzadeh on December 7 and 8. And later, on December 14 and 15, and 21 and 22, Santa Claus will make an appearance for photos with the exhibits.

The Museum of Illusions Dallas is open every day from 10 am to 8 pm. Tickets run $19 for adults and $15 for kids. Click here for more info.

