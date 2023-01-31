dallas art fair 2023
Arts / Museums

Dallas Art Fair 2023 — Your Exclusive Visual Preview

The Biggest Players to Know at the Influential Boutique Fair's 15th Edition

BY // 01.31.23
The Dallas Art Fair, 15th edition, unfurls April 20-23, 2023 at Fashion Industry Gallery (f.i.g.). (Photo by Exploredinary)
Jorinde Voigt's "Immersion IV (7)," 2018 at Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino (Courtesy Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino)
Taos-based gallery The Valley comes to Texas for the Dallas Art Fair.
JooYoung Choi's "And Someday Your Rainbow Will Come Smiling Through," 2022 at Inman Gallery (Courtesy Inman Gallery)
David McGee's "Time's Up," 2022 at Inman Gallery (Courtesy Inman Gallery)
The Dallas Art Fair has been enthusiastically embraced by the collecting community in Texas and beyond. (Photo by Exploredinary)
James Gilbert's "Evening Would Bring Its Familiar Strangeness," 2022 at Erin Cluley Gallery (Courtesy of the artist and Erin Cluley Gallery)
Chul Hyun-Ahn's "Forked Series #36," 2019 at Erin Cluley Gallery (Courtesy of the artist and Erin Cluley Gallery)
Claire Colette "Sunscape," 2022 at 12.26 (Courtesy 12.26)
Italian SECCI Gallery, with locations in Milan, Florence, and Pietrasanta, returns to Dallas this spring. (Courtesy Dallas Art Fair)
Shinya Azuma's "In the hole," 2022 at Galleri Urbane (Courtesy Galleri Urbane)
Shinya Azuma's "Human," 2022 at Galleri Urbane (Courtesy Galleri Urbane)
Stephen D’Onofrio's "Still Life with Bees and Oranges," 2023 at Galleri Urbane (Courtesy Galleri Urbane)
Hollis Taggart, with locations in New York and Southport, returns to the Dallas Art Fair this April. (Courtesy Dallas Art Fair)
Ludwig Schwarz's "Untitled," 2022 at Conduit Gallery (Courtesy Conduit Gallery)
Steven Charles' "Orthodox Caveman," 2022 at Cris Worley Fine Arts (Courtesy Cris Worley Fine Arts)
Dan Jian's "Nascent Terrain," 2022 at Cris Worley Fine Arts (Courtesy Cris Worley Fine Arts)
The art crush at the 2022 Dallas Art Fair (Photo by Exploredinary)
Preetika Rajgariah's "bring me the sunset in a cup," 2022 at Bill Arning Exhibitions (Courtesy Bill Arning Exhibitions)
Jean Paul Mallozzi's "Lean Back More," 2022 at Bill Arning Exhibitions (Courtesy Bill Arning Exhibitions)
Cruz Ortiz's "cuando i hear amor eterno i cant help but cry," 2022 at Bill Arning Exhibitions (Courtesy Bill Arning Exhibitions)
Mark Ponder's "Power Female 2," 2022 at Bill Arning Exhibitions (Courtesy Bill Arning Exhibitions)
Moskowitz Bayse is a Los Angeles-based gallery that will return to the Dallas Art Fair this April. (Courtesy Dallas Art Fair)
Brach Tiller's "A Place with Windows," 2022 at Martha's Contemporary (Courtesy Martha's Contemporary)
Ricardo Partida's "Final Fantasy," 2020 at Martha's Contemporary (Courtesy Martha's Contemporary)
Houston's McClain Gallery returns to exhibit at the 15th edition of the Dallas Art Fair. (Courtesy Dallas Art Fair)
Dorothy Hood's "Varied Paths," 1982-1997 at McClain Gallery (Courtesy the artist and McClain Gallery)
Elaine Reichek's "Untitled," 1973 at McClain Gallery (Courtesy the artist and McClain Gallery)
Ted Stamm's "DGR-16-20-3 (Dodger)," 1976 at McClain Gallery (Courtesy the artist and McClain Gallery)
Patel Brown is based in Canada, one of the 20 countries that will be represented at the 2023 Dallas Art Fair. (Courtesy Dallas Art Fair)
Ryoichi Nakamura's "A," 2022 at Peter Augustus (Courtesy Peter Augustus)
Ryoichi Nakamura's "G," 2022 at Peter Augustus (Courtesy Peter Augustus)
Saenger Galería, hailing from Mexico City, is one of the international exhibitors at the coming Dallas Art Fair. (Photo by Exploredinary)
Sara Anstis' "Full Hands," 2021 at Various Small Fires (Courtesy the artist and Various Small Fires)
Mark Yang's "Battle of the Centaurs," 2022 at Various Small Fires (Courtesy the artist and Various Small Fires)
Josh Lilley, a London-based gallery, will showcase at the Dallas Art Fair. (Courtesy Dallas Art Fair)
Sean Cairns' "Geode," 2022 at Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden (Courtesy Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden)
David A. Dreyer's "Further Reckoning Music~~Playin' Tin Jug Blue Bamboo," 2022 at Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden (Courtesy Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden)
When the official announcement of Dallas Art Fair 2023 hit our inbox, we reached out to the 16 participating Texas dealers to share images of the art bounty they’ll present in their booths. Scroll through the slideshow for a preview, a PaperCity exclusive. 

Texas volleys a visual milestone in April, when the Dallas Art Fair returns to the Fashion Industry Gallery for its 15th edition featuring a roster of 88 international, national, and Texas galleries. Co-founded by visionary John Sughrue and led by longtime director Kelly Cornell, this influential boutique fair in the heart of the Dallas Arts District has come a long way from its fledgling arrival in 2009 during precarious financial times.

Josh Lilley
Josh Lilley, a London-based gallery, will showcase at the Dallas Art Fair 2023. (Courtesy Dallas Art Fair)

Flash forward, and Dallas Arts Month, staged annually each April, is a spinoff of the fair, as is one important entity that no other place in Texas currently has in such abundance. That would be collectors. With the exception of the niche collecting group Latin American Maecenas at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Dallas has undeniably eclipsed every other city in Texas as a 21st-century nexus for investigating and acquiring visual culture.

442_Drexel Galeria – Pablo Santibañez Untitled, 2022 Oil : canvas 51 x 64 in
Pablo Santibañez’s Untitled, 2022, at Drexel Galería.

Expect big players come April, arriving from 46 cities in 20 countries, beginning with global powerhouse Perrotin; unique internationals such as Mexico dealer Drexel Galería, London-based Josh Lilley, Italian export SECCI, and, in from Kyiv, Voloshyn Gallery, bravely focused upon Ukrainian talents. Among the U.S. delegation: iconic-to-cool NYC dealers, from Morgan Lehman Gallery to The Hole; buzzy Charlotte, North Carolina-based SOCO Gallery; plentiful L.A. action (always one of the fair’s calling cards), especially Shulamit Nazarian, Anat Ebgi, Louis Stern Fine Arts, Night Gallery, Luis de Jesus Gallery, Rusha & Co, and Various Small Fires (L.A., Seoul), which now boasts a Dallas outpost.

DMC 198_Time’s Up_60x40_original_crop
David McGee’s Time’s Up, 2022, at Inman Gallery (Courtesy the artist and Inman Gallery)

These dealers join 15 Texas-founded galleries, including must-checkout Martha’s Contemporary from Austin.

Dallas Art Fair, Ricky Morales, Meredith Williams (gallerists at Martha’s Contemporary), Credit to Exploredinary (Photo by Exploredinary)
Martha’s Contemporary gallerists Ricky Morales, Meredith Williams at Dallas Art Fair 2022 (Photo by Exploredinary)

“I’m thrilled that we’ll have many more full-sized booths at the fair this year,” Cornell says. “Over the years, we’ve had requests from exhibitors for more space, so we’ve reworked the floorplan at Fashion Industry Gallery to accommodate this. There will be fewer shared spaces, and several returning galleries taking on their own booths for the first time this year. I’m excited to see what the galleries do with more space.”

Valentines Day

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
McClain Gallery
Houston’s McClain Gallery returns to exhibit at the 15th edition of the Dallas Art Fair. (Courtesy Dallas Art Fair)

Why is this fair is worth traveling to from other culture capitals? “The Dallas Art Fair is an excellent destination because of the warm, welcoming community we’ve built here over the past 15 years,” Cornell says. “The fair has a global scope, with local and national galleries neighboring exhibitors from Shanghai to Mexico City to Accra … I’m looking forward to welcoming new galleries to Dallas and reuniting with many galleries who’ve chosen to participate again this spring.”

Ortiz,Cruz(‘cuando i hear amor eterno i cant help but cry)
Cruz Ortiz’s cuando i hear amor eterno i cant help but cry, 2022, at Bill Arning Exhibitions (Courtesy Bill Arning Exhibitions)

Check back on papercitymag.com for updates and our April 2023 Dallas print edition.

Dallas Art Fair, April 20 – 23; Dallas Art Fair Foundation Preview Benefit, Thursday, April 20, 4 to 8 pm, supporting Dallas Contemporary, Dallas Museum of Art, and Nasher Sculpture Center; tickets, dealer lineup, info here

All images courtesy of the artists and their respective galleries)

