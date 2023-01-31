Mark Yang's "Battle of the Centaurs," 2022 at Various Small Fires (Courtesy the artist and Various Small Fires)

Saenger Galería, hailing from Mexico City, is one of the international exhibitors at the coming Dallas Art Fair. (Photo by Exploredinary)

Patel Brown is based in Canada, one of the 20 countries that will be represented at the 2023 Dallas Art Fair. (Courtesy Dallas Art Fair)

Hollis Taggart, with locations in New York and Southport, returns to the Dallas Art Fair this April. (Courtesy Dallas Art Fair)

The Dallas Art Fair has been enthusiastically embraced by the collecting community in Texas and beyond. (Photo by Exploredinary)

When the official announcement of Dallas Art Fair 2023 hit our inbox, we reached out to the 16 participating Texas dealers to share images of the art bounty they’ll present in their booths. Scroll through the slideshow for a preview, a PaperCity exclusive.

Texas volleys a visual milestone in April, when the Dallas Art Fair returns to the Fashion Industry Gallery for its 15th edition featuring a roster of 88 international, national, and Texas galleries. Co-founded by visionary John Sughrue and led by longtime director Kelly Cornell, this influential boutique fair in the heart of the Dallas Arts District has come a long way from its fledgling arrival in 2009 during precarious financial times.

Flash forward, and Dallas Arts Month, staged annually each April, is a spinoff of the fair, as is one important entity that no other place in Texas currently has in such abundance. That would be collectors. With the exception of the niche collecting group Latin American Maecenas at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Dallas has undeniably eclipsed every other city in Texas as a 21st-century nexus for investigating and acquiring visual culture.

Expect big players come April, arriving from 46 cities in 20 countries, beginning with global powerhouse Perrotin; unique internationals such as Mexico dealer Drexel Galería, London-based Josh Lilley, Italian export SECCI, and, in from Kyiv, Voloshyn Gallery, bravely focused upon Ukrainian talents. Among the U.S. delegation: iconic-to-cool NYC dealers, from Morgan Lehman Gallery to The Hole; buzzy Charlotte, North Carolina-based SOCO Gallery; plentiful L.A. action (always one of the fair’s calling cards), especially Shulamit Nazarian, Anat Ebgi, Louis Stern Fine Arts, Night Gallery, Luis de Jesus Gallery, Rusha & Co, and Various Small Fires (L.A., Seoul), which now boasts a Dallas outpost.

These dealers join 15 Texas-founded galleries, including must-checkout Martha’s Contemporary from Austin.

“I’m thrilled that we’ll have many more full-sized booths at the fair this year,” Cornell says. “Over the years, we’ve had requests from exhibitors for more space, so we’ve reworked the floorplan at Fashion Industry Gallery to accommodate this. There will be fewer shared spaces, and several returning galleries taking on their own booths for the first time this year. I’m excited to see what the galleries do with more space.”

Valentines Day Swipe















Next

Why is this fair is worth traveling to from other culture capitals? “The Dallas Art Fair is an excellent destination because of the warm, welcoming community we’ve built here over the past 15 years,” Cornell says. “The fair has a global scope, with local and national galleries neighboring exhibitors from Shanghai to Mexico City to Accra … I’m looking forward to welcoming new galleries to Dallas and reuniting with many galleries who’ve chosen to participate again this spring.”

Check back on papercitymag.com for updates and our April 2023 Dallas print edition.

Dallas Art Fair, April 20 – 23; Dallas Art Fair Foundation Preview Benefit, Thursday, April 20, 4 to 8 pm, supporting Dallas Contemporary, Dallas Museum of Art, and Nasher Sculpture Center; tickets, dealer lineup, info here.

All images courtesy of the artists and their respective galleries)