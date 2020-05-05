View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Njideka Akunyili Crosby's Dwell: Me, We, 2017
Arts / Museums

Museums Delivered — Alison Hearst Takes Us Inside The Modern in Fort Worth

A Look at Njideka Akunyili Crosby's "Dwell: Me, We," Part of the Museum's Permanent Collection

BY // 05.05.20
Our Texas cities have begun to reopen, but many museums have decided to err on the side of caution and remain shuttered a while longer. Honestly, I agree that they should stay closed as we adhere to Dallas county’s Safer At Home order until May 15. Soon enough, we’ll be able to wander through the galleries of our world-renowned arts institutions again and soak up Vermeers and Van Goghs galore.

Taking a cue from the restaurant industry’s robust to-go services, PaperCity is assisting our cultural friends by providing our online and social media platforms and launching our “Museums Delivered” series. Curators whipped out their smartphones and shared insights into paintings from recently opened exhibitions, as well as favorites from the permanent collection. We’re thankful that our friends at institutions in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Houston have allowed us inside — virtually — to enjoy some art when we need it most.

You may have caught some of the stories thus far. Curator Guillaume Kientz of the Kimbell Art Museum shared insights into some of the paintings from “Flesh and Blood: Italian Masterpieces from the Capodimonte Museum,” which had opened shorty before the order came to shelter in place. Also, Andrea Karnes, senior curator at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, took a moment to tell us about one of her favorite works from the permanent collection: Kehinde Wiley‘s Colonel Platoff on His Charger.

Alison Hearst, photographed by Lauren Withrow

Today, we have another friend from the Modern, associate curator Alison Hearst, featured in the Fort Worth edition of PaperCity March issue,”The Nonconforming Curator.” She’s the organizer of the museum’s FOCUS exhibitions and has presented solo shows for artists including Fred Tomaselli, Mario Garcia Torres, Thomas Demand, Lorna Simpson, and Analia Saban. Most recently, she curated the 20-year survey “Robyn O’Neil: We, The Masses,” which opened in Fall 2019.

In this video, Hearst shares another painting from the museum’s extensive permanent collection: Njideka Akunyili Crosby’s Dwell: Me, We.

Njideka Akunyili Crosby, born 1983; Dwell: Me, We, 2017, acrylic, transfers, colored pencil, charcoal, and collage on paper, 96 x 124 inches; collection of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth; gift of the Director’s Council and Museum purchase, the Benjamin J. Tillar Memorial Trust.

Featured Properties

