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Looking For the Next Beethoven In Houston — A Night Of Music, Wine and Art Champions Lifts Musiqa

Performing For More Than 70,000 Public School Students

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Nanki Chugh, violinist and Musiqa Creative Education director; Caio Diniz, cellist and Musiqa artist; and Maiko Sasaki, clarinet and Musiqa artist board member perform at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Nanki Chugh, violinist and Musiqa Creative Education director; Caio Diniz, cellist and Musiqa artist; and Maiko Sasaki, clarinet and Musiqa artist board member perform at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Musiqa Creative Education director Nanki Chugh, Caio Diniz, Musiqa board president Pamela Horton at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Musiqa Creative Education director Nanki Chugh, Caio Diniz, Musiqa board president Pamela Horton at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Honorees Michael Clark & Sallie Morian, Musiqa artistic director Dr. Anthony Brandt at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Honorees Michael Clark & Sallie Morian, Musiqa artistic director Dr. Anthony Brandt at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Musiqa executive director Dawson White, Or Shaham at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Musiqa executive director Dawson White, Or Shaham at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Nolan Hennessey, Hunter O'Brien, Chris Ellis at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Nolan Hennessey, Hunter O'Brien, Chris Ellis at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Isabelle Asakura & Seth Stolbun at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Isabelle Asakura & Seth Stolbun at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Musiqa 2025 Catalyst Commission winner Jaylin Vinson, Aliya Belay at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Musiqa 2025 Catalyst Commission winner Jaylin Vinson, Aliya Belay at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Nanki Chugh, Adrienne Jones, Minnette Boesel at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Nanki Chugh, Adrienne Jones, Minnette Boesel at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Toni Oplt & Ed Schneider at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Toni Oplt & Ed Schneider at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Darian Donovan Thomas, Terre Lee at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Darian Donovan Thomas, Terre Lee at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Julia Sychuk, Ricardo Castillo at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Julia Sychuk, Ricardo Castillo at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Mary & Marco Piña at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Mary & Marco Piña at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Marcus Maroney, Karim Al-Zand at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Marcus Maroney, Karim Al-Zand at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Sandra Tirey & Jan van Lohuizen at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Sandra Tirey & Jan van Lohuizen at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

The stunning McClain Gallery turned out to be the perfect backdrop for Musiqa’s Spring Benefit 2026, celebrating two of the Houston music organization’s most enthusiastic benefactors: Sallie Morian and Michael Clark. Patrons, musicians and music lovers who support Musiqa’s unique presentation of contemporary music poured into the light-filled space to honor the couple. It was a joyous gathering of conviviality, wine tasting and — of course — wonderful music.

Morian and Clark, both champions of art and music in Houston, first discovered Musiqa 15 years ago at a performance at the Miller Outdoor Theater. Clark had been looking to support an organization doing new music, and board member Mary Lou Swift drew the couple in.

Clark doesn’t hide his enthusiasm for new music — his face beams when he talks about it. A fundamental goal that drives him is to find the next Beethoven.

“They’re here,” Clark says. “We just have to be aware and encourage them.”

58_MUSIQA26_JPP Darian Donovan Thomas and Terre Lee 2
Darian Donovan Thomas, Terre Lee at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

An interlude of three short pieces was performed by three of Musiqa’s core contributors — violinist Nanki Chugh, a multidisciplinary artist passionate about connecting music, science and narrative; cellist Caio Diniz, who joins his dedication to new music with deep roots in Brazilian folk music; and clarinetist Maiko Sasaki, memorable to many from her performances at ROCO, where she holds the Connie Pfeiffer chair.

Musiqa supporters took in the important and lyrical Donald Sultan exhibition on view, “New Mimosa Paintings,” and browsed silent auction offerings supported by Isabelle Asakura, Catastrophic Theatre, Nice Winery, Hamsa, Pamela Horton and Keiji Asakura, McClain Gallery, Chef Soren Pedersen, Texas Wine School, Mary Lou Swift, Nanako Tingleaf and Sandra Tirey, and Jan van Lohuizen.

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36_MUSIQA26_JPP Nanki Chugh, Musiqa Creative Education Director; Caio Diniz, Musiqa Artist (cello); Pamela Horton, President, Musiqa Board of Directors 2
Musiqa Creative Education director Nanki Chugh, Caio Diniz, Musiqa board president Pamela Horton at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Anthony Brandt is Musiqa’s co-founder and artistic director. An academic, composer and writer, he is one of Houston’s most prominent musical figures. In addition being a professor of composition and theory at the Shepherd School of Music, Brandt oversees Musiqa’s programming along with three other distinguished composers and professors — Karim Al-Zand and Pierre Jalbert of Shepherd and Marcus Karl Maroney of The Moores School of Music at the University of Houston. Together, they form Musiqa’s strategically aligned artistic board.

“Musiqa’s mission is to enrich and inspire our community through programs that integrate contemporary music with other art-forms,” Brandt says. “Through interdisciplinary collaborations and educational programming, Musiqa makes modern repertoire accessible to audiences of all ages and stretches the boundaries of concert-going.”

Musiqa’s dedication to youth and educational work is a longstanding priority. The goal, Brandt notes, is to “create opportunities for students to experience living art and nurture creativity in young people.”

97_MUSIQA26_JPP Jaylin Vinson & Aliya Belay; Musiqa’s 2025 Catalyst Commission winner (Jaylin) 2 (Photo by Jacob Power)
Musiqa 2025 Catalyst Commission winner Jaylin Vinson, Aliya Belay at Musiqa Spring Benefit 2026 (Photo by Jacob Power)

Since its inception in 2002, Musiqa has performed interactive programs for more than 70,000 public school students and teachers as part of the Hobby Center’s Discovery Series, at no cost to the schools. Musiqa also offers composition workshops called MusiqaLab in area public high schools. Each year, several dozen students compose music for the first time.

Music lovers left the party in high spirits, if reluctantly. Several carried brightly wrapped packages from their success in the wine pull, the gala game of chance involving mystery bottles. Some — including this writer — may have been wishing to hear Hans Gál’s charming 1949 Serenade for Clarinet, Violin and Cello, played during the evening, one more time. I scribbled on my program “Like three friends coming out to play together.”

Whether through new music by living composers — such as Jessie Montgomery and Guillaume Connesson, both represented on the program — or an older work like Gál’s 1949 Serenade, which may have been new to a listener, the artistry of the three benefit musicians was just as Brandt likes to describs it.

“They make hearing a work for the first time a moving and treasurable experience,” he says.

PC Seen: Musiqa’s benefit host committe of Seth StolbunKathleen Boyd, Martha Gannon, Heidi and David Gerger, and Linda Shearer; Musiqa board president Pamela Horton, board members Julia Sychuk and Ricardo Castillo, executive director Dawson White, and creative education director Nanki Chugh; Musiqa 2025 Catalyst Commission winner Jaylin Vinson; Celena and Jesse Espinosa; Or Shaham; Minnette Boesel; Houston Symphony’s Keoni Bolding; Nolan Hennessey; Hunter O’Brien; and Chris Ellis.

Musiqa will present a double feature with WindSync at Miller Outdoor Theater on Friday, September 4 at 8 pm. Admission is free. For more information, go here.

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