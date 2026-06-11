Your PaperCity Account
Restaurants / Openings

South African Chef Opens Up a New Houston Restaurant In Former Churrascos Space — Chef’s Table River Oaks Changes It Up

Both Colonial and Worldly Immigrant Influences Shape This Meat-Centric Menu

By //

1/0
Moving onto mains at The Chef's Table River Oaks, you’ll find Karoo lamb porterhouse ($58,). (Photo by Emmanuel Delfin)

Moving onto mains at The Chef's Table River Oaks, you’ll find Karoo lamb porterhouse ($58,). (Photo by Emmanuel Delfin)

Paul Friedman is the chef behind The Chef's Table River Oaks. (Photo by Emmanuel Delfin)

Paul Friedman is the chef behind The Chef's Table River Oaks. (Photo by Emmanuel Delfin)

Launched with Friedman’s son and partner, Kyle, a construction contractor, his progeny lent his expertise to the project, one designed by Tramonte Design Studio. Their new floorplan dramatically reorients the nearly 8,000-square-foot venue, pairing the noise-dampened main dining room appointed with ebony-paneled walls and plush banquette seating alongside a bustling bar, secondary dining space, and thoughtfully landscaped patio. (Photo by Emmanuel Delfin)

Launched with Friedman’s son and partner, Kyle, a construction contractor, his progeny lent his expertise to the project, one designed by Tramonte Design Studio. Their new floorplan dramatically reorients the nearly 8,000-square-foot venue, pairing the noise-dampened main dining room appointed with ebony-paneled walls and plush banquette seating alongside a bustling bar, secondary dining space, and thoughtfully landscaped patio. (Photo by Emmanuel Delfin)

Rounding out the Chef’s Table team are longtime supporters Chelsey de Crosta (center), director of operations; Marvin Navalta, culinary director; and partner Kyle Friedman (right) and chef Paul Friedman (left). (Photo by Emmanuel Delfin)

Rounding out the Chef’s Table team are longtime supporters Chelsey de Crosta (center), director of operations; Marvin Navalta, culinary director; and partner Kyle Friedman (right) and chef Paul Friedman (left). (Photo by Emmanuel Delfin)

Portuguese Pendurada available in chicken or beef, is prepared as a kabob hung vertically from a pendulum-like stand, brushed with garlic butter. (Photo by Emmanuel Delfin)

Portuguese Pendurada available in chicken or beef, is prepared as a kabob hung vertically from a pendulum-like stand, brushed with garlic butter. (Photo by Emmanuel Delfin)

The Chef's Table River Oaks has taken over a prime Houston restaurant space. (Photo by Emmanuel Delfin)

The Chef's Table River Oaks has taken over a prime Houston restaurant space. (Photo by Emmanuel Delfin)

Paul Friedman, the South African-born, self-taught chef who introduced many to the ingredients of his homeland at his popular Houston restaurant Peli Peli, has opened a new restaurant in the three-decade-old former home of the Cordua Brothers’ South American restaurant Churrascos on Westheimer Road.

The veteran restaurateur who cut his teeth in the business at the age of 20 after a South African military service stint says this latest restaurant called The Chef’s Table River Oaks marks his 60-second creative concept. The first thriving The Chef’s Table restaurant actually opened in 2021 in the Vintage Park development in Northwest Houston.

Chef Paul Head Shot Photo
Paul Friedman is the chef behind The Chef’s Table River Oaks. (Photo by Emmanuel Delfin)

The Chef’s Table River Oaks comes from Friedman and his son and partner Kyle Friedman, a construction contractor who’s lent his expertise to the project, one designed by Tramonte Design Studio. The new floor plan dramatically reorients the nearly 8,000-square-foot venue, pairing the noise-dampened main dining room appointed with ebony-paneled walls and plush banquette seating alongside a bustling bar, secondary dining space and a thoughtfully landscaped patio.

Chef River Oaks Entry and Bar (Photo by Emmanuel Delfin)
The new floor plan dramatically reorients the nearly 8,000-square-foot venue, pairing the noise-dampened main dining room appointed with ebony-paneled walls and plush banquette seating alongside a bustling bar, secondary dining space and thoughtfully landscaped patio. (Photo by Emmanuel Delfin)

Colonial and immigrant influences over the centuries imbue South African cuisine with a range of influences, from those of the Dutch settlers to the Cape Malay, the descendants of slaves brought by the Dutch from Indonesia and Malaysia. Then, of course, there are the roasts and puddings of the British colonists and European settlers. This includes the French, whose impact on the wine industry in South Africa can still be felt. And don’t dismiss the Indian laborers who brought with them spices, curry dishes and chutneys so integral to the food found in South Africa today.

The Chef’s Table River Oaks Menu

Those influences all play a role in Friedman’s wide-ranging menu at The Chef’s Table River Oaks, which incorporates indigenous proteins imported from the Mother Continent, including ostrich, impala, sole, kingklip and their version of jerky made in-house, an appealing soft, chilled semi-dried beef called biltong ($12 for 3 ounces).

Specialties include starters such as vleispastei (bobotie, $16), a layered dish comprised of curried minced beef, topped with a puree of carrots, leeks and potato, wrapped with a pastry crust. The charred octopus ($28) is a laborious preparation of octopus that’s cooked sous-vide before it’s grilled to order and napped in a bright chimichurri sauce tossed with roasted potatoes basted with lemon-scented butter.

Top Father's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026

Moving onto mains at The Chef’s Table River Oaks, you’ll find Karoo lamb porterhouse ($58), a pair of grilled chops served over five cheese spiked whipped potatoes, ostrich filet chateaubriand ($58), whole deep-fried jerk snapper ($68) tossed in a light chickpea and rice spiced flour dredge Durban chicken ($36) in a mild yellow curry with a sambal of toasted coconut.

But the visual star might be the Portuguese Pendurada ($58), a beef kabob hung vertically from a pendulum-like stand brushed with garlic butter.

The visual star at The Chef's Table River Oaks might be the Portuguese Pendurada ($58) a beef kabob hung vertically from a pendulum-like stand brushed with garlic butter. (Photo by Emmanuel Delfin)
The visual star at The Chef’s Table River Oaks might be the Portuguese Pendurada ($58) a beef kabob hung vertically from a pendulum-like stand brushed with garlic butter. (Photo by Emmanuel Delfin)

Friedman also oversees the import of South African wines from Anura Vineyards, a family owned winery in the Simonsberg Mountains known for its work with a dozen different grape varietals. Making an annual pilgrimage there, the chef also organizes a guided tour of South Africa for Texas food tourists focused on the country’s cultural history, with an emphasis on its culinary and winemaking heritage.

The Chef’s Table River Oaks is open 11 am to 10 pm Mondays through Saturdays, and 10 am to 10 pm Sundays. It is located at 2055 Westheimer Road.

Trending

  1. Inside a Houston Couple’s Charming Mexican Retreat and Wedding Land — Feronia Brings Natural Beauty and a Mystical Ambience
  2. Inside a Texas Bride’s Storybook Kentucky Farmhouse Wedding — Talley Hodges and Will Pike’s Magical Day
  3. Jerry Jones’ Nephew To Debut New Coffee Shop in Former New York Sub Space in Dallas
  4. Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac’s Houston Proud NBA Draft Nights — Tears Of Investment, Early Vows and Very Different Hawks and Celtics Truths
  5. Checking In at the Hedges Inn, Circa 1774, in East Hampton
Advertisement
Water reflection with foreground foliage
Three mirrored bunny sculptures in Dallas Arboretum garden
Hunt Slonem — Bunnies, Birds and Butterflies — April 20 to September 30 Only at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden Experience a Gallery in Bloom
Scroll

Featured Properties

Swipe
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Westchase Area
FOR SALE

9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Houston, TX

$109,500 Learn More about this property
Brandon Russell
This property is listed by: Brandon Russell (215) 920-4270 Email Realtor
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
8800 Brae Acres Road
Braeburn Acres
FOR SALE

8800 Brae Acres Road
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
8800 Brae Acres Road
2323 San Felipe Street #901
London House, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2323 San Felipe Street #901
Houston, TX

$2,525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2323 San Felipe Street #901
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Arabella
FOR SALE

4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Houston, TX

$979,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
5027 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5027 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5027 Heatherglen Drive
5030 Braesheather Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5030 Braesheather Drive
Houston, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5030 Braesheather Drive
1046 W 23rd Street #C
Whitaker Cottage
FOR SALE

1046 W 23rd Street #C
Houston, TX

$459,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1046 W 23rd Street #C
543 W 22nd Street
Heights
FOR SALE

543 W 22nd Street
Houston, TX

$1,190,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
543 W 22nd Street
11407 Freestone Ave
Southgate
FOR SALE

11407 Freestone Ave
Pearland, TX

$457,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
11407 Freestone Ave
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$554,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
6 Red Adler Place
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

6 Red Adler Place
The Woodlands, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
6 Red Adler Place
5618 Wigton Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5618 Wigton Drive
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5618 Wigton Drive
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
6130 Annapolis Street
West University
FOR SALE

6130 Annapolis Street
West University Place, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6130 Annapolis Street
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Astoria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
5622 Braesvalley Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5622 Braesvalley Drive
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
5622 Braesvalley Drive
825 Woodcrest Drive
Shepherd Park Plaza Area
FOR SALE

825 Woodcrest Drive
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
825 Woodcrest Drive
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Montrose
FOR SALE

1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
922 Crossroads Drive
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

922 Crossroads Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
922 Crossroads Drive
1702 Beech Bend Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1702 Beech Bend Drive
Houston, TX

$519,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Beech Bend Drive
10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10801 Long Shadow Lane
5506 Blossom Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

5506 Blossom Street
Houston, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5506 Blossom Street
240 W 23rd Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

240 W 23rd Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
240 W 23rd Street
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
3307 Liberty Way Drive
Vicksburg
FOR SALE

3307 Liberty Way Drive
Missouri City, TX

$410,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
3307 Liberty Way Drive
215 E 26th Street
Sunset Heights
FOR SALE

215 E 26th Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
215 E 26th Street
7631 Westwind Lane
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

7631 Westwind Lane
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7631 Westwind Lane
1814 Tattenhall Drive
Lazybrook
FOR SALE

1814 Tattenhall Drive
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1814 Tattenhall Drive
5902 Wayne Way
Kingdom Heights
FOR SALE

5902 Wayne Way
Rosenberg, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5902 Wayne Way
2929 Buffalo Speedway #A301
Lamar Tower
FOR SALE

2929 Buffalo Speedway #A301
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2929 Buffalo Speedway #A301
4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy Lake Estates
FOR SALE

4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
4626 Silhouette Drive
5039 Wigton Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5039 Wigton Drive
Houston, TX

$1,425,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5039 Wigton Drive
30715 Parkside Passage Drive
Fulbrook On Fulshear Creek
FOR SALE

30715 Parkside Passage Drive
Fulshear, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
30715 Parkside Passage Drive
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress Creek Lakes | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
1023 Nicholson Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1023 Nicholson Street
Houston, TX

$929,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1023 Nicholson Street
4903 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

4903 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4903 Heatherglen Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
10226 Briar Forest Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10226 Briar Forest Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
10226 Briar Forest Drive
1410 Malone Street #C
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1410 Malone Street #C
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1410 Malone Street #C
10718 Longmont Drive
Walnut Bend
FOR SALE

10718 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$699,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10718 Longmont Drive
196 Harvard Street
Harvard Heights | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

196 Harvard Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan McCauley
This property is listed by: Susan McCauley (713) 858-4532 Email Realtor
196 Harvard Street
709 Forest Lane Court
River Plantation
FOR SALE

709 Forest Lane Court
Conroe, TX

$465,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
709 Forest Lane Court
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress Point
FOR SALE

14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
1214 W 31st Street
Shepherd Forest
FOR SALE

1214 W 31st Street
Houston, TX

$469,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1214 W 31st Street
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Plantation Creek
FOR SALE

4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Missouri City, TX

$349,998 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Your home. Our expertise ® | Since 1985
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X