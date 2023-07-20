5 Must-See Art Exhibits in Dallas This Fall

This fall, several must-see art exhibits are coming to Dallas making it a prime time to go museum hopping in the city. Locals and visitors alike can look forward to historic exploration at the Dallas Museum of Art, the female perspective on Land Art at the Nasher Sculpture Center, and immersive multi-media exhibitions at Dallas Contemporary.

Dallas Museum of Art

Opening in the Chilton II Gallery on September 10, Between Wonder and Seduction is Abraham Ángel‘s first major survey of work in over 35 years. Born in 1905, the late Mexican artist had a brief, but powerful, three-year career in the early 20th century. This exhibit assembles almost all of his known surviving works including “Self-Portrait,” “Portrait of Hugo Tilghman,” and many more. Ángel tragically died at age 19 but established his place as a pivotal figure in modern Mexican art.

On its U.S. tour, Afro-Atlantic Histories makes its final stop in Dallas on October 22 and will be on view in the Barrel Vault until February 11, 2024. Charting “the transatlantic slave trade and its legacies in the African Diaspora,” the exhibit is composed of around 100 works and documents from Africa, the Americas, the Caribbean, and Europe from the 17th century to today.

Nasher Sculpture Center

Debuting on September 23, Groundswell: Women of Land Art features 12 female artists who have been recognized for their work with Land Art in a medium traditionally dominated by men. Land art began in the 1960s when American artists began to use materials like the earth, wind, fire, etc. to create impactful pieces. This exhibit will include works created between the late ’60s through 1990 and features artists like Lita Albuquerque, Alice Aycock, Nancy Holt, and more.

Dallas Contemporary

Texas artist Chloe Chiasson’s Keep Left at the Fork debuts at Dallas Contemporary on October 13. The largest body of mixed-media paintings ever from Chiasson and her first museum presentation, the exhibit “revisits Americana imagery from previous work to continue her explorations of nonconforming sexualities and identities in environments like that of her childhood in Texas.” In her piece (pictured above), “Red Rover, Red Rover, 2022,” the artist utilizes wood, aluminum, nails, mason jars, cigarette butts, coins, and more to create an even more immersive effect.

Opening on November 17, South African-born artist Bianca Bondi’s A Preservation Method explores her research into the Highway Beautification Act of 1965 and her passion for the environment. As a representation of the failure of the Act’s intention to prohibit the building of billboards in natural settings, the exhibit features an abandoned billboard hidden by flora and fauna from Texas terrain. This will also be Bondi’s first solo presentation in the U.S.