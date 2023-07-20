The Education of Donovan Smith — UH Starting Quarterback to Be Knows His Feet and Knowledge Are Key

Bringing back the excitement to UH football is part of Dana Holgorsen's challenge. University of Houston coach Dana Holgorsen knows he's in the spotlight. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Donovan Smith is determined to make sure his feet are in the right place. This isn’t some metaphorical expression about the University of Houston’s likely new starting quarterback staying grounded. No, Donovan Smith is really working on make sure his feet are in the right place — the best possible place — when he throws.

“I want to be more consistent, more accurate and just work on my footwork,” Smith tells PaperCity. “All around, it’s just something I’ve been emphasizing. It’s helped me through my footwork — just being consistent. It’s definitely been a lot of improvement since January.”

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen has certainly noticed Smith’s commitment to improving himself. Not to mention his experience (21 games played and eight quarterback starts at Texas Tech) and size (6-foot-5 and 241 pounds). Holgorsen made it clear that Donovan Smith is UH’s expected starting quarterback at the Big 12 Media Days.

“I’ll be surprised if it’s not him,” Holgorsen said of Smith in an interview on the Big 12 set for ESPNU. “He’s the leader in the clubhouse right now. . .

“Twenty one games he’s got under his belt. He’s got Big 12 experience. He’s got starting quarterback experience. That Texas Tech room was pretty deep.”

Holgorsen made those comments to a panel that included Andre Ware, the University of Houston Heisman Trophy winning quarterback turned TV analyst. Guys who he’s much more liable to be open and honest with than the regular media horde. If you don’t realize that Donovan Smith is the likely UH starter at this point, you probably also believe Kim Kardashian and Kanye West can still make it with a little luck.

It is about getting Smith ready for that September 2nd home opener vs. UTSA (FS1) now. In truth, Smith’s been pushing to get ready for his next start since Texas Tech’s season ended last December.

For Smith that’s meant studying the drop backs of some of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks before he even entered the transfer portal and quickly latched on with Houston. Study that’s continued throughout the summer months

“It’s really just watching all the film of the NFL pro guys,” Smith says. “Just with their drop backs. And just doing it everyday at the same speed and marrying it with the routes we have. Intermediate routes. Shorter routes. Whatever footwork works the best.”

“They were really the first people to hit me up. And they were just consistent throughout the board once they hit me up.” — Texas Tech transfer QB Donovan Smith on what drew him to UH.

Holgorsen, the QB guru who helped turn Case Keenum into an NCAA record shatterer and 11-year NFL signal caller, and Clayton Tune into a fifth round draft pick, seems confident that Donovan Smith can improve quickly.

“I think it’s more of a confidence thing than anything. . .” Holgorsen says. “There’s something that happens to those quarterbacks when they know they’re the guy and they don’t have to look over their shoulder.

“I think Donovan’s best football is ahead of him.”

A UH Quick Study?

Smith did not start playing quarterback until his senior year of high school. He found himself running routes at wide receiver before transferring to Frenship High School near Lubbock for that life-altering senior season. This is a a talent who can still get better with every QB rep he takes.

During those 21 games at Texas Tech, Smith threw for 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions and rushed for another 10 touchdowns, showing the type of dual threat quarterback skills that are almost essential for success in college football today. Smith’s long thought of himself in that light, trying to pattern his game after dual threat pioneers like Michael Vick and Cam Newton coming up.

“I think the first guy — even though he’s a lefty (Smith is right handed) is Michael Vick,” Smith tells PaperCity. “. . . Michael Vick was awesome, a really good quarterback t0 be able to run everywhere. And obviously everyone talked about Cam Newton. Cam Newton was one of the people who I looked at too.

“Just being kind of the same build almost, tall, can play elite quarterback.”

Spend any time around Donovan Smith and two things quickly become apparent. He’s exceedingly polite, throwing out enough Yes Sirs and No Sirs to make any middle-aged sports writer feel as old as Harrison Ford. And he’s a student of the game, someone who’s spent a lot of time thinking about how he can be the best football player he can be.

“Donovan’s come in, he’s an experienced quarterback,” UH center Jack Freeman says. “I’m pretty excited to see his season, about what he shows in the Big 12.”

Smith already has made big plays in the Big 12 before at Texas Tech of course. Including converting that Fourth and 20 against UH in Texas Tech’s wild walkoff double overtime win. That’s another edge Smith holds over starting QB challenger Lucas Coley, who Holgorsen is quick to call “a Power Five player” at Big 12 Media Days. Coley is a talent in his own right whose day could come.

The UH coaching staff quickly targeted Donovan Smith in the transfer portal for a reason, though. In many ways, Holgorsen and the Coogs were the first to go all in.

“It started with the coaches in the recruiting,” Smith tells PaperCity. “They were really the first people to hit me up. And they were just consistent throughout the board once they hit me up.”

Smith felt wanted at Houston, needed. For payback, Smith just wants to be the best quarterback he can be for the Cougars. One who can make defenses think twice.

“I feel like any defense wouldn’t ideally want to face a dual threat quarterback,” Smith says. “If they do play great coverage down the field, you’ll still have an opportunity to have a run. That’s another part of the game you have to cover too and be ready for.”

Donovan Smith is doing everything he can to be ready. One foot at a time.

