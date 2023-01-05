Arts / Museums

4 Must-See Art Exhibits to Catch in Dallas This Winter and Spring

Sculptural, Contemporary, and Painted Works to Look Forward To

BY // 01.05.23
eduardo sarabia: this must be the place

Eduardo Sarabia's "el toro y otros relatos," 2019, museo universitario del chopo unam. mexico city, mexico (Courtesy)

From a new exhibition focusing on one of the most significant sculptors of our time to several contemporary works, these are the four must-see art exhibits to catch in Dallas this spring.

 

DAD_VisualArts_DMA_05
One of di Suvero’s monumental sculptures, “Ave,” currently sits outside of the Dallas Museum of Art. (Courtesy of Dallas Arts District)

Nasher Sculpture Center

Starting January 28, make sure to catch Mark di Suvero: Steel Like Paper at Nasher Sculpture Center. The abstract expressionist sculptor was a National Medal of Arts recipient in 2010 and continues to be one of the most significant sculptors of our time. This new exhibition focuses on the artist’s studio practice over his 60-year career, featuring 30 sculptures and more than 40 drawings and paintings.

One of di Suvero’s monumental sculptures, “Ave,” currently sits outside of the Dallas Museum of Art.

 

 

"Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools"
“Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools” features 300 years of Flemish art. (Courtesy of Denver Art Museum)

Dallas Museum of Art

Opening on February 19, Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks is the Dallas Museum of Art’s newest exhibition in the Chilton I and Chilton II Galleries. The traveling exhibit includes over 130 Flemish works of art from the 1400s through the 1600s. Co-organized by the Denver Art Museum and The Phoebus Foundation, this exhibition will be on display through June 25.

 

Dallas Contemporary
“cerámica suro: a story of collaboration, production, and collecting in the contemporary arts” opens at Dallas Contemporary this spring. (Courtesy of museo de arte zapopan)

Dallas Contemporary

Two new exhibitions will debut at Dallas Contemporary this April. First up, Cerámica Suro: A Story of Collaboration, Production, and Collecting in the Contemporary Arts comes from José Noé Suro and his wife Marcela. Made up of 700 works, this is “the first comprehensive American presentation of the studio’s influence on contemporary art” regarding this couple’s collection.

Also opening on April 20, multidisciplinary artist Eduardo Sarabia’s first solo exhibition, This Must Be the Place, resembles a home or Mexican hacienda. Guests are welcome to walk through the curation that aims to invoke conversation, blending of cultures, and gathering.

