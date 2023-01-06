Anaya’s Burger at Gatsby’s Grill (Photo by Raydon Creative)
Restaurants / Openings

New Craft Casual Grill With Patio Power Drops Into Navigation Boulevard — Your First Look at Gatsby’s Grill

Steakhouse Chops and Well-Rounded Drink Options Beckon

BY // 01.05.23
photography Raydon Creative
Great Gatsby — the restaurant group that brought Houston its eponymously named steakhouse, followed in short order by new a seafood restaurant both in the Montrose area — has just opened a new Gatsby’s Grill at 2929 Navigation Boulevard. Partners Dr. Anosh Ahmed and Luis Rangel have labeled the third Gatsby incarnation a “craft-casual neighborhood” spot.

Filling the former 7,000-square-foot Acadian Coast space in Houston’s Second Ward, you’ll find the Gatsby Grill’s dining room accented with dark woods and billiard green walls, garage doors that open to a patio with live fire pits and televisions broadcasting the latest sports games.

“We wanted to create an unfussy contemporary restaurant with an upscale spin on traditional menu items you would typically get at a grill while also paying homage to the El Segundo neighborhood, with some Latino-driven offerings,” Rangel says. “This is a neighborhood I’ve been coming to practically my entire life.

“So I’m thrilled to join our culinary neighbors in this area and bring the Gatsby’s experience to this part of town.”

Drop in lunch and dinner, and executive chef Erick Anaya, who boasts more than two decades of premium steakhouse experience in restaurants around the United States, is turning out appetizer dishes like campechana ($18), prime rib meatballs ($12) and Gatsby’s street corn ($10).

Since I grew up in New England, I’m excited to try their take on a New England lobster roll ($32) and see if it’s like those I enjoyed during summers in Maine. Closer to home, Gatsby’s Grill tackles tacos too — from blackened fish tacos ($14) to carnitas ($14). Looking for heartier Texas favorites? The menu offers up Anaya’s burger ($16) featuring a sunny-side-up fried egg and chicken fried steak ($18) as well as pastas like Bolognese ($18) and chicken alfredo ($18).

Gatsby’s beverage director Benjamin Harris has curated a well-rounded drinks menu, including wines you don’t traditionally see on Houston menus. Jessica Wells, Gatsby’s grand mixologist, elevates everyday cocktails such as watermelon and spicy pineapple margaritas and house-batched sangria. Beer drinkers have 18 beers on tap to choose from too.

Gatsby’s Grill is located at 2929 Navigation Boulevard. It’s open for lunch and dinner from 11 am to 9 pm Sundays through Thursdays, and 11 am to 11 pm Fridays and Saturdays. It is closed Mondays.

