The Haas Brothers’ "Moon Towers," 2023, at Jeffrey Deitch (Photo by Charles White, courtesy the artist and Jeffrey Deitch)

The Haas Brothers' "Cyberzoid 4," 2023. (Photo by Charles White, courtesy the artist and Jeffrey Deitch)

Digital rendering of The Haas Brothers’ "The Strawberry Tree," 2023.

Head to Dallas Contemporary this spring/summer to see Patrick Martinez's "Histories" exhibit. (Courtesy)

"When You See Me: Visibility in Contemporary Art/History" is now on view at the DMA through 2025. (Courtesy)

Arts / Museums

3 Buzzy New Dallas Art Exhibits to Catch Right Now

Contemporary, Sculptural, and An Exploration of Visibility in History

BY // 05.17.24
From a new exhibition focusing on the complexities of visibility to contemporary and sculptural works, these are the three must-see art museum exhibits to catch in Dallas right now.

The Haas Brothers’ “Moon Towers,” 2023, at Jeffrey Deitch (Photo by Charles White, courtesy of the artist and Jeffrey Deitch)

Moonlight

Nasher Sculpture Center

Through August 25, 2024

This dynamic new exhibit from twin brothers Nickolai and Simon Haas is now on view at Nasher Sculpture Center — but only through the summer. Don’t miss their series of dreamlike works inside and outside the museum. The duo creates playful environments featuring flora and fauna, as well as fuses art, design, and technology. In front of the Nasher, guests will find two Moon Towers — “inspired by the iconic streetlamps the brothers remember from their childhood in Austin, Texas.” Turn around, and see The Strawberry Tree (2023) through the Public Gallery’s window. Or go inside and see the “moonlit garden” up close. In the sculpture garden, an eight-foot-tall Emergent Zoid from one of the artists’ newest bodies of work is on display.

Head to Dallas Contemporary this spring/summer to see Patrick Martinez’s “Histories” exhibit. (Courtesy)

Histories

Dallas Contemporary

Through January 4, 2025

This solo exhibition from California-born multidisciplinary artist Patrick Martinez is a collection of new works, alongside more pieces that reflect his overall practice. “Histories draws attention to often overlooked and ephemeral city scenes embedded with elements reflective of intergenerational cultural exchange.” Through sculpture, installations, multi-media paintings, and Martinez’s iconic neon works, this exhibition “transports the collective artifacts, sentiments, memories, and energies of Los Angeles and comparable Latinx, Filipinx, and BIPOC communities into the Dallas Contemporary space.”

“When You See Me: Visibility in Contemporary Art/History” is now on view at the DMA through 2025. (Courtesy)

When You See Me: Visibility in Contemporary Art/History

Dallas Museum of Art

Through April 13, 2025

The DMA’s latest exhibition “aims to broaden and complicate official histories and their corresponding visual strategies to allow for richer representations of those who have been traditionally excluded or erased.” Featuring almost 60 works by a group of a diverse, intergenerational group of 50 artists, the exhibit explores “invisibility, hypervisibility, the desire to be seen, and the right to be private.” Tickets are free for members, and $10 for non-members.

