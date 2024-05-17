The Houston Galleria_Exterior_Nobu_Musaafer
GalleriaSign
Neiman Marcus 1969
_92A0923
Beautiful backdrop at the Fall Luncheon (Photo by Dave Rossman)
01
05

Simon's $250 million investment in upgrades and expansion in The Houston Galleria was completed in 2017 with the addition of new restaurants.

02
05

Simon announces a multi-million dollar revitalization of The Galleria in Houston.

03
05

Neiman Marcus was the first retailer at The Galleria in Houston, pictured here in 1969. The mall officially opened in 1970.

04
05

The Louis Vuitton men's store in The Galleria occupies a strategic corner in the Houston Galleria I between Ferragamo and Gucci.

05
05

Yellow orchids set an autumnal ambience at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

The Houston Galleria_Exterior_Nobu_Musaafer
GalleriaSign
Neiman Marcus 1969
_92A0923
Beautiful backdrop at the Fall Luncheon (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Fashion / Shopping

Houston Galleria to Undergo Another Multimillion Dollar Transformation Renovation — Simon Ups the Luxury Factor Again

This Iconic Shopping Center Continues to Evolve With Houston

BY // 05.17.24
Simon's $250 million investment in upgrades and expansion in The Houston Galleria was completed in 2017 with the addition of new restaurants.
Simon announces a multi-million dollar revitalization of The Galleria in Houston.
Neiman Marcus was the first retailer at The Galleria in Houston, pictured here in 1969. The mall officially opened in 1970.
The Louis Vuitton men's store in The Galleria occupies a strategic corner in the Houston Galleria I between Ferragamo and Gucci.
Yellow orchids set an autumnal ambience at Nobu last October for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.
1
5

Simon's $250 million investment in upgrades and expansion in The Houston Galleria was completed in 2017 with the addition of new restaurants.

2
5

Simon announces a multi-million dollar revitalization of The Galleria in Houston.

3
5

Neiman Marcus was the first retailer at The Galleria in Houston, pictured here in 1969. The mall officially opened in 1970.

4
5

The Louis Vuitton men's store in The Galleria occupies a strategic corner in the Houston Galleria I between Ferragamo and Gucci.

5
5

Yellow orchids set an autumnal ambience at Nobu for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa's Elves.

Since acquiring ownership of the Houston Galleria in 2002, real estate investment trust Simon has pumped several  hundred million dollars into upgrading and expanding the vast property that iconic Houston developer Gerald Hines originally opened in 1970. Now Simon is once again committing to “transformative multimillion-dollar upgrades” that will begin this summer.

Putting its attention on the 30 million-plus shoppers and diners who visit the Galleria each year, Simon plans to create a warmer welcome with the revitalization focusing on valet entrances at Nordstrom and along Westheimer. The new look will include contemporary LED lighting and ceiling enhancements that create a sleek, sophisticated entry to the 2.4-million-square-foot home of dynamic stores, restaurants and other amenities.

The significant upgrades, including 155,000 square feet of modern new flooring, are expected to be completed by early 2025.

Beautiful backdrop at the Fall Luncheon (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Yellow orchids set an autumnal ambience at Nobu last October for The Galleria & PaperCity Luxe Luncheon saluting Santa’s Elves.

“The Galleria is an iconic Houston institution and an international destination that has drawn the world’s most discerning shoppers for decades,” Mark Silvestri, president of development at Simon, says in a statement. “Simon is investing in The Galleria once again to ensure the center continues to raise the bar and set the industry standard for premier centers across the world.

“These modern improvements and fresh facades will further elevate the experience for our discerning patrons and complement the world’s most sought-after brands that call The Galleria home.”

Simon’s most recent refresh of The Galleria, a $250 million investment, concluded in 2017 with the polishing of the luxury wing and the addition of the 200,000 square foot Saks Fifth Avenue.

Introducing Pêche

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024
  • Bering's Gift's May 2024

Luxury brands with anchor stores in The Galleria include Louis Vuitton, FENDI, Saint Laurent and Gucci, which is currently expanding to a two-story showcase store. It is also home to top tier designer boutiques Dolce & Gabbana, Prada and Dior, which will be joined by Etro, which is opening in the fall, and Frette, set to open in the near future.

“The Galleria continues to be one of the best shopping centers in the United States. Simon is reinvesting in this classic beloved property to further cement The Galleria as a global leader in the luxury retail space,” Velda Turan, senior vice president of luxury leasing at Simon, says in a statement. “We are literally and figuratively lifting luxury to the next level and expanding this offering to level two to meet the strong demand from these brands.”

Hilton Anatole
It's all Play here
Book Your JadeWaters Package Today

Featured Properties

Swipe
3906 Coleridge
West University
FOR SALE

3906 Coleridge
West University, TX

$2,690,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
3906 Coleridge
2314 Mimosa Drive
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2314 Mimosa Drive
Houston, TX

$900,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2314 Mimosa Drive
6158 Inwood Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6158 Inwood Drive
Houston, TX

$1,080,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
6158 Inwood Drive
318 Pine Shadows Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

318 Pine Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$3,175,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
318 Pine Shadows Drive
1014 Montrose Boulevard #B
Montrose
FOR SALE

1014 Montrose Boulevard #B
Houston, TX

$519,000 Learn More about this property
Beverly Berry
This property is listed by: Beverly Berry (713) 302-6999 Email Realtor
1014 Montrose Boulevard #B
6604 Vanderbilt
West University
FOR SALE

6604 Vanderbilt
West University, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
6604 Vanderbilt
1561 Kirby Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1561 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX

$5,200,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
1561 Kirby Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X