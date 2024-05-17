Houston Galleria to Undergo Another Multimillion Dollar Transformation Renovation — Simon Ups the Luxury Factor Again

The Louis Vuitton men's store in The Galleria occupies a strategic corner in the Houston Galleria I between Ferragamo and Gucci.

Neiman Marcus was the first retailer at The Galleria in Houston, pictured here in 1969. The mall officially opened in 1970.

Simon's $250 million investment in upgrades and expansion in The Houston Galleria was completed in 2017 with the addition of new restaurants.

Since acquiring ownership of the Houston Galleria in 2002, real estate investment trust Simon has pumped several hundred million dollars into upgrading and expanding the vast property that iconic Houston developer Gerald Hines originally opened in 1970. Now Simon is once again committing to “transformative multimillion-dollar upgrades” that will begin this summer.

Putting its attention on the 30 million-plus shoppers and diners who visit the Galleria each year, Simon plans to create a warmer welcome with the revitalization focusing on valet entrances at Nordstrom and along Westheimer. The new look will include contemporary LED lighting and ceiling enhancements that create a sleek, sophisticated entry to the 2.4-million-square-foot home of dynamic stores, restaurants and other amenities.

The significant upgrades, including 155,000 square feet of modern new flooring, are expected to be completed by early 2025.

“The Galleria is an iconic Houston institution and an international destination that has drawn the world’s most discerning shoppers for decades,” Mark Silvestri, president of development at Simon, says in a statement. “Simon is investing in The Galleria once again to ensure the center continues to raise the bar and set the industry standard for premier centers across the world.

“These modern improvements and fresh facades will further elevate the experience for our discerning patrons and complement the world’s most sought-after brands that call The Galleria home.”

Simon’s most recent refresh of The Galleria, a $250 million investment, concluded in 2017 with the polishing of the luxury wing and the addition of the 200,000 square foot Saks Fifth Avenue.

Luxury brands with anchor stores in The Galleria include Louis Vuitton, FENDI, Saint Laurent and Gucci, which is currently expanding to a two-story showcase store. It is also home to top tier designer boutiques Dolce & Gabbana, Prada and Dior, which will be joined by Etro, which is opening in the fall, and Frette, set to open in the near future.

“The Galleria continues to be one of the best shopping centers in the United States. Simon is reinvesting in this classic beloved property to further cement The Galleria as a global leader in the luxury retail space,” Velda Turan, senior vice president of luxury leasing at Simon, says in a statement. “We are literally and figuratively lifting luxury to the next level and expanding this offering to level two to meet the strong demand from these brands.”