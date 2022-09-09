Check Out This Living Mural With Moss Graffiti — A Houston Artist Creates an Indoor Wonder in Dallas

Houston artist Shelbi Nicole has unveiled her first big project in Dallas. It’s a new, two-story indoor “living” mural for the city’s Good Earth Inc., a landscaping management and remediation company.

With its bright, bold colors and abstract organic shapes, the mural is an immediate eye catcher. However, what really stands out is Nicole’s use of moss graffiti. Through creating a moss paste and painting it strategically in parts of the mural that receive the right amount of sunlight, Nicole is able to create patches on the mural that are made of actual living moss.

“I’ve been lightly experimenting with moss graffiti and pitching the concept to clients for over eight years now,” Nicole tells PaperCity. “The opportunities to create with it are endless. I’ve done some smaller, more artistic pieces with it myself and learn something new every time.”

The shapes in the mural are inspired by natural elements, such as leaves, tree stumps and floral imagery, which emphasize Good Earth’s environmentally conscious mission.

“I think nature provides an endless amount of inspiration for artists and always has,” Nicole says. “When I form my shapes and puzzle them together for a painting, my intention is for them to visually replicate objects as they actually appear in real life.”

The mural also provides a backdrop to the sculpture of Good Earth’s logo, a letter G shaped like a tree, which stands in the building’s atrium. Together, the bright green, 14-foot-tall metal artwork and the colorful mural create an unforgettable impression.

Shelbi Nicole has previously created multiple public art projects around Texas, including The Whimsy World interactive exhibit in Houston, Common Bond bakeries’ murals and even art cars for ride sharing service Alto and motorcycle company Polaris Slingshot. Recently, Nicole completed an exterior mural and a hyper realistic toy mural for the Houston Toy Museum, which plans to open soon in The Heights. As for what’s next, she’ll soon be starting a mural on the corner of North Main and 20th Street for the School of Rock’s new location in The Heights. Nicole’s artistic style — which focuses on vivid color patterns, abstract imagery, texture and 3D components — is what makes these projects so distinctive.

As for Nicole’s Dallas mural partner?

Good Earth Inc. is focused on keeping Dallas beautiful and making life better for its residents. As part of its drive to contribute to taking care of the planet, Good Earth initiates massive citywide cleanups, mowing thousands of acres of municipal lands (such as parks) and removing tons of trash from waterways in streets.

It’s also appreciates art.