Texas Design Week Dallas Texas Design Week Dallas
255 Shepard Fairey, John Lewis-Good Trouble, Version 2, 2020
254 Shepard Fairey, Exclamation, Version 2, 2019
253 Shepard Fairey, Defend Dignity, Version 1, 2017
252 Shepard Fairey, Bias By Numbers, 2017
251 Shepard Fairey, AR-15 Lily, 2021
01
05

Shepard Fairey’s "John Lewis-Good Trouble," Version 2, 2020 (courtesy of the artist)

02
05

Shepard Fairey's "Exclamation," Version 2, 2019 (courtesy of artist)

03
05

Shepard Fairey's "Defend Dignity," Version 1, 2017 (courtesy of artist)

04
05

Shepard Fairey's "Bias By Numbers," Version 1, 2017 (courtesy of artist)

05
05

Shepard Fairey's "AR-15 Lily," 2021 (courtesy of artist)

255 Shepard Fairey, John Lewis-Good Trouble, Version 2, 2020
254 Shepard Fairey, Exclamation, Version 2, 2019
253 Shepard Fairey, Defend Dignity, Version 1, 2017
252 Shepard Fairey, Bias By Numbers, 2017
251 Shepard Fairey, AR-15 Lily, 2021
Arts / Museums

Don’t Miss It — Shepard Fairey’s First-Ever Solo Exhibition in Texas

The Artist and Activist's Ubiquitous Style is on Display With "Backward Forward"

BY Dani Grande // 09.12.22
Shepard Fairey’s "John Lewis-Good Trouble," Version 2, 2020 (courtesy of the artist)
Shepard Fairey's "Exclamation," Version 2, 2019 (courtesy of artist)
Shepard Fairey's "Defend Dignity," Version 1, 2017 (courtesy of artist)
Shepard Fairey's "Bias By Numbers," Version 1, 2017 (courtesy of artist)
Shepard Fairey's "AR-15 Lily," 2021 (courtesy of artist)
1
5

Shepard Fairey’s "John Lewis-Good Trouble," Version 2, 2020 (courtesy of the artist)

2
5

Shepard Fairey's "Exclamation," Version 2, 2019 (courtesy of artist)

3
5

Shepard Fairey's "Defend Dignity," Version 1, 2017 (courtesy of artist)

4
5

Shepard Fairey's "Bias By Numbers," Version 1, 2017 (courtesy of artist)

5
5

Shepard Fairey's "AR-15 Lily," 2021 (courtesy of artist)

Aren’t we all ready to hear from Shepard Fairey again? In the decade that’s passed since the Dallas Contemporary first commissioned a series of murals from the Los Angeles-based artist and activist — whose red-and-blue-hued street style has made him one of the most recognizable players in the game — a lot has changed. And, as always, Fairey’s work adapts and evolves with every shift.

In 2008, his iconic poster of Barack Obama with the word HOPE written across it became ubiquitous with the sentiment behind the senator’s presidential campaign. His 2017 series “We the People” — which was created in protest of then-president-elect Donald Trump — featured images of Native Americans, Latinas, Muslims, and African Americans with slogans such as “Are Greater Than Fear” and “Defend Dignity.”

The artist who was once evading the law with his street-tagging ways has become a sought-after creative force and a voice for underrepresented and marginalized communities, so it comes as no surprise that Fairey’s latest exhibition for the Dallas Contemporary will answer the question: Are we moving forward or backward.

“Shepard’s artworks help us to see and understand the complicated world that we live in,” writes Pedro Alonzo, adjunct curator at Dallas Contemporary and long-time Fairey collaborator. “His constant presence in the public realm questions hierarchies of power and celebrates our shared humanity, which has had a profound influence on how we see ourselves and others. He remains rooted to his core values of what we now call social justice while having adapted to major changes such as social media and society’s embrace of street art, which was once considered a form of vandalism.”

Shepard Fairey’s “AR-15 Lily,” 2021, will be on view at the artist’s Dallas Contemporary exhibit. (courtesy of artist)

In a first-ever solo exhibition in Texas, Fairey grapples with questions of power, equality, freedom, and human rights.

Catch the exhibit, “Shepard Fairey: Backward Forward,” from September 25, 2022 to March 19, 2023, at the Dallas Contemporary. Visit dallascontemporary.org for more.

SHOP

Swipe
EXPERIENCE
ELEGANCE
RADIANT
VERSATILE
BRILLANT LOVE
GRACE
BREATHTAKING
NOMADIC SPIRIT
PRECIOUS
INDULGE
EXPLORE
ELEVATED
QUALITY
BEEF CARPACCIO
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022

HP Village

Featured Properties

Swipe
222 Millbrook Street
Open House
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 9/15 12:00pm to 2:00pm

222 Millbrook Street
Piney Point Village, TX

$1,950,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Bielstein
This property is listed by: Anne Bielstein (713) 558-3262 Email Realtor
222 Millbrook Street
8 Tiel Way
River Oaks
FOR SALE

8 Tiel Way
Houston, TX

$5,200,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Burns
This property is listed by: Cindy Burns (281) 630-8865 Email Realtor
8 Tiel Way
3719 S Braeswood Boulevard
Braeswood
FOR SALE

3719 S Braeswood Boulevard
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Burns
This property is listed by: Cindy Burns (281) 630-8865 Email Realtor
3719 S Braeswood Boulevard
10 Eaton Square
Open House
Eaton Square
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 9/18 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

10 Eaton Square
Houston, TX

$2,150,000 Learn More about this property
Meredith Flores
This property is listed by: Meredith Flores (713) 408-6034 Email Realtor
10 Eaton Square
1526 W 25th Street #B
Open House
Heights | Shady Acres
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 9/18 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

1526 W 25th Street #B
Houston, TX

$540,000 Learn More about this property
Naseem Sawyer
This property is listed by: Naseem Sawyer (832) 640-5512 Email Realtor
1526 W 25th Street #B
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X