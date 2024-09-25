A New Go-Karting and Gaming Destination Opens in Fort Worth — Andretti Speeds Into North Texas

Two months after opening its new Grand Prairie location, the renowned go-karting destination with a massive gaming venue for the whole family opens this week in Fort Worth. The next Andretti Indoor Karting & Games venue offers nearly 100,000 square feet of fun.

This marks the fifth Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to put the hammer down in Texas (joining locations in Katy, San Antonio, and The Colony ― which opened along with Grandscape in 2020), and it’s the ninth location nationwide.

“Filled with culture, history, and community, Fort Worth embodies the values Andretti holds dear,” Austen Schoensee, general manager of the new location, says in a release.

Where else can fans replicate the sensation of professional racing? At the heart of the facility are state-of-the-art professional racing simulators that do just that ― featuring panoramic screens with full-motion actuators. It’s your ticket to ride.

More Than Racing Excitement

In addition to the racing simulators, Andretti Fort Worth arrives on the scene with an assortment of attractions to choose from. There is a multi-level track with high-speed electric Superkarts, plus a two-story laser tag arena, and a Hologate and Hypergate for virtual reality gaming ― think about the Holodeck on Star Trek. The massive arcade is stocked with over 100 games, Spark Bowling ― where your lane comes alive, and the 7D Xperience Motion Theatre ― which is like an interactive roller coaster game.

Andretti will feed you, too. Guests will enjoy local craft beer and specialty cocktails along with a full-service restaurant and bar.

“The best part about Andretti is that you can do so many things, under one roof, as a family,” professional race car driver Jarett Andretti says.

On opening day, today, September 25, Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will reward the first 50 guests (ages 18 years and up) with a free, limited-edition Andretti-logo YETI tumbler, and the first 50 children will receive a special surprise Andretti swag item. The first 100 guests on Saturday, September 28, will receive one free hour of arcade play for a future visit, and one lucky guest will also win a free birthday party valued at up to $550.

Interactive gaming is taking over the spotlight as of late, with Southlake’s first Activate opening this summer as well. Fort Worth finally gets in on the fun with its own high-octane, state-of-the-art entertainment hub, complete with Andretti racing simulators.