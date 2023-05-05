Aero – New Luxury Airline and Semi Private Jet Service
Aero, a new semi-private jet service, recently established a new hub at Dallas Love Field Airport.

Refurbished planes are outfitted with a state-of-the-art light system on Aero.

An Aero semi-private jet in flight.

Aero is pet-friendly.

Culture / Travel

Inside Aero, the Luxe, Semi-Private Jet Now Flying From Dallas to Aspen and Cabo

From Sadelle's and Margaritas on Board to Private Terminals, Here's What to Expect on the Sleek Black Jet

BY // 05.05.23
Choices are a beautiful thing — especially when it comes flying. And though the scenario has long been either relatively affordable or exorbitantly expensive, new brands are finally bridging the gap between commercial and private. Dallas first got acquainted with the idea of “semi-private” planes thanks to Jet Blue-backed JSX (which just added a direct flight to Nashville), but now there’s a new carrier offering an elevated, by-the-seat option: Aero.

We first began to hear tell of a sleek black jet service that offered Erewhon custom meals on-board and was backed by Uber co-founder Garrett Camp when Aero added one of its rare hubs to Love Field Airport in January. With the carrier now flying its 16-seat jets (with fares starting just above $1,000) from Dallas directly to Los Cabos’ San José del Cabo Airport and Aspen’s tiny Pitken County Airport, we hopped on board a quick flight with the Chief Executive Oﬃcer of Aero, Uma Subramanian, ordered an in-flight margarita, and got to talking.

 

Aero – Meticulously Designed Jets for a First Class Experience
Refurbished Aero planes are outfitted with a state-of-the-art light system. 

What are a few advantages, apart from the obvious perks, to flying semi-private with Aero?

Aero believes in delivering a radically better flying experience. We’ve done this by rethinking everything, from booking to destination. As guests arrive for their flight – only 30 minutes before takeoff – our hosts welcome them by name and check them in curbside. They are then invited to relax in our private lounges and enjoy a selection of refreshments. Boarding is a breeze, as our iconic black jets are a mere few steps from the lounge. During the flight, a selection of artisanal beverages — including champagne — and fresh fare are served, as well as special perks for children and pets. Finally, the guests move to their final destination, for which car service and accommodation can be organized by Aero’s concierge service upon request. This personal, attentive service is at the heart of everything we do, especially if there are unforeseen circumstances, like weather, that can occasionally affect our flights.

 

Is there anything you would want customers to know before flying Aero the first time?

  • Our concierge team is on call to help guests with every part of their trip (e.g. booking tickets, accommodating oversized luggage, coordinating ground transportation).

  • Our hosts ask every guest about their individual travel needs.

  • Kids can expect special in-flight entertainment.

  • Pets are welcome and pampered with a selection of organic treats.

  • Guests with special needs will be assisted by our flight crew in boarding and deplaning

 

 

Aero collaborated with Erewhon in LA. What collaborations can we expect to see in Dallas?

We’ve partnered with Sadelles for in-flight fare on all flights originating out of Dallas — perfect comfort food for the skies. We are currently exploring other partnerships that capture the essence of the Aero brand in a uniquely Dallas way.

 

Aero – Pets Welcome Aboard
Aero is very pet-friendly.

How did you decide which routes to begin flying from Dallas? 

We chose Aspen and Cabo – the perfect mix of snow and sun – as they were the most requested destinations by Dallasites, and already very popular among our existing guests.

 

Aero fly directly to the world_s most coveted destinations
An Aero semi-private jet in flight.

What upcoming routes can we look forward to next?

For now, we are focused on Aspen and Cabo. As our fleet grows, we will continue to lean on our guests for feedback on where they want to travel most. Given that Dallas is in the middle of the country, there are quite a few possibilities that we are exploring that are not geographically possible from other cities.

