Houston’s Best Dressed of 2023 Reveal Brings the Fashionistas Out in Full Force — PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Makes a Splash

By all accounts the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed at Neiman Marcus was a rollicking success with a true party atmosphere that prevailed, finding the throng of 120 lingering long after presentation of the honorees. Something of a first.

The beneficiary March of Dimes, host Neiman Marcus and presenting sponsor Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital contributed to the upbeat atmosphere.

Testimony to the enduring relevance of the event that raises important funds for March of Dimes was the number of Hall of Fame honorees who joined the festivities. Among those who have graced the Best Dressed annals three times, earning Hall of Fame status, were Linda McReynolds, Melinda Berkman, Patsy Fourticq, Yvonne Cormier, Lily Andress, Gayla Gardner, Rosemary Schatzman, Phyllis Williams and Merele Yarborough.

Other past Best Dressed ladies in the mix included Brigitte Kalai, Heidi Smith, Karina Barbieri, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Elia Gabbinelli, Sippi Khurana, Beth Muecke, Michelle Leal Farah, Valerie Dieterich, Ann Ayre, Alicia Smith and more.

Neiman Marcus rejoiced in the turnout as fashions from Pamella Roland, the designer who will attend and be featured at the September 21 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation, were a hit with shoppers.

I had my eye on three different looks from the collection to wear at the luncheon but alas, they had already been snapped up by honorees, Hallie Vanderhider among them. She is a personal friend and fan of Roland and in fact wore one of Roland’s cocktail dresses to this evening during which she was named Hall of Fame honoree.

Best Dressed luncheon co-chair Kelley Lubanko spotted a smashing Pamella Roland black cocktail dress with over-sized beading around the neckline. She tried it on and it fit to a T. She is all set for the event at the Post Oak Hotel.

Two of my faves down, two more to go. But the two pantsuits that I coveted — one in regal purple, the other in autumn green — had also been spoken for. Rats! I am now awaiting release of Roland’s next collection to be released in early June.

PC Seen: March of Dimes’ Kemah Blair, Nina Magon, Adrian Dueñas and Marcelo Saenz, Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff, Brady Carruth, Paul Somerville, Cheryl Byington, Thurman Andress, Jeff Smith, Leila Perrin, Donae Chramosta, Janine Iannarelli, Stacey and Al Lindseth.