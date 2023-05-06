Houston’s Best Dressed of 2023 Reveal Brings the Fashionistas Out in Full Force — PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Makes a Splash

0224-NM Best Dress Awards-20230503
Marcelo Saenz, Nina Magnon, Adrian Dueñas, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Johnny Than)

02
29

Honoree Duyen Nguyen & Marc Nguyen at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Johnny Than)

03
29

Raffle chairs Kristen Collins, Bethany Buchanan, Elia Gabbanelli at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Johnny Than)

04
29

Neiman Marcus' Heather Almond and Mary McGreevy at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

05
29

Girls just wanna have fun at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Johnny Than)

06
29

Previous Best Dressed Hall of Fame members Phyllis Williams, Merele Yarborough, Yvonne Cormier and Gayla Gardner flank second time honoree Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the Neiman Marcus announcement party. (Photo by Johnny Than)

07
29

Beth Muecke channeling the Met Gala's salute to Karl Lagerfeld at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Johnny Than)

08
29

Beth Wolff, Cynthia Wolff at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Johnny Than)

09
29

Honoree Sneha Merchant & Nick Merchant at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Johnny Than)

10
29

Honoree Tatiana Massey & Craig Massey at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Johnny Than)

11
29

Stacie Nale, Shawn Johnson, Kemah Blair at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
29

Cheryl Byington, Bruno Brady, Rosemary Schatzman at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
29

Sneha Merchant, Beth Muecke, Jennifer Roosth at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Johnny Than)

14
29

Honoree Kristina Somerville, Dr. Ishwaria Subbiah at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
29

Julie Longoria Chen, Valerie Dieterich, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Johnny Than)

16
29

Best Dressed Hall of Fame member Linda McReynolds, Shafik Rifaat at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Johnny Than)

17
29

Ann Ayre, Ellie Francisco at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

18
29

PaperCity partner and digital president Chad Miller, Shelby Hodge at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Johnny Than)

19
29

Memorial Hermann Foundation executive vice president and CEO Anne Neeson, Best Dressed luncheon co-chair Kelley Lubanko at the announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Johnny Than)

20
29

Brigitte Kalai, Susan Dabber at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Johnny Than)

21
29

Valerie Dieterich, Alicia Smith at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

22
29

Karina Barbieri and friend at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

23
29

Hall of Fame members Melinda Berkman, Patsy Fourticq, and Rosemary Schatzman flank first-time honoree Kathryn Smith at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

24
29

Honoree Zane Carruth, Donae Chramosta at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

25
29

Merele Yarborough, Gayla Gardner at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

26
29

Bobby Dees, Hallie Vanderhider at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

27
29

Sippi Khurana, Kemah Blair at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

28
29

Paul Somerville, Brady Carruth at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

29
29

Shelby Hodge dreams of wearing this Pamella Roland coat at the Best Dressed luncheon but it was already spoken for. (Courtesy photo)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Best Dressed of 2023 Reveal Brings the Fashionistas Out in Full Force — PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Makes a Splash

This Dazzling Neiman Marcus Party Makes Everyone Want to Stick Around

BY // 05.05.23
1
29

By all accounts the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed at Neiman Marcus was a rollicking success with a true party atmosphere that prevailed, finding the throng of 120 lingering long after presentation of the honorees. Something of a first.

The beneficiary March of Dimes, host Neiman Marcus and presenting sponsor Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital contributed to the upbeat atmosphere.

Best Dressed. PPDickson 215
Bobby Dees, Hall of Fame honoree Hallie Vanderhider wearing Pamella Roland at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Testimony to the enduring relevance of the event that raises important funds for March of Dimes was the number of Hall of Fame honorees who joined the festivities. Among those who have graced the Best Dressed annals three times, earning Hall of Fame status, were Linda McReynolds, Melinda Berkman, Patsy Fourticq, Yvonne Cormier, Lily Andress, Gayla Gardner, Rosemary Schatzman, Phyllis Williams and Merele Yarborough.

Other past Best Dressed ladies in the mix included Brigitte Kalai, Heidi Smith, Karina Barbieri, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Elia Gabbinelli, Sippi Khurana, Beth Muecke, Michelle Leal Farah, Valerie Dieterich, Ann Ayre, Alicia Smith and more.

Neiman Marcus rejoiced in the turnout as fashions from Pamella Roland, the designer who will attend and be featured at the September 21 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation, were a hit with shoppers.

Best Dressed. PPDickson 204
Merele Yarborough, Gayla Gardner at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

I had my eye on three different looks from the collection to wear at the luncheon but alas, they had already been snapped up by honorees, Hallie Vanderhider among them. She is a personal friend and fan of Roland and in fact wore one of Roland’s cocktail dresses to this evening during which she was named Hall of Fame honoree.

Best Dressed luncheon co-chair Kelley Lubanko spotted a smashing Pamella Roland black cocktail dress with over-sized beading around the neckline. She tried it on and it fit to a T. She is all set for the event at the Post Oak Hotel.

Two of my faves down, two more to go. But the two pantsuits that I coveted — one in regal purple, the other in autumn green — had also been spoken for. Rats! I am now awaiting release of Roland’s next collection to be released in early June.

Best Dressed. PPDickson 309
Sippi Khurana, Kemah Blair at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

PC Seen: March of Dimes’ Kemah Blair, Nina Magon, Adrian Dueñas and Marcelo Saenz, Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff, Brady Carruth, Paul Somerville, Cheryl Byington, Thurman Andress, Jeff Smith, Leila Perrin, Donae Chramosta, Janine Iannarelli, Stacey and Al Lindseth.

