The Best Places to Play Arcade Games in North Texas

Pints, Pinball, and Pac-Man

BY // 06.27.24
Cidercade Arlington

Cidercade is one of the coolest arcade bars in North Texas. (Courtesy)

Beer and bowling have always been a great indoor tradition for birthday parties or a fun afternoon out with friends. But over the past few years, retro arcade games have made a comeback. From a “cidercade” from Bishop Cider to Oak Cliff’s newest arcade bar, these are the best places to play arcade games (and drink) in North Texas

Cidercade

Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington

Founded in the Dallas Design District in 2016 by local cider company Bishop Cider, this massive arcade game wonderland has since expanded to Fort Worth, Arlington, Austin, and Houston. For $12 admission, you get access to over 100 retro and modern arcade games for however long you want. Of course, the drink menu offers all of Bishop Cider’s popular options like Crackberry and The DarkCide, but you’ll also find some hard seltzers and non-alcoholic drinks. Rotating food trucks can be found outside each weekday evening and weekend afternoons and nights.

Free Play Arcade Bars
Opened in Richardson in 2015, Free Play has expanded to locations all over North Texas. (Courtesy)

Free Play

Dallas, Richardson, Fort Worth, Arlington, & Denton

Opened in Richardson in 2015, this retro arcade haunt expanded to Dallas’ Trinity Groves just a few years ago. For a $11.99 entry fee, you can play over 160 games including RastanNBA Jam, and so much more. A full bar offers 16 brews, daily specials, and bites like mini tacos, hot dogs, and flatbread pizzas.

Round Two Arcades North Texas
New arcade and bar, Round Two, debuted in North Oak Cliff in 2023. (Photo by Christina Childress)

Round Two

821 W. Davis Street, Dallas

From the founders of West Dallas mini golf bar Another Round, this newer arcade bar opened in Oak Cliff in 2023. It combines retro games with modern consoles. Games are divided up between gaming bays ($15 per hour and includes Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and Wii), arcade offerings for $5 to $10 depending on age, and retro consoles for $5 to $10. The cocktail menu features concoctions named after game characters such as Peach’s Parasol, Super Sonic, and Pikachu’s Paradise. There are also beer, ciders, and seltzers.

