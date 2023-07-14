Barbie Movie Mania Takes Over Dallas-Fort Worth ― The Best Events and Where to Watch

Susie Cakes is baking up some special Barbie Cakes to get movie goers in the right mood.

Rooftop Cinema will host another sip and shop like this one from their Global Discovery day. It will be Pink Power themed.

Kate McKinnon plays the well-worn gymnast Barbie. We all had a Barbie like this!

Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie take to the screen in The Barbie Movie later this month.

I hope you like the color pink, because from here on out – you’ll be seeing a lot of it. It seems everyone is ready to celebrate Mattel’s biggest success ― Barbie (and Ken) — thanks to the upcoming release of the Greta Gerwig-directed, perfectly pink vision of Barbie. Rumor has it that stockpiles of pink paint (from blush to fuschia) nearly dried up during the shooting of Barbie.

There will be in-line roller skates and choreographed dance moves, of course. Plenty of over-the-top throwback outfits will trot across the silver screen. Barbie will be behind the wheel of cool cars, and she’ll step inside dream houses of all types. And, she’s bringing along a lot of new Barbie friends for us to get to know ― like Kate McKinnon’s hysterical Gymnast Barbie ― who has seen a lot of action and is a little worse for wear. Marker doodles on her face, chopped hair and all.

The Barbiecore fashion craze of recent years was just the beginning, but things are about to get a whole lot pinker this summer. While the highly anticipated Barbie officially opens on July 21, there are plenty of advanced screenings, parties, sweepstakes, and a whole lot more in store for local fans.

Pink Power at Rooftop Cinema

While shopping a collection of women-owned businesses, guests can enjoy sips and bites on the rooftop at Fort Worth’s Worthington Hotel. Then, at 7:45 pm, the rooftop transitions into a screening of Clueless as part of the Pink Power series. Clueless remains a cultural phenomenon, transporting you back to the ’90s.

Please note that tickets must be purchased separately to attend the movie screening. Ensure your spot by securing your tickets in advance through the Rooftop Cinema Club website.

EVO Southlake Throwing A Barbie Bash

Get ready to enter a life-sized Barbie world as Destination: Barbie Land will take over the Southlake movie house. EVO’s Southlake location has been fully transformed into a Barbie wonderland in celebration of the release of the brand-new movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling from July 19 through July 23.

Get ready to walk the pink carpet as you immerse yourself in Barbie dreamscape vignettes. There will be a Barbie Glam Boutique with a larger-than-life photo installation, as well as an oasis set with light-up chairs and palm trees at Barbie Beach Club. Or, get groovy at the disco-club-themed Barbie Disco Dance Floor.

Barbie Blow Out at Keller’s Cinépolis Moviehouse

Likewise, Cinepolis Keller is hosting a Barbie Blowout Party, with early access screenings on Wednesday, July 19. It includes your early access ticket, two-Barbie themed cocktails (hint there will be glitter), a four-course meal, and a collectors pin.

Don’t forget to dress like the doll you are ― there’s a costume contest! Tickets start at $60. This is a 21and up event.

Alamo Drafthouse’s Barbiecore Lineup

Leave it to the party-loving Texas theater chain to host a whole plethora of life-in-plastic-inspired events, from a Barbie brunch to a Barbiecore dress-up screening. Times and events vary at Alamo’s locations in the Cedars, Lake Highlands, Richardson, Denton, and Las Colinas.

Barbie Is Everything Sweepstakes at AMC Clearfork

Along with its own Barbie Blow Out, featuring “all the Barbies and planned choreography,” at early access screenings on July 19, AMC is giving movie-goers the chance to win the ultimate Barbie fan excursion.

The lucky winner will receive hotel, flights, and tickets for two to the World of Barbie experience. But, that’s not all ― they’re throwing in a pair of roller skates, a Barbie Dreamhouse, and a collection of movie-themed dolls.

Barbie ― Beyond The Cinema

The fun is not just going to be in movie theatres either. There will be pink cocktails on your favorite drink menus. Maserati launched its Barbie-edition Maserati Grecale Trofeo SUV in conjunction with Nieman Marcus last Christmas, and Kendra Scott just introduced a limited-edition Barbie x Kendra Scott capsule collection, just in time for the movie debut. But, that’s not all…

SusieCakes Goes Barbie Crazy

SusieCakes has the perfect treat to get movie-goers in the spirit. Even Barbie movie herself, Margot Robbie, had a Barbie cake from SusieCakes last year to celebrate her birthday while filming. The bakery is offering Barbie cakes with the option to choose from three different Barbie dolls.

The Barbie cake will be decorated with your choice of confetti sprinkles or rainbow sprinkles, frosting in SusiePink, SusieBlue, white vanilla, or chocolate buttercream. Cake flavor options include vanilla, vanilla confetti, chocolate, or red velvet. Place an order for a Barbie cake pickup at your nearest SusieCakes.

Barbie Skate Night at Galleria Dallas

If you can dream it, Galleria Dallas usually allows you to skate it. The in-mall ice rink’s current themed skating experience: Barbie Skate Night. Expect a Barbie-inspired playlist (ranging from “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” to “Fun, Fun, Fun”) and plenty of pink on Saturday, July 22 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $12, plus $5 for skate rental.

Pink And Pretty Arrangements at The Floral Bar

The Floral Bar in Southlake is getting in on the action too with a family-friendly Barbie Party. Come dressed in your best Barbie outfit ― there will be prizes for the best dressed. The Floral Bar team will walk you through creating a Barbie-themed pink floral arrangement.

The Barbie Party floral arranging event will be hosted on Thursday, July 20 from 5:30 pm to 7 pm. Like always, lite bites will be provided, and BYOB is welcome. Hang out with friends at the flower shop for a night full of pink flower fun.

It’s truly gonna be a Barbie World.