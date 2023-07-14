Fashion / Shopping

A Thorough List of all the Many — Many Barbie Pink Moments in Dallas

Let's Go Party

BY // 07.14.23
dallas barbie movie

Miron Crosby's Maggie boot is Barbie coded. (courtesy of @MironCrosby on Instagram)

The unrelenting marketing department behind the Barbie movie and the irresistible allure of the film’s blush-hued world has made pink the moment. The color is here to dominate the summer, saturate your Instagram algorithm, and influence practically every corner of the retail world, from big box brands to local gems. Dallas, given its residents’ fearless embrace of color, is rapidly becoming pink-tinged everywhere you look.

Beyond the many themed screening and parties around town, we’ve gathered a few of our favorite Barbiecore moments across the city. I assume this list will only continue to grow.

 

Barbie Movie Moments in Dallas

Miron Crosby

The most fashionable boot brand in Dallas (or anywhere for that matter) nails the pink-on-pink aesthetic with its iconic Maggie boot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023

A post shared by Miron Crosby (@mironcrosby)

 

Mi Golondrina

The hand-embroidered work of art isn’t Barbie-inspired per se, but it is absolutely Barbie coded.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mi Golondrina (@migolondrina)

 

The Sabah Dealer

The Turkish shoemaker, which operates out of a charming home in Uptown, recently rereleased Sabahs in the most popular color of the season. They won’t last long, so be sure to snag some for the Kens in your life.

 

Koch House

A 100% cotton neon pink jogger set made in America? Barbie would approve.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KOCH (@shop_koch)

 

 

Madre Dallas

Plenty of pink isn’t unusual for the Madre team, who often design stylish children’s rooms, but this rosy scene feels particularly extra.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MADRE Dallas (@madredallas)

 

Market Highland Park

The chic boutique and brick-and-mortar incubator would absolutely be Barbie’s favorite store in Dallas. For evidence, may we present this selection of crystal-studded, pink-drenched threads from hard-to-find New York brand Area.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MARKET (@markethighlandpark)

 

Lele Sadoughi

The closest thing we have to a real-life Barbie just sported the Dallas native’s maximalist sunglasses.

 

Kendra Scott

The extremely popular Texas jeweler went full Philanthropy Barbie for her Mattel collaboration, which see 20% of purchase proceeds donated to the nonprofit Girls Inc.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendra Scott (@kendrascott)

 

Favor the Kind

Honestly, this counts as a Barbie moment in our books.

 

Galleria Dallas

From Fleastyle to Zara and even the ice rink (Barbie Skate Night is July 22!), the Dallas Galleria is awash in pops of pink.

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,487,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
14903 La Quinta Lane
Thornwood, Memorial
FOR SALE

14903 La Quinta Lane
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
14903 La Quinta Lane
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
16714 Blue Shine Trail
Fairfield Village North, Cypress
FOR SALE

16714 Blue Shine Trail
Cypress, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
16714 Blue Shine Trail
6515 Costa Sienna Lane
Lakes on Eldridge North
FOR SALE

6515 Costa Sienna Lane
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
6515 Costa Sienna Lane
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$312,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
1505 Early Lane
Open House
Spring Branch
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/16 2 - 4 PM

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2620 Michaux Street
Open House
The Heights
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/16 2 - 4 PM

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
10806 Silver Shield Way
Spring/Klein/Tomball
FOR SALE

10806 Silver Shield Way
Tomball, TX

$379,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10806 Silver Shield Way
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
1518 Wakefield Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1518 Wakefield Drive
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1518 Wakefield Drive
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$585,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
2010B W 14th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
150 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

150 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
150 Sugarberry Circle
5470 Candlewood Drive
Tanglewood | Co-listing: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

5470 Candlewood Drive
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5470 Candlewood Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X