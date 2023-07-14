The unrelenting marketing department behind the Barbie movie and the irresistible allure of the film’s blush-hued world has made pink the moment. The color is here to dominate the summer, saturate your Instagram algorithm, and influence practically every corner of the retail world, from big box brands to local gems. Dallas, given its residents’ fearless embrace of color, is rapidly becoming pink-tinged everywhere you look.

Beyond the many themed screening and parties around town, we’ve gathered a few of our favorite Barbiecore moments across the city. I assume this list will only continue to grow.

Barbie Movie Moments in Dallas

Miron Crosby

The most fashionable boot brand in Dallas (or anywhere for that matter) nails the pink-on-pink aesthetic with its iconic Maggie boot.

Mi Golondrina

The hand-embroidered work of art isn’t Barbie-inspired per se, but it is absolutely Barbie coded.

The Sabah Dealer

The Turkish shoemaker, which operates out of a charming home in Uptown, recently rereleased Sabahs in the most popular color of the season. They won’t last long, so be sure to snag some for the Kens in your life.

Koch House

A 100% cotton neon pink jogger set made in America? Barbie would approve.

Madre Dallas

Plenty of pink isn’t unusual for the Madre team, who often design stylish children’s rooms, but this rosy scene feels particularly extra.

Market Highland Park

The chic boutique and brick-and-mortar incubator would absolutely be Barbie’s favorite store in Dallas. For evidence, may we present this selection of crystal-studded, pink-drenched threads from hard-to-find New York brand Area.

Lele Sadoughi

The closest thing we have to a real-life Barbie just sported the Dallas native’s maximalist sunglasses.

Kendra Scott

The extremely popular Texas jeweler went full Philanthropy Barbie for her Mattel collaboration, which see 20% of purchase proceeds donated to the nonprofit Girls Inc.

Favor the Kind

Honestly, this counts as a Barbie moment in our books.

Galleria Dallas

From Fleastyle to Zara and even the ice rink (Barbie Skate Night is July 22!), the Dallas Galleria is awash in pops of pink.