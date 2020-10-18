Beloved Furniture Boutique and Renowned Art Gallery Team Up on Month of Giving to Help a Hurting Houston Grand Opera

Art of the World Gallery’s Mauricio Vallejo and Liliana Molina join forces with BeDesign’s Adrian Dueñas and Marcelo Saenz to support Houston Grand Opera. , (Photo by Jack Thompson)
be_aw_lrg001 (Photo by Jack Thompson)
be_aw_lrg002 (Photo by Jack Thompson)
be_aw_lrg008 (Photo by Jack Thompson)
be_aw_lrg010 (Photo by Jack Thompson)
be_aw_sm009 (Photo by Jack Thompson)
be_aw_sm007 (Photo by Jack Thompson)
IMG_6475 (Photo by Jack Thompson)
01
08

Art of the World Gallery's Mauricio Vallejo and Liliana Molina join forces with BeDesign's Adrian Dueñas and Marcelo Saenz to support Houston Grand Opera. They are photographed in the BeDesign studio with artwork from the gallery. (Photo by Jack Thompson)

02
08

Franco Fasulo paintings from Art of the World Gallery, which has joined BeDesign in a percentage-of-sale fundraiser for Houston Grand Opera. All furnishings from BeDesign. Flexform Groundpiece Sectional Sofa, Fly Table, Oliver Small Table, Bangkok Ottoman and Casa Casati Sasso Coffee Table (Photo by Jack Thompson)

03
08

Aníbal Vallejo work from Art of the World Gallery, which has joined BeDesign in a percentage-of-sale fundraiser for Houston Grand Opera. Furnishings from BeDesign. Driade: MOD Sofa; Flexform: Allison Armchair and Ascanio Tables; Zannotta: Taschino side table Molenti&C: 45* Tavolino Coffee Table; Marset: Mercer Lamp, Funiculi Table Lamp (Photo by Jack Thompson)

04
08

Landscape painting by Oscar Saborio work from Art of the World Gallery, which has joined BeDesign in a percentage-of-sale fundraiser for Houston Grand Opera. Nahoor: Demetra Table Lamp (Photo by Jack Thompson)

05
08

Karla de Lara work from Art of the World Gallery, which has joined BeDesign in a percentage-of-sale fundraiser for Houston Grand Opera. Nahoor: Ecliss Table Lamp (Photo by Jack Thompson)

06
08

Silvia Papas work from Art of the World Gallery, which has joined BeDesign in a percentage-of-sale fundraiser for Houston Grand Opera. Molteni&C: 505 Wall System (Photo by Jack Thompson)

07
08

Chun Kwang Young work above the sofa and Mr. Brainwaish to the right, from from Art of the World Gallery, which has joined BeDesign in a percentage-of-sale fundraiser for Houston Grand Opera. Furnishings from BeDesign. Molteni&C: Gregor Sofa, Kensington Armchair, Pass-word Evolution, Hubert Coffee Table, Panna Cotta Side Table and Davide Groppi Masai (Photo by Jack Thompson)

08
08

(Photo by Jack Thompson)

Art of the World Gallery’s Mauricio Vallejo and Liliana Molina join forces with BeDesign’s Adrian Dueñas and Marcelo Saenz to support Houston Grand Opera. , (Photo by Jack Thompson)
be_aw_lrg001 (Photo by Jack Thompson)
be_aw_lrg002 (Photo by Jack Thompson)
be_aw_lrg008 (Photo by Jack Thompson)
be_aw_lrg010 (Photo by Jack Thompson)
be_aw_sm009 (Photo by Jack Thompson)
be_aw_sm007 (Photo by Jack Thompson)
IMG_6475 (Photo by Jack Thompson)
Culture / Newsy

Beloved Furniture Boutique and Renowned Art Gallery Team Up on Month of Giving to Help a Hurting Houston Grand Opera

BeDesign and Art of the World Gallery Make a Difference Together

BY // 10.18.20
photography Jack Thompson
Art of the World Gallery's Mauricio Vallejo and Liliana Molina join forces with BeDesign's Adrian Dueñas and Marcelo Saenz to support Houston Grand Opera. They are photographed in the BeDesign studio with artwork from the gallery. (Photo by Jack Thompson)
Franco Fasulo paintings from Art of the World Gallery, which has joined BeDesign in a percentage-of-sale fundraiser for Houston Grand Opera. All furnishings from BeDesign. Flexform Groundpiece Sectional Sofa, Fly Table, Oliver Small Table, Bangkok Ottoman and Casa Casati Sasso Coffee Table (Photo by Jack Thompson)
Aníbal Vallejo work from Art of the World Gallery, which has joined BeDesign in a percentage-of-sale fundraiser for Houston Grand Opera. Furnishings from BeDesign. Driade: MOD Sofa; Flexform: Allison Armchair and Ascanio Tables; Zannotta: Taschino side table Molenti&C: 45* Tavolino Coffee Table; Marset: Mercer Lamp, Funiculi Table Lamp (Photo by Jack Thompson)
Landscape painting by Oscar Saborio work from Art of the World Gallery, which has joined BeDesign in a percentage-of-sale fundraiser for Houston Grand Opera. Nahoor: Demetra Table Lamp (Photo by Jack Thompson)
Karla de Lara work from Art of the World Gallery, which has joined BeDesign in a percentage-of-sale fundraiser for Houston Grand Opera. Nahoor: Ecliss Table Lamp (Photo by Jack Thompson)
Silvia Papas work from Art of the World Gallery, which has joined BeDesign in a percentage-of-sale fundraiser for Houston Grand Opera. Molteni&C: 505 Wall System (Photo by Jack Thompson)
Chun Kwang Young work above the sofa and Mr. Brainwaish to the right, from from Art of the World Gallery, which has joined BeDesign in a percentage-of-sale fundraiser for Houston Grand Opera. Furnishings from BeDesign. Molteni&C: Gregor Sofa, Kensington Armchair, Pass-word Evolution, Hubert Coffee Table, Panna Cotta Side Table and Davide Groppi Masai (Photo by Jack Thompson)
(Photo by Jack Thompson)
1
8

Art of the World Gallery's Mauricio Vallejo and Liliana Molina join forces with BeDesign's Adrian Dueñas and Marcelo Saenz to support Houston Grand Opera. They are photographed in the BeDesign studio with artwork from the gallery. (Photo by Jack Thompson)

2
8

Franco Fasulo paintings from Art of the World Gallery, which has joined BeDesign in a percentage-of-sale fundraiser for Houston Grand Opera. All furnishings from BeDesign. Flexform Groundpiece Sectional Sofa, Fly Table, Oliver Small Table, Bangkok Ottoman and Casa Casati Sasso Coffee Table (Photo by Jack Thompson)

3
8

Aníbal Vallejo work from Art of the World Gallery, which has joined BeDesign in a percentage-of-sale fundraiser for Houston Grand Opera. Furnishings from BeDesign. Driade: MOD Sofa; Flexform: Allison Armchair and Ascanio Tables; Zannotta: Taschino side table Molenti&C: 45* Tavolino Coffee Table; Marset: Mercer Lamp, Funiculi Table Lamp (Photo by Jack Thompson)

4
8

Landscape painting by Oscar Saborio work from Art of the World Gallery, which has joined BeDesign in a percentage-of-sale fundraiser for Houston Grand Opera. Nahoor: Demetra Table Lamp (Photo by Jack Thompson)

5
8

Karla de Lara work from Art of the World Gallery, which has joined BeDesign in a percentage-of-sale fundraiser for Houston Grand Opera. Nahoor: Ecliss Table Lamp (Photo by Jack Thompson)

6
8

Silvia Papas work from Art of the World Gallery, which has joined BeDesign in a percentage-of-sale fundraiser for Houston Grand Opera. Molteni&C: 505 Wall System (Photo by Jack Thompson)

7
8

Chun Kwang Young work above the sofa and Mr. Brainwaish to the right, from from Art of the World Gallery, which has joined BeDesign in a percentage-of-sale fundraiser for Houston Grand Opera. Furnishings from BeDesign. Molteni&C: Gregor Sofa, Kensington Armchair, Pass-word Evolution, Hubert Coffee Table, Panna Cotta Side Table and Davide Groppi Masai (Photo by Jack Thompson)

8
8

(Photo by Jack Thompson)

It can sometimes be surprising when need arises who steps in to offer assistance. Case in point: One of the most interesting partnerships to aid a segment of the performing arts community has BeDesign and Art of the World Gallery stepping up together to help. From October 15 to November 15, for every sale at those spots in which the purchaser mentions Houston Grand Opera, a percentage of that sale will go to the company.

In addition, at the end of the month the high-end contemporary furniture boutique and the renowned art gallery will combine resources to enhance the total given to HGO.

BeDesign co-owner and CEO Adrian Dueñas and co-owner and lead designer Marcelo Saenz had been voicing their concerns for the performing arts from the early days of the COVID-19. Avid opera fans, they were disappointed that HGO‘s last opera of the season and one of their favorites, Carmen, was canceled due to the pandemic. As many of us have, they began contemplating the financial distress that the virus was causing throughout the economy and ways to assist.

“Seeing the performing arts community under stress was a sure distraction for us, as we knew how hard everyone had been impacted by the pandemic,” Dueñas tells PaperCity. “We knew we wanted to help, to be hands on. We knew we must find a way to make it possible and with many options on the table, we asked our partners for possible collaborations until we found the perfect one.”

With a mutual passion for Houston Grand Opera, the BeDesign duo and Art of the World Gallery co-owners Mauricio Vallejo and Liliana Molina agreed on the project that received the necessary HGO blessing.

“It was the perfect pairing—  exquisite art and exclusive Italian furniture,” Dueñas says.

In fact, BeDesign carries 24 luxury European brands including B&B Italia, Flexform, Zanotta, Paola Lenti, and Molteni&C, equaling some $4 million in the showroom alone.

Art of the World Gallery is known for its stable of masters, mid-career and cutting-edge artists from Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia. These include Fernando Botero, Julio Larraz, Robert Indiana, Mr. Brainwash, Sophia Vari, Igor Mitoraj, Jorge Jiménez Deredia, Cristobal Toral, Jesús Moroles and more.

The PaperCity Magazine

October Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

Former Texas High School Football Star and Subject of Showtime’s <em>Outcry</em> is the Face of Hari Mari’s Fall Launch
Former Texas High School Football Star and Subject of Showtime’s Outcry is the Face of Hari Mari’s Fall Launch
99-Year-Old Style Icon Stars in New UT Coloring Book — Iris Apfel Gets a Spotlight Texas Moment
99-Year-Old Style Icon Stars in New UT Coloring Book — Iris Apfel Gets a Spotlight Texas Moment
The Social Side of Kips Bay
The Social Side of Kips Bay
Cult-Favorite Brand, Psycho Bunny, Brings Its Bold Looks to Dallas
Cult-Favorite Brand, Psycho Bunny, Brings Its Bold Looks to Dallas
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
read full series

A Contemporary Community That Exalts
The Living And Build Environments.

View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
20040 Keenan Cut Off Rd
Montgomery
FOR SALE

20040 Keenan Cut Off Rd
Mongomery, TX

$3,400,000 Learn More about this property
Kecia & Arlene Properties Group
This property is listed by: Kecia & Arlene Properties Group (281) 840-3588 Email Realtor
20040 Keenan Cut Off Rd
2121 Kirby Dr, #27SW
The Huntingdon
FOR SALE

2121 Kirby Dr, #27SW
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2121 Kirby Dr, #27SW
11934 Queensbury Ln
Memorial
FOR SALE

11934 Queensbury Ln
Houston, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (832) 910-7707 Email Realtor
11934 Queensbury Ln
4 Lana Ln
Highland Village
FOR SALE

4 Lana Ln
Houston, TX

$1,398,000 Learn More about this property
Charlie Neath
This property is listed by: Charlie Neath (713) 545-0901 Email Realtor
4 Lana Ln
5110 West Oak Mews
West Oaks
FOR SALE

5110 West Oak Mews
Houston, TX

$2,595,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
5110 West Oak Mews
3407 Banbury Place
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

3407 Banbury Place
Houston, TX

$2,715,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3407 Banbury Place
1059 Kirby Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1059 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Nadia Ross
This property is listed by: Nadia Ross (832) 221-1996 Email Realtor
1059 Kirby Dr
510 Euclid St
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

510 Euclid St
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
510 Euclid St
2158 Brentwood Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2158 Brentwood Dr
Houston, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Clare C. Leppert
This property is listed by: Clare C. Leppert (832) 725-0056 Email Realtor
2158 Brentwood Dr
906 Woodland St
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

906 Woodland St
Houston, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Sandy Steitz
This property is listed by: Sandy Steitz (713) 392-4133 Email Realtor
906 Woodland St
614 E 8th St
Heights
FOR SALE

614 E 8th St
Houston, TX

$1,095,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
614 E 8th St
7722 Woodway Dr
Briarbend
FOR SALE

7722 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX

$1,150,100 Learn More about this property
Charlie Neath
This property is listed by: Charlie Neath (713) 545-0901 Email Realtor
7722 Woodway Dr
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X