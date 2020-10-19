Your Complete Fort Worth and Tarrant County Early Voting Guide — Where to Vote, How to Avoid the Lines and Enjoying Your Just Rewards

The weather is fickle, but the leaves are beginning to fall. That must mean it’s early voting season in North Texas. But where should you vote in greater Fort Worth?

You’ve no doubt seen scores of friends and family who have already cast their ballot, showing off their “I Voted” stickers ahead of the November 3 general and special election. But perhaps you are new to town, or maybe you are a first time voter ― it can be confusing. So here’s your one stop shop to demystify voting in Tarrant County, and help you score your very own sticker. Or more.

This your guide to voting in Fort Worth:

Fixe Southern House is a great place to celebrate from biscuits to cocktails.

Your Early Voting Window

Early voting began on Tuesday, October 13 and it runs through Friday, October 30. Here are the various times the polls are open until then. There are even weekend hours, if that’s the only time that fits your schedule.

To maintain the health and safety of voters, early voting has been extended to three weeks this year in order to spread out people’s visits to the socially distanced, masked and sanitized polling stations. So take advantage of this extended window and don’t procrastinate.

If you choose to vote on Election Day, November 3, the polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm. But remember, with six feet of separation, those lines will appear longer than they actually are.

Where to Vote in Fort Worth

During early voting you can vote at any open polling location (not just the one assigned to you). That gives you the flexibility to drop in and vote on your way to work, or on your lunch hour.

Look up all your options on this map.

On November 3, however, you must vote at your designated polling location. Use the voter look-up tool to find yours.

You can find directions to Tarrant County’s official Drive Thru Ballot Drop Off location here.

Relax on Righteous Foods pristine patio.

Handy Voting Tools

When time is of the essence, check out this live map displaying the most accurate wait times throughout the day at every Tarrant County polling site. The color coded map shows where you’ll find the shortest lines.

If you are a number cruncher, you can even choose to geek out on Tarrant County Statistics, which can be arranged in graph or chart form ― detailing hourly reporting data from the county’s 729 precincts. You can find out the number of registered voters, the ballots cast and what percentage that equals ― organized by precinct, by day or by hour.

Vaquero Coffee lattes and a breakfast tacos, fueling your vote.

Extra Perks for Voting

How about a pre- or post-voting treat? You deserve one for doing your civic duty. Here a few top picks you’ll find near several polling places:

Polling place: JPS Health Center Viola M. Pitts/Como

Swing by Fixe Southern House at nearby Clearfork, any time of day. Fixe serves breakfast from 8 am to 3 pm, including perfect, fluffy biscuits. Lunch is from 11 am to 3 pm when the chopped salad with champagne vinaigrette reigns supreme, or take advantage of the killer happy hour from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Polling place: Trinity River College Trinity River Campus

This is most convenient place to cast your ballot, for those who work in downtown Fort Worth, and it seems coffee is always in order. With so many quality coffee shops in downtown, the closest option to the polls is also one of the best ― Vaquero Coffee. Grab a well-deserved treat like one of Vacquero’s seasonal Orange Clove Lattes, blended with orange clove syrup and TX Whiskey infused honey. Or sip the house specialty Horchata Latte. You can even order online so its ready when you arrive.

Polling place: UNT Health Science Center

Just around the corner from this polling spot, you’ll find Righteous Foods open all day for either a healthy treat, or a fine reward. Fortify with some coconut chia seed pudding or splurge with an order of cinnamon dusted churros to dunk in rich tea de chocolate, the choice is yours. Or simply toast having performed your civic duty with one of Righteous Foods’ elevated elixirs.

From the Detox side of the menu sip a Darjeeling Palmer ― a refreshing organic black tea and lavender lemonade, or from the Retox section, grab a Blueberry Collins and enjoy it on the patio.

Polling place: Southlake Town Hall

A short walk away from this polling spot is the newish Ozeki Ramen & Sushi Izakaya. The fascinating pan-Asian menu has a plentiful selection of small plates to nibble from shrimp shumai dumplings to hamachi kama ― thinly sliced and fanned yellowtail with ponzu dipping sauce. If there’s a chill in the air you can warm up after you vote with a bowl of lobster ramen.

With three weeks of early voting this year, and so many polling locations for convenience, making your vote count, especially in the midst of a pandemic, is truly worth celebrating.