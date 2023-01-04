Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

Shen Yun, Josh Abbott Band, Farmers Market Drink Dash, and More

BY // 01.04.23
Shen Yun Dallas this weekend

Shen Yun comes to Dallas this weekend.

From an epic live performance of Chinese heritage to live Texas country music, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Shen Yun

Performing at Winspear Opera House starting this weekend, Shen Yun is a celebration of China’s cultural heritage. Touring over 150 cities in the world each year, the live performance sees one million audience members each season. It’ll only return for three nights in February, so don’t miss it on January 6 through 8 and 14 through 15 this month. Get tickets here.

 

Josh Abbott Band Dallas this weekend
Catch Josh Abbott Band at Billy Bob’s Texas this weekend. (Courtesy)

Josh Abbott Band

This Friday and Saturday nights, country group Josh Abbott Band performs at Billy Bob’s Texas. Originally form Lubbock, the group is composed of Josh Abbott, Austin Davis, Preston Wait, Edward Villanueva, Caleb Keeter, David Fralin, and Jimmy Hartman. The Texas band is known for hits like “Oh, Tonight” and “She’s Like Texas.”  Find tickets here.

 

Dallas Farmers Market
The Dallas Farmers Market is one of the largest in the city. Photo by Ashley Tobar

Dallas Farmers Market Drink Dash

This Friday from 5 pm to 8 pm, head to the Farmers Market for a sip and shop experience at local businesses. For $30 per person, guests will receive a souvenir glass, 10 drink fills, and five bites during the event. Participating spots include Rex’s Seafood, Scardello, The 2nd Tap, Ka-Tip, Eden Hill Winery, Bellatrino, and more.

 

There There Dallas this weekend
Andrew Bujalski’s new film “There There” will screen at Texas Theatre this weekend.

There There at Texas Theatre

At 7 pm on Friday, filmmaker Andrew Bujalski is heading to Texas Theatre to screen his 2022 film starring Jason Schwartzman, Lennie James, Lili Taylor, and Molly Gordon. Titled There There, the romance drama explores human connections shown in a series of two-character vignettes with seven people. These include a new couple, an alcoholic and AA sponsor, teacher and parent, and more. Tickets are here.

 

DSO Shostakovich
Head to Meyerson Symphony Center this weekend for a performance of works by Korngold and Shostakovich. (Courtesy of DSO)

Shostakovich & Korngold

For this weekend only (Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday), the Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents three works by composers seeking redemption. Conducted by James Conlon and performed by violinist Alexander Kerr, the concert includes one work by Korngold, and two by Shostakovich. Find tickets here.

