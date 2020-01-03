Drunk Yoga, Pyramid Wonders and a Young Star Comic — the Best Things to do in Dallas

The Dallas Farmers Market is one of the largest in the city. Photo by Ashley Tobar

Drunk Yoga

NYC’s Original Drunk Yoga class debuts at Virgin Hotels Dallas this weekend. Founder Eli Walker is coming in town to teach special classes from this Friday, January 3 through Sunday, January 5 at the brand new Design District hotel. A twist on a vinyasa yoga class mixed with happy hour, classes are always held in non-traditional venues like at bars, on rooftops, or yachts.

At Virgin, a 15 minute happy hour will kick off festivities with wine and mingling. Your teacher will then begin a 45 minute beginner yoga class with wine in-hand. Then, a 30 minute “wine-down” will conclude the event. The $45 tickets include the yoga class and two glasses of wine. Students must bring their own mat.

PY1

The giant pyramid that was recently built just outside of Globe Life Park is now open for virtual reality showings. PY1 popped up on New Year’s Eve and will be open until February 1. With Dallas (or Arlington), its first stop in the United States, PY1 is offering two shows: Through the Echoes and Stella – The Time Machine Journey.

On Saturday nights, the pyramid will become a club-like nightlife venue and party for those 21 and up. Through the Echoes is a multimedia show that takes visitors on a virtual reality odyssey through space and time, while Stella is a new participatory show that encourages kids and families to move and dance together. Tickets start at $23.5o.

PY1 Nights promises to take clubbing to a whole new level.

Dallas Farmers Market Drink Dash

Head over to the Farmers Market this Friday for a Drink Dash. In celebration of the New Year, purchase a $10 ticket for 11 drink fills at participating locations and a souvenir glass. From mulled ale to wine, The Market shops will be open for an evening (6 pm to 8 pm) of strolling, shopping and eating. Merchants include The 2nd Tap, American Butchers, Beyond the Butchers, Cajun Tailgators Cafes, Rex’s Seafood and Market, Charming @ The Market, Simply Irresistible, Market Provisions, Lone Chimney Mercantile, Scardello Artisan Cheese and Doc Popcorn.

If you sample at least five drinks, you can guess the number of black eyed peas in a jar for a chance to win a prize.

Taylor Tomlinson

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson is coming by Addison Improv for the second year in a row to do a weekend of shows. Having recently filmed her first stand-up special for Netflix, Tomlinson is on a roll as one of the country’s youngest and most successful touring comedian headliners. She’s also appeared on Conan, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and The Comedy Lineup.

Tomlinson is sort of a millennial comedian for the “non-millennials.” Her comedy is a mix of self-deprecation and jokes about being in her twenties, as well as others in the millennial generation. Tomlinson’s putting on six shows this weekend through Sunday, January 5. Tickets start at $20.

Just Mercy Screening

See Just Mercy early at a special private screening at the new Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum this Sunday, January 5. Based off the true story of human rights activist Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) as he takes on the case of Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), Just Mercy is a must-see film.

This special fundraiser screening will begin at 5 pm with a reception and follow with the screening at 6 pm. Tickets are $100 each and will 100 percent benefit the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum’s Museum Experience Fund, which provides free transportation, admission and curriculum support to students from Title I schools.

