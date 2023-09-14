Culture / Entertainment

The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream This Fall — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Netflix Picks

A Thrilling Mystery and Epic Historical Dramas to Keep You on the Edge of Your Couch

BY // 09.14.23
Lessons in Chemistry TV Shows

Apple TV+'s new series "Lessons in Chemistry" is based on the novel by Bonnie Garmus.

The 2023 Writers Guild of America strike began on May 2 and is ongoing, leaving much of current television up in the air. But thankfully, some exciting new TV shows are still kicking off this fall, particularly book adaptations.

This season, catch best-selling authors’ incredible works on the small screen. From a mystery to several historical dramas, these are the best new TV shows based on books to stream this fall.

 

The Other Black Girl TV Show
“The Other Black Girl” stars Sinclair Daniel and Ashleigh Murray.

The Other Black Girl (Hulu)

All 10 episodes are now streaming

Based on Zakiya Dailila Harris’ 2021 novel of the same name, this new thriller series follows an editorial assistant at a book publishing company, Nella Rogers (played by Sinclair Daniel). She’s the only Black woman at Wagner Books until Hazel-May McCall (Ashleigh Murray) is hired on. First, she’s excited to have a new friend, but then McCall starts to give Rogers advice that makes her question the new girl’s intentions. Strange things also begin to happen — she starts to see the ghost of the only other former Black editor from 1988 around the office — which eventually leads to Rogers finding out the disturbing history and secrets of the company.

 

Bering's Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's
Lessons in Chemistry TV Shows
Apple TV+’s new series “Lessons in Chemistry” is based on the novel by Bonnie Garmus.

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

First two episodes stream on October 13

Starring Brie Larson, this new drama series follows a scientist in the 1950s named Elizabeth Zott. She’s challenged by a society that, at the time, expects women to only work in the domestic world. Based on the book of the same name by Bonnie Garmus, the show depicts Zott’s journey as she becomes the host of a TV cooking show that teaches housewives more than just recipes. The series also stars Lewis Pullman and Stephanie Koeing.

 

All the Light we Cannot See TV Shows
Based on the epic war novel by Anthony Doerr, “All the Light We Cannot See” stars Mark Ruffalo and Aria Mia Loberti.

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

All four episodes stream on November 2

An adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning war novel by Anthony Doerr of the same name, this new drama mini-series follows the story of a blind French girl and a young German solider’s connection during World War II. Starring Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure LeBlanc (who won the role during a global search) and Louis Hofmann as Werner Pfenning, the show also includes Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie as LeBlanc’s father and great uncle.

 

The Buccaneers TV Shows
Apple TV+’s “The Buccaneers” follows American girls in the 1870s trying to find English husbands during debutante season.

The Buccaneers (Apple TV+)

First three episodes stream on November 8

Based on the unfinished final novel (published posthumously in 1938) of Edith Wharton, this eight-episode British period drama is about the arrival of rich American women in 1870s London as they search to find an English husband. The cultures immediately clash and chaos ensues as the fun-loving American girls infiltrate British tradition. The series stars Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Imogen Waterhouse, Aubri Ibrag, Guy Remmers, and more.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - What To Watch
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
704 W Elizabeth St, 1 & 2
Bouldin Creek
FOR SALE

704 W Elizabeth St, 1 & 2
Austin, TX

$2,795,000 Learn More about this property
Monica Pizanie
This property is listed by: Monica Pizanie (512) 905-8939 Email Realtor
704 W Elizabeth St, 1 & 2
1401 Rabb Rd
Zilker
FOR SALE

1401 Rabb Rd
Austin, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Perry Henderson
This property is listed by: Perry Henderson (512) 791-7462 Email Realtor
1401 Rabb Rd
2329 Westlake Dr, 10
Peninsula on Lake Austin
FOR SALE

2329 Westlake Dr, 10
Austin, TX

$5,850,000 Learn More about this property
Diane Dillard
This property is listed by: Diane Dillard (512) 426-4368 Email Realtor
2329 Westlake Dr, 10
15004 Robin Ct
Cardinal Hills
FOR SALE

15004 Robin Ct
Lakeway, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Todd Burgener (512) 713-0201 Email Realtor
15004 Robin Ct
1615 Spyglass Dr, 4
Bartons Bluff Spyglass
FOR SALE

1615 Spyglass Dr, 4
Austin, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Diane Dillard
This property is listed by: Diane Dillard (512) 426-4368 Email Realtor
1615 Spyglass Dr, 4
2305 Barton Creek Blvd, 6
Barton Creek
FOR SALE

2305 Barton Creek Blvd, 6
Austin, TX

$1,775,000 Learn More about this property
Diane Dillard
This property is listed by: Diane Dillard (512) 426-4368 Email Realtor
2305 Barton Creek Blvd, 6
4315 South Congress Ave
St. Elmo
FOR SALE

4315 South Congress Ave
Austin, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Michael Reisor (512) 712-2128 Email Realtor
4315 South Congress Ave
4709 Almirante Cove
Spanish Oaks
FOR SALE

4709 Almirante Cove
Austin, TX

$3,675,000 Learn More about this property
Courtney Hohl
This property is listed by: Courtney Hohl (512) 897-4600 Email Realtor
4709 Almirante Cove
1142 Lost Creek Blvd, 3
Lost Creek
FOR SALE

1142 Lost Creek Blvd, 3
Austin, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Lindsay Dillard
This property is listed by: Lindsay Dillard (512) 636-7969 Email Realtor
1142 Lost Creek Blvd, 3
1409 The High Road
Westlake Hills
FOR SALE

1409 The High Road
Austin, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Todd Burgener (512) 713-0201 Email Realtor
1409 The High Road
2329 Westlake Dr, 8
Peninsula on Lake Austin
FOR SALE

2329 Westlake Dr, 8
Austin, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Lindsay Dillard
This property is listed by: Lindsay Dillard (512) 636-7969 Email Realtor
2329 Westlake Dr, 8
8801 Mendocino Dr
Barton Creek
FOR SALE

8801 Mendocino Dr
Austin, TX

$4,985,000 Learn More about this property
Stephanie Nick
This property is listed by: Stephanie Nick (512) 426-9183 Email Realtor
8801 Mendocino Dr
Presented by Douglas Elliman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X