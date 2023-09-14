The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream This Fall — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Netflix Picks

Apple TV+'s new series "Lessons in Chemistry" is based on the novel by Bonnie Garmus.

The 2023 Writers Guild of America strike began on May 2 and is ongoing, leaving much of current television up in the air. But thankfully, some exciting new TV shows are still kicking off this fall, particularly book adaptations.

This season, catch best-selling authors’ incredible works on the small screen. From a mystery to several historical dramas, these are the best new TV shows based on books to stream this fall.

The Other Black Girl (Hulu)

All 10 episodes are now streaming

Based on Zakiya Dailila Harris’ 2021 novel of the same name, this new thriller series follows an editorial assistant at a book publishing company, Nella Rogers (played by Sinclair Daniel). She’s the only Black woman at Wagner Books until Hazel-May McCall (Ashleigh Murray) is hired on. First, she’s excited to have a new friend, but then McCall starts to give Rogers advice that makes her question the new girl’s intentions. Strange things also begin to happen — she starts to see the ghost of the only other former Black editor from 1988 around the office — which eventually leads to Rogers finding out the disturbing history and secrets of the company.

Bering's Gifts Swipe

















Next

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

First two episodes stream on October 13

Starring Brie Larson, this new drama series follows a scientist in the 1950s named Elizabeth Zott. She’s challenged by a society that, at the time, expects women to only work in the domestic world. Based on the book of the same name by Bonnie Garmus, the show depicts Zott’s journey as she becomes the host of a TV cooking show that teaches housewives more than just recipes. The series also stars Lewis Pullman and Stephanie Koeing.

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

All four episodes stream on November 2

An adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning war novel by Anthony Doerr of the same name, this new drama mini-series follows the story of a blind French girl and a young German solider’s connection during World War II. Starring Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure LeBlanc (who won the role during a global search) and Louis Hofmann as Werner Pfenning, the show also includes Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie as LeBlanc’s father and great uncle.

The Buccaneers (Apple TV+)

First three episodes stream on November 8

Based on the unfinished final novel (published posthumously in 1938) of Edith Wharton, this eight-episode British period drama is about the arrival of rich American women in 1870s London as they search to find an English husband. The cultures immediately clash and chaos ensues as the fun-loving American girls infiltrate British tradition. The series stars Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Imogen Waterhouse, Aubri Ibrag, Guy Remmers, and more.