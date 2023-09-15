Jeremy Peña (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña is ready to present a bouquet to his lady love at the Astros' 'Champions for Healthy Families' luncheon and Tootsies fashion show at Union Station. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Photographer Daniel Ortiz photographs Dusty Baker, Jim Crane, (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Society / Featured Parties

Jeremy Peña and Other Astros Stars Support Their Wives and Significant Others In Sweetest Way Possible at Tootsies Runway Walk

And Who Knew General Manager Dana Brown Had These Kind Of Dance Moves?

BY // 09.14.23
photography Daniel Ortiz
Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña is ready to present a bouquet to his lady love at the Astros' 'Champions for Healthy Families' luncheon and Tootsies fashion show at Union Station. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beloved Astro Jose Altuve's wife Nina Altuve with their daughters Antonella and Melanie. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Paula Harris, Whitney & Jim Crane at the Astros' 'Champions for Healthy Families' luncheon and Tootsies fashion show at Union Station. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Co-chair Kat Pressly with roses from pitcher Ryan Pressly at the finale of the Astros' 'Champions for Healthy Families' luncheon at Union Station. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Astros manager Dusty Baker and wife Melissa Baker at the Astros' 'Champions for Healthy Families' luncheon and Tootsies fashion show at Union Station. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Astros pitcher Framber Valdez has flowers for his wife Isamal at the Astros' 'Champions for Healthy Families' luncheon at Union Station. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Co-chair Kara McCullers, wife of Astro Lance McCullers, and Tony Bradfield at the Astros' 'Champions for Healthy Families' luncheon and Tootsies fashion show at Union Station. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Casandra Brown models fashions from Tootsies at the Astros' 'Champions for Healthy Families' luncheon at Union Station as hubby Dana Brown, Astros GM, watches from the back. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Monica Alvarez, wife of Astro Yordan Alvarez, Silvia Salle at the Astros' 'Champions for Healthy Families' luncheon at Union Station. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cristina Marchesano, Elia Gabbanelli, Tootsies Fady Armanious at the Astros' 'Champions for Healthy Families' luncheon at Union Station. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cinthya Reade, Jayne Johnston, Bethany Buchanan at the Astros' 'Champions for Healthy Families' luncheon at Union Station. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Anita Sehgal, Kristina Somerville at the Astros' 'Champions for Healthy Families' luncheon at Union Station. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dana Barton, Kristen Collins at the Astros' 'Champions for Healthy Families' luncheon at Union Station. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Estetania Urquidy, wife of Astros pitcher José Urquidy, modeling Tootsies fashion on the catwalk at the Astros' 'Champions for Healthy Families' luncheon at Union Station. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Fady Armanious, Felicia Stone, Allison Wells, Jayne Johnston at the Astros' 'Champions for Healthy Families' luncheon at Union Station. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ann Ayre, Elia Gabbanelli at the Astros' 'Champions for Healthy Families' luncheon at Union Station. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kimberly Phipps at the Astros' 'Champions for Healthy Families' luncheon at Union Station. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lisa Helfman, Lee Haverman at the Astros' 'Champions for Healthy Families' luncheon at Union Station. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brooke Bentley, Margot Delaronde at the Astros' 'Champions for Healthy Families' luncheon at Union Station. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Megan Brown, Jessica Keegan, Taylot Bregman, Jocelyn Humphrey, Clara Clark at the Astros' 'Champions for Healthy Families' luncheon at Union Station. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Photographer Daniel Ortiz photographs Dusty Baker, Jim Crane, (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
It was the sweetest of moments for the Houston Astros wives and significant others who had sashayed down the runway at the team’s “Champions for Healthy Families” luncheon and fashion presentation. At show’s end, the models were each presented a glorious Astros orange bouquet from their favorite gents, who had gathered in a clutch at the foot of the runway.

It was just one of a number of delightful moments during the fundraiser at Union Station at Minute Maid Park.

Paula Harris, Whitney and Jim Crane (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Paula Harris, Whitney & Jim Crane at the Astros’ ‘Champions for Healthy Families’ luncheon and Tootsies fashion show at Union Station. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Star players presenting bouquets included Jose Altuve, Jeremy Peña, Framber Valdez, Mauricio Dubon and Ryan Pressly, all of whom had a key table at the foot of the runway.

Warm applause welcomed Astros manager Dusty Baker on the catwalk escorting his wife Melissa, while the dance moves of Astros general manager Dana Brown as he met up with his wife Cassandra midway through her strut, inspired laughs and cheers. And then there was Nina Altuve, wife of Jose Altuve, with her precious young daughters who like other youngsters walking with their moms hammed up their presentations.

It was great fun in the hands of show organizer Lenny Matuszewski and Tamara Klosz Bonar and Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious, who dressed the ladies.

The program was headed by Paula Harris, senior vice president of Community Affairs for the Astros and executive director of the Astros Foundation, who spotlighted each of the four charities that would benefit from the $200,000 raised on this Saturday afternoon as well as the work of the foundation in the community.

Dusty and Melissa Baker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Astros manager Dusty Baker and wife Melissa Baker at the Astros’ ‘Champions for Healthy Families’ luncheon and Tootsies fashion show at Union Station. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Joining the Bakers and the Browns as honorary chairs of the event were Whitney and Jim Crane, Adrienne and Jared Crane, Krystal Crane Thompson and Garrett Thompson.

“The Astros Foundation has poured over $50 million into the greater Houston and surrounding community since we took over the team in 2011,” Jim Crane told the gathering.”And we are strong believers in the community.”

Co-chair Kat Pressly with roses from pitcher Ryan Pressly at the finale of the Astros' 'Champions for Healthy Families' luncheon at Union Station. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Co-chair Kat Pressly with roses from pitcher Ryan Pressly at the finale of the Astros’ ‘Champions for Healthy Families’ luncheon at Union Station. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Event chairs Kara McCullers, the very pregnant wife of rehabbing Astros pitcher Lance McCullers, and Kat Pressly, wife of closer Ryan Pressly, spoke of the commitments that players and their wives have to serving the community.

PC Seen: Astros sideline reporterJulia Morales, Lisa Chargois, Kristina Somerville, Monica Alvarez, Silvia Salle, Vicki Luna, Anita Sehgal, Cinthya Reade, Jessica Roupe, Felicia Stone, Dana Barton, Jayne Johnston, Meagan Brown, Ashley Sloan, Samantha Kennedy, Allison Wells, Elia Gabbanelli, and Lisa Helfman.

X