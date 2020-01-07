5 Best Things to do in Dallas – It’s a Theater and Concert Filled Weekend

At Art Battle Dallas, artists will compete against the clock and each other.

Go see The Color Purple at Winspear this weekend. Courtesy of AT&T PAC

Dallas weekends are packed full of events, but how many of them are truly worthy of your time? PaperCity‘s new events calendar offers a curated look at all of the best things to do in North Texas. But everyone can still use an expert.

PaperCity‘s Weekend Expert Megan Ziots culls our calendar for your must dos in this regular weekly series.

The Color Purple

This Tuesday through Sunday, the Tony and Grammy-winning 2015 revival of The Color Purple is showing at Winspear Opera House. Based off the 1982 novel, the story follows Celie, a young black woman living in early 1900s America. Her father is abusive and after being married off to the unloving “Mister,” a local farmer who treats her like a slave, Celie is befriended by Shug Avery. A local lounge singer, Avery gives Celie the belief that she can change her life for the better. Tickets start at $50.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Pride & Prejudice

The second annual Winter Season of Shakespeare Dallas will premier Pride & Prejudice at Moody Performance Hall beginning this Friday and going through January 19. Adapted for the stage by Jon Jory, Jane Austen’s famous love story about Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy is retold with direction by Christie Vela. A play about Bennet, her four sisters and matchmaking mother trying to keep the topic of marriage on her mind, Elizabeth must decide whether she goes with her feelings or good sense once she meets Mr. Darcy.

Tickets start at $26.50.

SHOP Swipe

































Next

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

FriendsWithYou

This Saturday, a members only celebration of FriendsWithYou’s The Dance will take place at Dallas Contemporary. One of the newest exhibitions at the museum, the collaborative will open to the public on January 12. Working together since 2002, Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III creative immersive installations and interactive artwork. They invite viewers to reconnect with communal experiences. The museum is free.

FriendsWithYou’s “The Dance” exhibition opens this weekend. Courtesy of Dallas Contemporary

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Art Battle

A global live art tournament is taking place this Saturday afternoon at Deep Ellum Art Co. Come watch painters battle it out in three fast-paced rounds at Art Battle. At 2 pm, the competition will begin and audience members will vote on their favorites. Artists who participate in these events around the world could wind up competing in the World Championship in Tokyo. Afterwards, all artwork will be available for auction. To come watch, purchase tickets for $20 here.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Morgan Wallen

Head over to Toyota Music Factory this Saturday to see country artist Morgan Wallen on his Whiskey Glasses Road Show. The former The Voice contestant’s debut album If I Know Me delivered back to back Platinum certified No. 1s and his song “Up Down” featured Florida Georgia Line. Along with Jon Langston and Ashland Craft, Wallen’s show is part of Monster Energy’s Outbreak Tour. The show starts at 8 pm and tickets start at $35.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing._