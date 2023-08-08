The Best Burger Spots In The Woodlands — Restaurants That Do the American Staple Right
Where's the Beef? In This Township, It RulesBY Annierose Donnelly // 08.08.23
It’s easy to fall into the same routine when it comes to ordering burgers. It’s the perfect easy meal, especially when you have perfected your order at each of your favorite chains. Is it time to try something different though? Whether you like towering toppings or custom-made patties, The Woodlands is blessed with burger restaurants for every mood and preference. From interesting independent spots to small local chains.
Yes, this Township is a place that appreciates good meat. These are the Best Burger Spots In The Woodlands:
All great burgers start with quality ingredients. Becks Prime has won many awards over the years for its burger prowess. A locally-owned Houston chain, Becks prides itself on never serving any frozen ingredients, baking buns fresh every morning and sourcing local veggies for the side dishes.
The beef you will taste is 100 percent certified Angus, ground fresh daily and grilled over mesquite coals.
Choose between the hamburger, cheeseburger, shroom burger, or skip the carbs and opt for a lettuce wrap.
Tejas Burger Joint
From the genius smoking experts behind Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue, a barbecue sensation praised for its smoked meats, this little burger joint is well worth a visit in Old Town Tomball.
Tejas’ signature specialty is wood-smoked burgers. Choose from the monthly special, a smashed classic or the Smokehouse Burger. This burger was such a hit that Tejas owners Scott Moore Jr, Greg Moore and Michelle Holland decided to open a standalone burger joint to complement their barbecue hit.
Create your own best burger creation with delicious sauces and toppings, including smoked cheddar, bacon, caramelized onions and green onion aioli. The fries and milkshakes at Tejas Burger Joint are topnotch too.
Head to The Blue Lion for a cozy pub experience reminiscent of a hidden haunt somewhere in Europe. Blue Lion’s classic pub menu features a delicious burger option — a prime beef burger served with blue, Swiss or American cheese. It comes with fresh vegetables and French fries.
The pub regularly hosts live music, pub quizzes and Premier League soccer match viewing parties for added fun.
Craft Grill is all about Southern comfort food at its best. The chefs grind the burgers in-house using a custom blend, created from Certified Angus beef — wet aged for 21 days — along with chuck, brisket and ribeye.
A burger dubbed The Texian is one of the most popular choices on the menu. Another must try? The Barbecue Beast with pepper jack cheese, brisket (smoked in-house) and homemade BBQ sauce.
Craft Grille also offers a bean burger alternative option, and you can always opt for a gluten-free bun or lettuce wrap.
Honey Bee Ham & Deli
Honey Bee Ham & Deli has a solid reputation for its high quality and great value meats. This is a staple lunchtime spot in The Woodlands.
Made from 100 percent Black Angus beef, this deli’s gourmet burgers are hand-pattied and seasoned to perfection.
This place is something of an old school bargain too. You can get a burger basket, with a burger, fries, chips and a drink starting at just $7.99. There is even a choice of daily baked breads, including jalapeño bread.
At The Stand, burger lovers will be delighted with the creative offerings. This is a small chain, with 15 locations across Texas and California.
Choose from the main menu, or you can create your own burger with beef, turkey, Impossible or falafel patties.
The Stand Burger is a classic option if you prefer your burgers plain, with no frills or fancies.
If you happen to love lots of toppings, the French Onion Soup burger is an interesting way to go, with a double parmesan encrusted bun with double gruyère cheese and French onion au jus for dipping.
The City Place mixed-use development is building a reputation for its restaurant power. There are plenty of place to stop for a business lunch, or to break up the day. One of them is Noe’s Cafe.
Noe’s Cafe has just added a very tasty burger to its menu. A mushroom Swiss burger to be exact, and it’s well worth a try.
It’s a something of a bargain during the week too — $12.99 with fries and a small salad.