DL Hughley will be at Improv Friday thru Sunday. (Facebook photo)

The Galveston Artist Residency is a great place to visit to support local art.

"Rushmore" will kick off the Orange Show's Drive-In movie screening weekend. (Facebook photo)

Sip and shop at this Saturday's HTX Market with SpindleTap Brewery.

Culture / Entertainment

From Arty Drive-In Movies to Galveston ArtWalk Fun — the Best Things to Do in Greater Houston

It's a Weekend of Culture and Comedy

BY // 08.18.20
At a time when public gatherings and art events are cancelled, postponed, or highly modified, this weekend provides a big sigh of relief. Friday, Saturday and Sunday seem to have inadvertently colluded to offer art lovers of all kinds three blissful days of shows, films and visual art events.

From cult-classic movie screenings to comedy nights, these are the best things to do in Houston this weekend:

Orange Show Drive-In

So we didn’t get to experience our favorite Orange Show event this past spring (lookin’ at you, Art Car Parade), but the arts organization is still up and running and throwing events for Houstonians to enjoy.

This weekend, stop by the Orange Show’s new headquarters to catch three nights (yes, three) of classic movie screenings. Drive-in style. Friday night will be devoted to Wes Anderson’s Rushmore (the backdrop of which is Houston’s own St. John’s, Kinkaid and Lamar schools.). Saturday will pay tribute to the young Matthew McConaughey with Dazed and Confused. And Sunday will throw it back to the ’90s with John Singleton’s classic Boyz n the Hood.

Tickets are $30. All are invited to bring their own food and drink, but Pico’s will also be onsite serving its favorites, too – so consider supporting one of the city’s hurting local restaurants.

D.L. Hughley at Improv

We could all use a little laugh these days, so thank goodness for people like D.L. Hughley and comics like him who are helping us all weather this invisible coronavirus storm. This weekend you can catch Hughley when he makes a Houston stop at Improv theater.

Over the years, Hughley has played a number of roles in TV shows across multiple networks (BET, CNN, NBC, Comedy Central), starred in the Spike Lee-directed film The Original Kings of Comedy (2000), authored a variety of books and more. He always has plenty to say.

Tickets are sold by the table and start at $90. Stay smart and follow these COVID guidelines.

Galveston ArtWalk

Galveston ArtWalk is a more than 30-year tradition and no virus can get in its way — sort of. Even though Galveston Arts Center had to revise how its Galveston ArtWalk takes place, rest assured you can still do your part to support and promote the island’s arts community. Only, it will be your own personal art walk this year.

Head South this Saturday, August 22 (on what was supposed to be the date of a full-blown ArtWalk festival) to show some love to the local art scene. Just print out your own Galveston Gallery Guide to discover the island’s abundant galleries, cafes and shops that showcase and sell artwork, The guide also features virtual shopping options so you can still purchase your favorites while remaining safe.

HTX Market x SpindleTap Brewery

We all love a good HTX Market, and you can get your fix of the local shopping extravaganza this Saturday. Hosted in partnership with SpindleTap Brewery, this weekend’s market will feature all your favorite locally-made goods and wares, plus brews from SpindleTap, of course. You have to stay cool and comfortable somehow.

The free event will be completely outdoors, like it usually is. Of course, social distancing will be encouraged.

X