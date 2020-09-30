Cochon555 PC IG Giveaway Image
Culture / Entertainment

Best Things to Do in Houston — Cool Airstream Shopping, a Foodie Extravaganza and a Concert Moment

Your Full Weekend Guide

BY // 09.29.20
And just like that, September is just about over. I think we all deserve a pat on the back for surviving (or rather conquering) another wild month. We made it through a very different school year starting, storms, important protests, baseball’s regular season and football letdowns.

We deserve a good October.

To help make sure you can happily transition into October (what I like to consider it the unofficial Month of Candy-Coated Goodness), here are the best things to do in Houston this weekend.

Get ready to shop, stream, eat and explore.

Jenni Kayne Airstream Pop-Up

California-based designer Jenni Kayne is known for her casual-cool aesthetic. Between her cozy cashmere clothing, stylish shoes and accessories, and sleek home goods and wares, it’s hard not to feel like you’re on vacation while simply browsing her website.

This weekend, though, you’re invited to step out of the confines of cyberspace to actually shop Kayne’s luxuries in person. Yes, Jenni Kayne has hit the road and is set to roll into Houston’s River Oaks District this Wednesday, September 30 (in an Airstream, no less). Stop by the District from Wednesday until Saturday, October 3 to enjoy four days of pure shopping bliss.

Carry Out with Cochon555

Yes, we have another foodie event for you — and it deserves some top billing.

Cochon555 is a national culinary event that is part competition, part education, part support your local-farmers. Because of the restrictions brought on by COVID-19, this year’s Cochon555 has been rebranded as “Carry Out with Cochn555.” So instead of heading out to enjoy the foodie fest in person, you’re invited to stay at home and participate in a series of micro-virtual events, which begin Wednesday, September 30 and run through Sunday, October 4.

Carry Out will include a series of virtual dinners with four popular Houston chefs over the course of five nights. Featured chefs include Pedro Angel Garcia (El Meson), Jess DeSham Timmons (Cherry Block Craft Butcher + Kitchen), Dominick Lee (Politan Row) and Brandon Silva (Degust).

Proceeds from Carry Out with Cochon555 will support each of the chefs and their restaurants. Visit the event website to see the full schedule and menus.

DACAMERA Opening Night

As we’ve been saying for the past several weeks, the Houston performing arts scene is slowly getting back up and running. Following an unsteady spring and summer, you could say we’re all a bit giddy.

Adding to the list of debuting seasons is DACAMERA, which has its Opening Night concert this Friday, October 2. No, you won’t be able to dress up and nestle into a plush theater seat, but you will be able to enjoy a fabulous livestream performance featuring world-renowned performers and musicians. The excitement will continue through Saturday with the world premiere of the DACAMERA-original production, Visions de l’Amen by Olivier Messiaen.

Oh, and we should mention, each concert is free (but you’ll need to register prior to the concerts).

Even though the concert will be broadcast virtually, I suggest dressing up and making it a full-blown affair. I’m certain we all have an array of yet-to-be-worn fashions just waiting to be shown off. It’s only weird if you make it weird.

Sawyer Yards Art Walk

Things are back in full swing at Sawyer Yards, and that includes its celebrated Art Walk. Stop by expansive artist workspace on Saturday, October 3 to meet hometown creative talents, learn more about their works, and discover one of a kind, showstopping pieces (like Diane Gelman‘s sweet, pop-inspired creations).

The event is free. Masks are required.

