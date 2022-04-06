The Best Things To Do in Houston in April — All the Happenings and Events You Need to Know About

Ben Berg, founder and CEO of Berg Hospitality, has fingers crossed that repairs from the kitchen fire at The Annie Café & Bar will not take long. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

The beautiful state flower is blossoming all over Texas. Bluebonnets are a special sight to see. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

Berg Hospitality is embracing crawfish season by hosting a crawfish boil this April on the outdoor patio at B.B. Lemon.

Many of us are no doubt suffering withdrawals, missing live music, turkey legs and carnival rides now that the Houston Rodeo is long gone, but there is lots to look forward to in Houston. There may not be massive crowds of friendly strangers in boots and cowboy hats, but April is stacked with fun. . . and probably a few lingering boots and hats.

With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, events are back and booming all over the Bayou City. People are out and looking for new ways to have a good time, especially during this current sliver of weeks in Houston when the temperatures are largely still in the seventies, and you can still wear your silk floral blouse without beads of sweat seeping through making it look like you walked through a sprinkler. Get out and enjoy spring while it lasts.

From art and galas to concerts and foodie events, we’ve got you covered. These are the Best Things To Do in Houston This April:

Rebecca Bass’s Purple Reign car at Houston’s Art Car Parade in 2017.

Art, Auctions and Design

Houston Art Car Parade and VIPit Experience

The crazy cars and crowds are returning this Saturday, April 9. Yes, the Art Car Parade is coming back. Better yet, Bun B is this year’s grand marshal. The family-friendly event benefits the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art. The parade of arty cars goes down Allen Parkway from Waugh Drive, all the way into downtown.

VIPit Experience ticket holders get access to great views of the parade, as well as bites from favorite Houston restaurants, cocktails, entertainment and more.

A project by Oliver Furth, who participated in Texas Design Week in 2019, from the book On Style: Inspiration and Advice from the New Generation of Interior Design.

Texas Design Week

Texas Design Week is returning to Houston April 25 to 29th. Check out the full list of participating designers and the complete schedule at TexasDesignWeek.com. Carry around a cocktail as you learn from some of the most recognized names in the design world through panel discussions, book signings, product launches and more. You can purchase tickets here.

Then on April 24th, the winners of the PaperCity Houston Design Awards will be revealed at The Post Oak Hotel.

CAMH Gala and Art Auction: Underground

CAMH gala co-chairs Carrie and Sverre Brandsberg-Dahl, Adrian Dueñas and Marcelo Saenz are putting together an art auction and a seated dinner with entertainment from Mariah Garnett. Dress up in avant-garde evening attire and stay ’til late at the after-party from Ciel Restaurant + Lounge and BeDesign. Tickets for the April 30th event are available here.

Music, Movies and Sports

Movie Under the Stars

Watch a movie under the stars in Market Square Park in Downtown Houston. The first movie showing brings Ferris Bueller’s Day Off this Friday, April 8 at 8 pm. Grab a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a movie while lounging on the lawn.

For the complete Movie Under the Stars schedule at Market Square Park, click here.

Houston Ballet Raising the Barre

The Houston Ballet and top Houston chefs are teaming up to bring you a dining experience like no other on April 24th. Dancers and chefs will talk about what inspired each course of dance and food. These food and dance maestros are sure to electrify all your senses at this popular springtime event.

Montrose restaurant Bludorn is the setting for this special food and dance night. The all-star lineup of chefs includes Chris Shepherd, Kata Robata’s Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi, Bludorn’s Aaron Bludorn and pastry chef Rebecca Masson. For more information, check out the event’s website.

Watch world-class polo in the Bayou City.

Houston Polo Club

The Houston Polo Club is the perfect place to enjoy the spring weather and mingle while sporting your favorite sun hat. Enjoy food from Ruth’s Chris, live music and a champagne divot stomp at halftime of the matches.

Get all the details on the many spring matches happening at Houston Polo Club this April, here.

White Oak Music Hall has a great lineup for 2022.

White Oak Music Hall

Goodbye Cody Johnson, hello Billy Strings. The Houston Rodeo lineup this year was something else, but so is White Oak Music Hall’s. All spring and summer long artists are traveling to Houston to rock out at the unique five acre indoor/outdoor live music venue.

April’s lineup includes Grammy-nominated songwriter Hailey Whitters (April 14th) and Grammy-Award winner Billy Strings (April 21st). Get the full schedule here.

Houston Astros’ Home Opener

The lockout was annoying, but baseball is back and the Houston Astros return to Minute Maid Maid Park for their home opener on Monday, April 18. There will be a street fest on Texas Avenue with live entertainment and more. And the chance to see Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez and Co. take on Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani of the Anaheim Angels.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 pm.

Alex Bregman will bring passion and another dangerous bat back to the Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Foodie Fun

Pizza Party!

Ditch the delivery and learn how to make a pizza from scratch at Hope Farms. Using fresh ingredients and toppings, Chef Carlos will teach you everything there is to know about making pizza. You might even learn how to do the cool pizza-throwing spinny thing. The pizza fun unfurls on April 9th.

Try various high-quality cuts including dry-aged meat from the in-house butcher shop at B&B Butchers. (Photo by Berg Hospitality.)

Ben Berg Restaurant Fun

B&B Butcher‘s is hosting a wine and meat tasting on April 6th. This exclusive 12-course meat tasting and wine pairing ups the foodie fun with a chance to learn about the meat and dry-aging process.

Berg Hospitality is embracing crawfish season by hosting a crawfish boil this April on the outdoor patio at B.B. Lemon. (Photo by B.B. Lemon.)

Crawfish season is nearing its end so it’s time to get one last finger-licking fix in at B.B. Lemon. This Saturday, April 9th, the Washington Avenue restaurant will have live music, mimosas and mudbugs prepared by New Orleans native chef Jeff Baron.

There’s no better way to bask in the spring sun than with a pound of crawdads on the B.B. Lemon patio.

Going East

Bluebonnets in Brenham

The little town of Brenham is little more than an hour drive from Houston. What Brenham lacks in skyscrapers it makes up in bluebonnets. Have a photoshoot with your dog, celebrate State Wildflower Day (April 24th), or walk around the farmers market.

No matter your reason taking a trip out to Brenham, seeing the incredible fields of bluebonnets while the season still lasts is never a bad idea.

For the Kids

Earth Day at Discover Green

Celebrate Earth Day with an educational day for both kids and adults. Discovery Green’s Earth Day focus this year centers around birds and their migration to Houston. Learn how to make the earth a better place for birds while meandering around the various exhibits and displays. Demonstrations with live rare birds and activities for the kids are sure to keep this day entertaining.

Discovery Green’s Earth Day takes wing this Sunday, April 10th.

Westminster Easter After Dark

What’s cooler than an Easter egg hunt? An Easter egg hunt with a fire twirler. This Saturday, April 9 head to Westminster church for a night your kiddos won’t forget. That means food trucks, a concert, a fire twirler and a flashlight search for candy-filled colorful eggs.

Get information on the egg hunt age groups and more here.