The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Immersive Frida Kahlo, Patton Oswalt, and Grown-Up Prom

The first-ever retrospective of Mexican-American artist Octavio Medellín will be on display at the DMA this February. (Courtesy of DMA)

From new art exhibits to stand-up comedy shows, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Frida: Immersive Dream

From the same team behind the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit comes a new exhibit focusing on Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. Brought to life by digital artist Massimiliano Siccardi, composer Luca Longobardi, and art director Vittorio Guidotti, this new experiential exhibit debuts in seven different U.S. cities this year. Located at Lighthouse ArtSpace in Dallas’ East Quarter, Frida: Immersive Dream debuts on February 3 and will be open until April 17. Tickets start at $40.

Patton Oswalt performs at Majestic Theatre this Saturday. (Courtesy of Netflix)

Patton Oswalt

Stand-up comedian and actor Patton Oswalt performs at Majestic Theatre this Saturday on his “Who’s Ready to Laugh?” tour. Releasing comedy specials since 1997, the comedian’s most recent Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything is streaming on Netflix. Open about the loss of his wife, true crime writer Michelle McNamara in 2016, his daughter, and marriage to actress Meredith Salenger in 2017, Oswalt keeps it real with his comedy. He’s appeared in several movies and TV shows over the years and has had even more roles as a voice actor. Tickets are available here.

The Feel Good AF wellness festival comes to Dallas this weekend.

Feel Good AF Festival

Head to Gilley’s this Saturday for a day focused on fitness, nutrition, sleep, and mindfulness. This unique wellness festival features leading Dallas instructors as well as experts in other health-focused areas. Each ticket includes your choice of wellness experience with movement classes accompanied by music from DJ Blake and DJ Sober.

Octavio Medellín: Spirit and Form

A new focus installation debuts at the Dallas Museum of Art on Sunday featuring Mexican American artist Octavio Medellín. The first-ever museum retrospective of the sculptor, the Spirit and Form exhibition includes about 80 of the Mexican-American sculptor’s works. Medellín lived and worked in Dallas for over 40 years and served as an instructor at the school of the Dallas Museum of Fine Arts. Dating from 1926 to 1995, the exhibit will feature 30 sculptures created using locally-sourced wood and stone, as well as his public art commissions.

Lakewood Brewing is hosting a “Grown Up Prom,” corsages and all, this Saturday.

Lakewood Brewing Grown-Up Prom

On Saturday from 4 pm to 10 pm, don’t miss Lakewood Brewing’s ultimate prom re-do. For those feeling nostalgic for their high school days, this evening features the best craft brews, spiked punch, live music from Music Ninjas, and costume contests. Make sure to wear your best formalwear from the 80s, 90s, and today to compete as a couple or solo. There will also be food from Medellin Tacos. This is a 21-years-old and up event only.

Don’t miss comedian Nate Bargatze perform in Grand Prairie this weekend. (Courtesy)

Nate Bargatze

Head to Grand Prairie’s Texas Trust CU Theatre this Saturday at 7 pm to catch comedian Nate Bargatze on his “The Raincheck Tour.” The Tennessee-native keeps it clean with wholesome and hilarious stories about his wife, kids, and dad who was a former clown turned magician. His most recent stand-up special is on Netflix and is titled The Greatest Average American. It’s nominated for a 2022 Grammy award. Get tickets here.

Beginning on January 28, an art installation of 150 lanterns will be on display at Galleria Dallas.

More Lunar New Year Celebrations

This Saturday from noon to 5 pm, The Exchange Hall is hosting its 2022 Lunar New Year Celebration with food specials, craft cocktails, and performances. Galleria Dallas is also hosting a celebration with a dragon dance on February 5. The French Room is also hosting a special themed tea service this week. See our full Lunar New Year guide here.