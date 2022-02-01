Dallas Sportscaster Babe Laufenberg on How His Charity Hits Home

As NorthPark Center embarks on its fifth year of celebrating its Ambassador program― an idea spearheaded by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman― a spotlight shines bright upon Dallas’ top influencers and the nonprofits they support.

Hand-selected for their philanthropic contributions, each year-long ambassadorship offers the opportunity to partner with NorthPark Center and its retailers for various events and initiatives to benefit their respective charitable organizations. This year’s Ambassadors are threaded together with a solid commitment to the community. Events that support causes important to them are united in the ultimate spirit of fashion, art, and stylish philanthropy.

Today, we chat with NFL quarterback Babe Laufenberg and learn about the Luke Laufenberg “FIGHT” Scholarship Fund, a cause he has a personal connection with. After losing his son to cancer, Laufenberg is committed to the fight against the disease and supporting families going through the tragic situation. He’s propelled by the notion that giving back in whatever capacity someone can is the foundation for a successful life.

Why are you so passionate about your chosen charitable organization?

Babe Laufenberg: It is named after my son Luke, who died from cancer at the age of 21.

Your favorite NorthPark memory.

Laufenberg: Taking my two boys to the movies.

How would you describe your own personal style?

Laufenberg: Uncomplicated.

NorthPark Center is at the center of combining art and fashion. Describe your own art and fashion interests.

Laufenberg: My affection for art lies in the spoken and written word. I am fascinated by the English language and the ability of people to command it, especially in song.

Who are your role models?

Laufenberg: I don’t really have role models. I do have people whom I admire, and that admiration always stems from what is in their heart, not what is in their bank account.

What keeps you driven?

Laufenberg: Never looking in the rear-view mirror.

What’s a fun fact about you?

Laufenberg: My real name is Brandon, which very few people know.

How do you find a moment of balance while getting it all done?

Laufenberg: I make sure that I make arrangements with myself.

The best advice you’ve ever heard?

Laufenberg: Number one thing in life- you have to show up.

On the importance of giving back.

Laufenberg: It is the foundation for anyone to say they have had a successful life. And it doesn’t have to be giving back financially. Giving of your time is as important as any monetary contribution.