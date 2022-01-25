Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Lunar New Year’s Celebrations, Galentine’s Pop-Ups, and Film Festivals

Plus, a George Michael Tribute Show and Must-See Art Exhibition

BY // 01.25.22
Lunar New Year Ngon

Dine in at Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen on January 30 for a chance to receive a lucky envelope. (Photo by Thanin Viriyaki)

From Lunar New Year’s celebrations to Galentine’s Day pop-ups, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

 

Bun Thang 128 thru 1302022
Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen celebrates Lunar New Year with a 3-day festival. (Photo by Thanin Viriyaki)

Celebrate Lunar New Year’s

The second weekend of Asia Time Square’s 15th annual Lunar New Year Festival takes place on January 28 through 30 in Grand Prairie. The event includes live performances and local food vendors. Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen is also hosting its three-day celebration this weekend, which includes special dishes, a lion dance performance, and lucky envelopes. Find our full round-up of Lunar New Year Celebrations in Dallas here.

 

The French Room at the Adolphus Hotel in downtown Dallas. (courtesy)

Lunar New Year Tea Time

The French Room at The Adolphus is transforming its popular tea service in honor of the Chinese New Year. Enjoy a classic glass of champagne — and tea, of course — while exploring East Asian-inspired flavors. On the menu, expect pork buns, spring rolls, and dumplings, followed by a sweet course of honey caramel candy, nian gao, red berry tart, and more. Eye-catching moments include a red bud vase at every table and embossed red hong bao envelopes stuffed with red and gold-wrapped candies.

The tea service runs from Wednesday, January 26 through Sunday, January 30, then again from Wednesday, February 2 through Sunday, February 6.

Shop Valentine's Day

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022

 

George Michael Dallas this weekend
“The Life and Music of George Michael” shows in Dallas this weekend. (Courtesy)

The Life and Music of George Michael

This Saturday at 8 pm, Majestic Theatre is hosting an immersive, concert-style show following the life of music legend George Michael. A tribute show of sorts, The Life and Music of George Michael “captures the performance and sound with concert-style staging and lighting while telling his story through early music hits from Wham! and his illustrious solo career.” Tickets are available here.

 

Harry Bertoia Dallas Art Exhibits
“Harry Bertoia: Sculpting Mid-Century Modern Life” will debut at Nasher Sculpture Center this winter. (Courtesy)

Harry Bertoia: Sculpting Mid-Century Modern Life

Head to the Nasher Sculpture Center starting January 29 for Italian-born American artist Harry Bertoia’s Sculpting Mid-Century Modern Life. As the first U.S. museum retrospective of the sculptor’s career, the exhibit will include almost 100 works by the artist. Expect paper works, modern furniture, jewelry, large-scale commissions, and sounding sculptures from Bertoia’s home.

 

Denton Black Film Festival
The 8th annual Denton Black Film Festival begins this Thursday. (Courtesy)

Denton Black Film Festival

Beginning this Thursday, January 27, the 8th annual Denton Black Film Festival is taking place virtually until February 6. Purchase passes and tickets to explore films that highlight Black Diaspora, music, spoken word, and educational seminars. You’ll get to interact with filmmakers, watch screenings, and listen to panels. This year’s narrative features include Ben From Downstairs, Blonde Purple, Caged Birds, and more.

 

200A8454 (Photo by Justin Clemons)
Leatherology’s top-handle train case remains one of the brand’s most popular items. (Photo by Justin Clemons)

HerStory Galentines’ Pop Up

This Thursday through Sunday, head to West Village from 11 am to 5 pm for Dwell with Dignity and HerStory‘s Galentine’s Pop-Up. Shop female-led brands from around the world including Pearl by Lela Rose, Gresham Jewelry, Corazón Playero, Akola, ZenJenn, Leatherology, Malibu Apothecary, Gardenuity BeautyBio, and more. Susan Posnick Cosmetics will be on-site offering free makeup touch-ups and Southern Pour Tap will provide complimentary Rose Gold Rosé, Osadía Tequila Ranch Waters, Ohza Mimosas, and We the Birds Macarons. RSVP here.

Lynn Zarr, JR - Martha Turner Sotheby's

