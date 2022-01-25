Galveston Mardi Gras Returns With a ’90s Focus, New Events and 22 — Yes, 22 — Parades

The Krewe of Gambrinus parade will be featured on Saturday Feb. 19, during the first weekend of Mardi Gras! Galveston.

Country artist Matt Stell kicks off the second weekend of festivities with a headlining set on Friday, Feb. 25. Photo by Matthew Berinato.

Four-legged friends will join the Mardi Gras! Galveston action during the Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Parade at 1_30 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 27.

Galveston Mardi Gras is back, The Mystic Krewe of Aquarius annual will be at noon on Feb. 19 p.m.

The good times are ready to roll once again on Galveston Island. After a COVID-induced hiatus, Galveston Mardi Gras celebrations are returning February 18 through March 1 with parades, parties, live music and of course, beads. Lots and lots of beads.

Mardi Gras heralds the start of the Galveston tourism season, typically drawing more than 350,000 visitors to the island for two full weekends of events. Over the years, organizers have tried various approaches to the event, seeing it evolve into what it has become.

Yaga’s Entertainment president Mike Dean inherited the event from the City of Galveston in 2012 and didn’t find much to celebrate in its original state. Since then, Dean and his events management and production company developed the recipe for success, bringing specific music genres, family-friendly events, accessibility and diversity to Mardi Gras.

“When we started on this walk, we tried different things, but now we have a new formula, booking ’90s alt-rock headliner bands. All the people raging in the ’90s have kids now and are looking for a different Mardi Gras,” Dean says.

The musical gumbo that really sticks to the ribs of Galveston Mardi Gras partygoers is a blend of 1990s alt-rock, country and Tejano performances. The platinum-selling rock band 3 Doors Down headlines the festival’s first day of concerts Saturday, February 19. Latin Grammy Award-winning Tejano group Siggno takes centerstage for the Fiesta Gras! celebration of Hispanic Heritage on Sunday, February 20.

Country artist Matt Stell kicks off the second weekend of festivities with a headlining set on Friday, February 25. Other music acts include Scooter Brown Band, Jeff Canada, David Lee Garza y Los Musicales and Jay Perez.

Visit South Walton Swipe





























Next

The music mix means there’s something different for everyone throughout the entire Galveston Mardi Gras run, right down to the hours in the day.

“The 11 am to 5 pm crowd is different from the 5 pm to 9 pm crowd and the 9 pm to 1 am crowd,” Dean says. “We want to engage them all with music, parades and activities each day.”

Maintaining accessibility is a top priority for Mardis Gras! Galveston planners. Mary Beth Bassett, senior public relations manager for Visit Galveston, touts events like the Family Gras! Coloring Contest and the Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade of Mardi Gras! Galveston as chances to become immersed in the Mardi Gras atmosphere.

“We have a mix of paid and free opportunities to participate,” Bassett notes. “If you want to be a part of the Funky Uptown Umbrella Parade, you can decorate an umbrella and march along the historic Strand.

“We are just thrilled to bring back the balls, parties and parades. It’s a positive way to roll into Spring Break.”

Four-legged friends will join the Mardi Gras! Galveston action during the Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Parade at 1_30 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 27.

New events include “Beads for Needs,” a recycling program that salvages thrown beads from the trash and turns them into treasure for Ball High School’s Life Skills Program. Dean’s plan for the initiative is to gather a million beads.

The Streamin’ on the Strand Airstream Rally is another fresh element to the schedule, welcoming more than 47 members of Airstream Club International to park inside the Mardi Gras! Galveston Entertainment District on Mechanic Street for the first weekend of festivities.

Organizers introduced Fiesta Gras! in 2017 to celebrate Hispanic heritage and Bassett notes how the event has become more popular every year

“It’s a true fiesta atmosphere and everyone dresses to the nines,” she says. LaDezz will also perform at Fiesta Gras!

Those partiers turned parents will want to mark Sunday, February 27 on their calendars for Family Gras!, a free day-long event. The parade route will bring a colorful collection of krewes featuring the Shriners Hospital for Children & Sunshine Kids Parade, Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Parade and Firefighters Children’s Parade.

Life of the Mardi

Mardi Gras! Galveston features 22 parades and there are multiple ways to elevate the Mardi Gras experience.

“One of the best-kept secrets is you can build your own krewe experience,” Dean says. “You have the ability to get your friends or company together and have an incredible experience.”

Participants can ride on a Mardi Gras float and have access to a balcony party for $175 a person. The ticket includes beads to throw during the parade, the cost of float insurance and a driver, plus entrance to Mardi Gras! Galveston’s Entertainment District, the concerts held in the Entertainment District and access to a private balcony party with a cash bar and private amenities.

Want to be above it all? Book a balcony pass and get your throwing arm ready. Strand balcony parties are one the event’s most popular tickets and have come a long way since Mardi Gras! Galveston first started.

“When we came on board, the balconies were empty, and that wasn’t a lot of fun for the street revelers or parades below,” Dean says. “Now, they are a place where you can throw beads and have access to food, alcohol service, a DJ, clean bathrooms and a place to rest.”

The parade schedule kicks off February 18 with the George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Honoree Parade and keeps on rolling with the Zaniest Golf Cart Parade, Danny Weber Memorial Fire Truck Parade and the Grand Night Parade led by the Knights of Momus Krewe among others.

The expectations are high for this year’s Galveston Mardi Gras, with the economic impact projected to be $15 million.

“We think it’s going to be bonkers,” Dean says. “People want a release and this is a step toward normalcy. I lived here my whole life. I love it and wouldn’t change it for the world.”

More information and tickets to Mardi Gras! Galveston can be found at the event’s full website. General weekend admission and balcony access are both available.