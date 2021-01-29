Holiday / Shopping

Dallas Valentine’s Day Gifts We’d Happily Buy Ourselves

From At-Home Experiences to Romantic Date-Cations, There’s Something for Everyone to Love

BY // 01.29.21
valentine’s day gift

The "Naugh-Tea" from Taschen Library, available to-go for Valentine's Day.

There are all kinds of ways to show love. Be it with food (particularly from a favorite local restaurant), flowers, or the more intangible things in life. But should you want to buy a gift gift, we’ve rounded up a few Dallas sourced options for a practically fail-proof Valentine’s Day.

Tea for Two To-Go from Taschen Library

Of all the afternoon tea options in Dallas, Taschen’s might be one of the most special. Held inside the gem-colored library of The Joule Hotel, the champagne-accompanied service offers tea fare that’s almost too pretty to eat — in addition to, you know, tea — along with a bit of education on the downtown building’s artful restoration.

This Valentine’s Day, you can take your experience to-go (complete with Cultured Cup tea and a bottle of Impeccable Rosé Brut). You’ll also get to choose your own tea adventure: “Naugh-Tea” comes with Dian Hanson’s infamous Butt Book, while a custom “Pret-Tea” cup is paired with a fashion book.

Head to 1530main.com for more details (the packaged tea box is $189) and to reserve your curbside pick-up time.

 

eataly trip to napoli valentine day valentine's day gift
Eataly’s “Trip to Napoli” ($99.90) — perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Eataly at Home

Now that Dallas is home to the first Eataly in Texas, we also have all future holidays easily covered by the beloved Italian market. There is an actual Valentine’s Day dinner box, but the conveniently packaged “Trip to Napoli” is the one calling our name. Also, caviar. All the caviar.

bisette bradley agather means
Bradley Agather Means and Eden Delaune, friends and co-founders of the luxury gifting service Bisette (Photo by Lindsey Weitzel)

Bisette Co.

For those truly helpless in the gifting department, Fort Worth is home to two seasoned experts: Bradley Agather Means and Eden Delaune. Their company, Bisette Co., can hunt down the perfect find for practically anyone with the help of a detailed questionnaire and personalized design deck.

 

valentine's day gift
Casamia and Dallas-based Boxed Bites teamed up for the Valentine’s Day “Be Mine!” box ($53)

Casamia

With the slogan “host more, stress less,” Santa Monica-based Casamia was created to help anyone up their tablescape game, a skill that likely came in handy over the past year. For Valentine’s Day, they’ve partnered with Dallas-based Boxed Bites for a “Be Mine!” kit ($53) to help transform your table into an all out love fest — Sugarfina candy lips included. Bringing the celebration home is a gift all its own.

 

city boots 675 heart boot miron
City Boots’ Heart Boots (left, for $675) and Miron Crosby’s Elaine Boot ($2,200)

To Have and to Wear

Not many find it easy to justify buying themselves cowboy boots covered in hearts. But, to that same point, not many would ever turn down the gift of cowboy boots (especially from Dallas-based, female-owned brands) covered in hearts.

 

valentine's day gift
The “I Love Me” Box from Foxtrot ($150) — a Valentine’s Day gift that keeps on giving.

Foxtrot

We simply have to respect a Valentine’s Day gift box that includes sparkling rosé, CBD chocolate, and a pink vibrator. The gift that keeps on giving.

 

DCC_061_aspect16x9
The spa relaxation area of the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas.

Hotel Date-Cations

Nothing tops a solid hotel spa situation. The following local gems are making their safe escapes (date-cations, if you will) even more romantic.

The Crescent Hotel Valentine’s Packages

The Uptown hotel is offering three different Valentine’s-themed packages with discounted spa rates and Stanley Korshak shopping experiences: “The Over the Top,” “The Suitest Bling,” and “A Crescent Courtship.”

The Four Seasons After Hours Valentine’s Escape

The couple’s experience includes side-by-side massages in a candlelit room, along with plenty of champagne and rose petals. Head to fourseasons.com to learn more.

 

Featured Properties
