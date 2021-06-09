Purple Reign — Inside Texas’ Surprising Lavender Farm Culture and the Blanco Festival You Need to See

The Blanco Lavender Festival is back on the calendar — and it sure to be more colorful than ever. This year’s event, set for this weekend, June 11 to 13, will mark the 16th annual gathering of Texas lavender producers at the historic Blanco County Courthouse in Blanco, Texas.

The outdoor market will feature live music, guest speakers and a group of about 80 vendors offering skin care products, crafts, food and drinks — all laced with the potent purple herb. Enthusiasts come to stock up on items — including fresh pressed essential oils, sage bundles and spice mixes — while swilling cool cups of the ever popular Lavender Lizzie. It’s a cocktail made with lavender margarita mix and champagne that is exclusive to the festival.

Festival goers will also be able to purchase dried lavender bundles and live plants while getting growing advice from several local experts. There are currently about 10 commercial lavender farms operating in the Lone Star State. The Texas lavender trail drifts mostly east from its origins near Blanco (pronounced BLANK-ō by locals) over to Fredricksburg, and on to Chappell Hill in Brenham, with a couple of farms scattered further north above Dallas.

Lavender farms have become a Texas thing.

Hill Country Lavender, a farm located just outside Blanco, was the first of its kind in Texas when it opened in 1999. The generally mild winters and warm, sunny summers of south-central Texas are somewhat similar to those that breed abundant lavender in the French countryside. Still, growing the popular cash crop in the heart of the Texas is not without its challenges.

“The humidity and clay soil are the biggest challenges we face to growing lavender in Texas,” laments Hill Country Lavender owner and operator Tasha Brieger. “We have to space our plants farther apart than they do in Provence to allow air to better circulate, and prevent fungus from forming.”

The peak lavender harvesting season in Texas generally begins in late May. Blooms got delayed this year by the severe winter storms that ravaged Texas in February, but local growers are beginning to see flowers. Hill Country Lavender allows “u-pick” hours during successful blooming seasons for visitors who want to harvest their own fresh bundles by hand.

This year’s festival will be the first to offer an air conditioned shuttle to escort guests from the main event at the courthouse to the Hill Country Lavender Farm and back. For more detailed information, visit the Blanco Chamber of Commerce‘s full site.

A Blanco Lavender Weekend

Making a weekend out of the Blanco Lavender Fest is also in play. There are a variety of places to stay in and around town. Start your day with a donut breakfast sandwich, or a brisket egg and cheese kolache, at Main Street Donuts and Kolaches. Walk it off at the festival, or meander the trails around tranquil Blanco State Park, located on the banks of the spring fed Blanco River. The park offers fishing, swimming, paddling, boating and camping, highlighted by a shallow waterfall area perfect for taking a dip with younger children.

The Blanco Lavender Festival can be rollicking time in the fields.

After a sweaty morning at the park, cool off with a sweet treat at OroBianco, a one-of-a-kind Italian creamery that offers authentic Italian gelato and cheeses made with locally raised water buffalo milk. For a hearty lunch, hit up longtime local favorite RedBud Cafe for fresh made classics, or stop by newly renovated Josie’s Kitchen for sophisticated, chef inspired plates.

Later, strap on your boots and end the day with authentic Texas ‘cue served with a side of two-stepping at the Old 300 BBQ and dance hall, named for the original group of settlers brought to Texas by Stephen F. Austin around 1825. Blanco is also a haven for beer and spirits lovers with several local breweries to sample. Need a stop for a nightcap? Real Ale Brewing Co. is a local brewery and distillery that uses water sourced from the Blanco River to create its minimally processed brews. It even infuses its gin with locally sourced lavender.

It is a lavender weekend — and you can have as much fun as you want to have. With purple.