Your Inside Look at the Bluejack National Life — At This Tiger Woods Golf Course Land of Much More, Membership Certainly Has Its Privileges

With its open layout, this Bluejack Builder custom home is perfect for families and entertaining.

Fishing, hiking trails and bike trails are part of the outdoor diversions at Bluejack National. (Photo by Bluejack National)

Bluekjack National is the first U.S. golf course designed by Tiger Woods. (Photo by Bluejack National)

Services at The Sanctuary at Bluejack National include that of barbers ad manicurists as well as the expected massages. (Photo by Bluejack National)

Ah, the verdant serenity of Bluejack National. We’ve been hearing about the residential, private golf enclave in tree-shrouded Montgomery County with its Tiger Woods-designed course since its opening in 2016. Despite all the buzz, we were not prepared for the absolute allure of the 767 acre resort-like development encountered on a recent visit.

After checking in with the 24-hour security at the dramatic entry gate, we were met by our most congenial host Josh Governale, who in his golf cart led us to our accommodations. En route, we were taken in by the beautiful landscaping across undulating lawns, the carefully designed homes, the view to the Tiger Woods golf course (oh, my) and the sense that we were in a Rocky Mountain resort. For others, the pine-shaded development echoes of Augusta or Hilton Head’s Sea Pines.

The aesthetic here is so far removed from Texas that one truly feels in another universe. A universe meticulously designed to create a sense of safety amid luxe community living. A place where kids ride their bicycles without supervision, where most traffic is by golf cart, and where all the resort amenities one could desire are in place.

The Bluejack Sanctuary

Newest to the continuing addition of amenities is The Sanctuary, a luxurious spa and wellness center that tops any country club for its sheer beauty and offering of services within an expansive 12,370 square feet. While our schedule did not allow for experiencing the massages or facials or a visit with the on-staff barbers and manicurists, we were impressed by the entire operation.

The lux men’s and women’s spa lounges, complete with honor bars, could have been taken straight from the pages of Architectural Digest.

Possibilities at The Sanctuary include getting in a work out in the lap pool or in the expansive fitness and gym area, finding your inner peace on the serene yoga lawn, or grabbing a light bite in the cafe which offers outdoor dining overlooking the pool, the cold plunge pool and the hot tub.

The spa is available exclusively to Bluejack members, with membership by invitation only, and their guests.

About The Tiger Woods Golf Course

Almost from day one of its opening Bluejack National, Tiger Woods’ first venture into United States golf course design, has been rated among the very best residential golf courses in the country. Most recently, Bluejack was declared the No. 1 top residential golf course in Texas and No. 18 in the entire U.S. by Golfweek.

The course was designed to be playable and fun for all levels while remaining challenging for those with low handicaps. Every hole offers multiple tee boxes with one cut of velvety Zoysia grass and no rough.

Unique to Bluejack is the 10-hole par three course dubbed The Playground that is lighted until midnight. This is ideal for families with youngsters harboring aspiring golf careers. Or anyone who just loves a fun golf experience.

The Residences

Bluejack National’s master plan accommodates 420 residences ranging from villas, retreats, cottages and Sunday homes to estate homes on everything from half acre to more than two acre lots. Locations are found along the verdant fairways and overlooking lakes.

Our overnight was in one of the luxurious villas with three master suites, two down and one upstairs. The clean architectural lines and sophisticated interiors placed us mentally in something of a Four Seasons resort.

As a bonus, we took advantage of the resort’s in-home chef evening in which chef Rick Adams prepared a multi-course feast with wine pairings right in the villa.

Bluejack, a Kids Land

Bluejack National was designed with families in mind as well as golf-loving individuals. The Fort is prime example of the family-centric amenities, bringing two swimming pools with a lagoon pool, a 150-foot water slide, a water park, a mini-Fenway Park-style field with its own mini Green Monster that hosts wiffle ball games, an events field equipped with a football goal post, a basketball court, pickleball courts, fire pits and a lake for canoeing and fishing.

There is as much activity indoors as out with bowling lanes, ping pong, locker rooms, a media room, a game room with classic and current video games, an arts and crafts room and a burger grill and bar with an ice cream station.

Perhaps the best thing of all: The mere 50-mile open highway trek from downtown Houston to Bluejack National doesn’t require an airplane ride to reach a completely welcoming getaway resort-worthy retreat. And did we mention the courtesy of the upbeat staff.

To a person, the Bluejack team was gracious, welcoming and pleasant.