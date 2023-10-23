Interabang Books Will Bring Two of America’s Most Celebrated Writers to Dallas

Proving you can be stylish, social, and smart all at once, Interabang Books — co-owned by prominent book lovers Nancy Perot, Catherine Rose, and Lori Feathers — will bring two of America’s most celebrated writers, Ann Patchett and Elizabeth McCracken, to Dallas on November 10 at Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church.

The authors — good friends in real life — will talk about their buzzy new novels, Patchett’s Tom Lake and McCracken’s The Hero of This Book. Interestingly, both books have mothers as a central theme. Tom Lake focuses on three daughters who return to their family orchard in the spring of 2020 and learn about their mother’s relationship with a famous actor. The Hero of This Book is a soulful, melancholy novel about a writer reminiscing about and missing her recently deceased mother.

Patchett, who spoke at Interabang’s grand opening in 2017, is the recipient of such prestigious awards as PEN/Faulkner, the Women’s Prize in the U.K., and the Book Sense Book of the Year. Her novel, The Dutch House, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. She is also the owner of the popular, independent Parnassus Books in Nashville. Tom Lake, a New York Times best-seller, was released in August.

McCracken has authored seven books including The Souvenir Museum, which was longlisted for the National Book Award. She has received three Pushcart Prizes, a National Magazine Award, and an O. Henry prize. Currently, she holds the James Michener Chair for Fiction at the University of Texas at Austin. The paperback edition of McCracken’s 2022 novel, The Hero of This Book, was just released in October.

Interabang Books has also received its fair share of attention. Shortlisted for Publishers Weekly’s 2023 Bookstore of the Year, it has hosted an astonishing 300 events since 2022. And the bookstore’s online author chats feature informal talks with prominent writers from diverse cultures and backgrounds.

Doors open at 5:30 for the November 10 event at Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 8011 Douglas Ave, with the authors’ discussion beginning at 6 PM. Tickets are $45 and include a signed copy of Tom Lake. Additional copies of Tom Lake and The Hero of This Book will be available to purchase at the event. For information and to buy tickets to see Ann Patchett and Elizabeth McCracken, go to interabangbooks.com.