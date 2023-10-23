Author Ann Patchett will come to Dallas with Interabang Books.
Ann Patchett’s new nove, Tom Lake, debuted in August 2023
“The Hero of This Book” by Elizabeth McCracken
Interabang Books
01
04

International best-selling author Ann Patchett will visit Dallas this November.

02
04

Ann Patchett's new novel, "Tom Lake," debuted in August 2023

03
04

"The Hero of This Book" by Elizabeth McCracken

04
04

Interabang Books, taken in 2019 (Photo by Joe Torma)

Author Ann Patchett will come to Dallas with Interabang Books.
Ann Patchett’s new nove, Tom Lake, debuted in August 2023
“The Hero of This Book” by Elizabeth McCracken
Interabang Books
Culture / Newsy

Interabang Books Will Bring Two of America’s Most Celebrated Writers to Dallas

The Beloved Book Store Hosts Ann Patchett and Elizabeth McCracken to Discuss Their Buzzy New Novels

BY // 10.23.23
International best-selling author Ann Patchett will visit Dallas this November.
Ann Patchett's new novel, "Tom Lake," debuted in August 2023
"The Hero of This Book" by Elizabeth McCracken
Interabang Books, taken in 2019 (Photo by Joe Torma)
1
4

International best-selling author Ann Patchett will visit Dallas this November.

2
4

Ann Patchett's new novel, "Tom Lake," debuted in August 2023

3
4

"The Hero of This Book" by Elizabeth McCracken

4
4

Interabang Books, taken in 2019 (Photo by Joe Torma)

Proving you can be stylish, social, and smart all at once, Interabang Books — co-owned by prominent book lovers Nancy Perot, Catherine Rose, and Lori Feathers — will bring two of America’s most celebrated writers, Ann Patchett and Elizabeth McCracken, to Dallas on November 10 at Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church.

The authors — good friends in real life — will talk about their buzzy new novels, Patchett’s Tom Lake and McCracken’s The Hero of This Book. Interestingly, both books have mothers as a central theme. Tom Lake focuses on three daughters who return to their family orchard in the spring of 2020 and learn about their mother’s relationship with a famous actor. The Hero of This Book is a soulful, melancholy novel about a writer reminiscing about and missing her recently deceased mother.

Ann Patchett’s new nove, Tom Lake, debuted in August 2023
Ann Patchett’s new novel, “Tom Lake,” debuted in August 2023

Patchett, who spoke at Interabang’s grand opening in 2017, is the recipient of such prestigious awards as PEN/Faulkner, the Women’s Prize in the U.K., and the Book Sense Book of the Year. Her novel, The Dutch House, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. She is also the owner of the popular, independent Parnassus Books in Nashville. Tom Lake, a New York Times best-seller, was released in August.

McCracken has authored seven books including The Souvenir Museum, which was longlisted for the National Book Award. She has received three Pushcart Prizes, a National Magazine Award, and an O. Henry prize. Currently, she holds the James Michener Chair for Fiction at the University of Texas at Austin. The paperback edition of McCracken’s 2022 novel, The Hero of This Book, was just released in October.

"The Hero of This Book" by Elizabeth McCracken
“The Hero of This Book” by Elizabeth McCracken

Interabang Books has also received its fair share of attention. Shortlisted for Publishers Weekly’s 2023 Bookstore of the Year, it has hosted an astonishing 300 events since 2022. And the bookstore’s online author chats feature informal talks with prominent writers from diverse cultures and backgrounds.

Doors open at 5:30 for the November 10 event at Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 8011 Douglas Ave, with the authors’ discussion beginning at 6 PM. Tickets are $45 and include a signed copy of Tom Lake. Additional copies of Tom Lake and The Hero of This Book will be available to purchase at the event. For information and to buy tickets to see Ann Patchett and Elizabeth McCracken, go to interabangbooks.com.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Akris
  • Akris
  • Akris

Author Ann Patchett will come to Dallas with Interabang Books.
Ann Patchett’s new nove, Tom Lake, debuted in August 2023
“The Hero of This Book” by Elizabeth McCracken
Interabang Books
Luxury Listings on the Market

Featured Properties

Swipe
611 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

611 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
611 Crestbend Drive
2323 W MAIN S
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2323 W MAIN S
Houston, TX

$1,119,000 Learn More about this property
Scott Brown
This property is listed by: Scott Brown (917) 584-9582 Email Realtor
2323 W MAIN S
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
901 Harvard
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

901 Harvard
Houston, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
901 Harvard
40 Audubon Hollow Lane
Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

40 Audubon Hollow Lane
Houston, TX

$2,150,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
40 Audubon Hollow Lane
2905 Wichita
Riverside Terrace
FOR SALE

2905 Wichita
Houston, TX

$599,999 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
2905 Wichita
2437 County Road 1204
Elkhart, TX
FOR SALE

2437 County Road 1204
Elkhart, TX

$1,499,999 Learn More about this property
Bill Phillips
This property is listed by: Bill Phillips (281) 467-2829 Email Realtor
2437 County Road 1204
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X