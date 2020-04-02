Five Captivating Books to Read Right Now

Read the book "Little Fires Everywhere" before diving into the new TV series based on Celeste Ng's best-seller. (Courtesy of Amazon)

"Dare to Lead" is Brené Brown's latest book about courage and vulnerability as related to the workplace and leaders.

Lori Gottlieb's "Maybe You Should Talk To Someone" is a entertaining and enlightening read about the therapy world. (Courtesy of Amazon)

I‘ve always been an avid reader, but I’ve been particularly grateful for the habit over these last few weeks. So, I thought I’d share some of my most recent reads that have livened up my spirits or offered a top-notch distraction from the current chaos.

Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb

My most recent read has been this recent release from psychotherapist and best-selling author Lori Gottlieb. A former journalist, medical school student, and television executive, Gottlieb offers a rare glimpse into the therapy world as well as her own experience with a therapist. A candid memoir about her professional and personal life, this 400-page book is entertaining, funny, and hard to put down.

Dare to Lead by Brené Brown

Texas storyteller and researcher Brené Brown‘s latest book, Dare to Lead, is the ultimate playbook for developing brave leaders and courageous cultures. If you’ve watched Brown’s TED talk, you know that she’s a promoter of vulnerability in life and even in the workplace. This book focuses on four teachable skillsets that require brave work, tough conversations, and showing up wholeheartedly.

The Dutch House by Ann Patchett

Acclaimed author Ann Patchett’s latest novel tells the story of a brother and sister over the course of five decades. Struggling to overcome the past and let go of their childhood home, Danny and Maeve must confront the people who left them behind — a test to the sibling’s strong relationship. Historically charming and intensely engaging, The Dutch House is a must-read for fiction lovers.

Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

Before digging into to Hulu’s new limited TV series Little Fires Everywhere, catch up on the novel that inspired the new Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. Written by Celeste Ng, the fictional story follows two families, the Richardsons and the mother and daughter who move into their rental property. Set in 1997 and based on Ng’s own hometown of Shaker Heights, Ohio, the mystery begins in a flash-forward when the Richardson’s house is mysteriously set on fire.

Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow

Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Ronan Farrow’s Catch and Kill Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators is another best book from the last year. A retelling the challenges he faced while chasing the story of Harvey Weinstein’s decades of alleged rape, sexual assault, and the case against him, this real-life thriller is completely captivating.