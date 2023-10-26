Fort Worth’s First-Ever Hotel From Auberge Resorts, Bowie House, Welcomes Guests This December

Drawing on the rich history of Fort Worth ranching and the cornucopia of produce available locally, menus driven by the season’s bounty inspire connection – and a new go-to community hub.

When we thought the Fort Worth hotel scene couldn’t get any hotter, Auberge Resorts said “Hold my cowboy hat.” Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection, is the city’s first luxury retreat epitomizing the modern West. The experience-driven, design-led hotel is now taking reservations and will open to guests on December 1.

The new luxury and urban retreat embodies the spirit of Cowtown. It merges the classic Western personality of Texas with a decidedly modern feel, which truly is the definition of current-day Fort Worth.

Art is at the epicenter of Bowie House with a unique blend of past, present, and future all led by owner Jo Ellard’s signature, art-savvy style. Renowned architectural and interior firm BOKA Powell has achieved a masterful union of time-honored and contemporary design, combining brick and cast stone harking back to the days of cowboys with gravity-defying glass features, a verdant pool terrace, and convivial gathering spaces.

Location is everything when it comes to your hotel, and Bowie House couldn’t have picked a better spot. It’s located just 35 minutes from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Fort Worth’s Cultural District. Plus, it anchors a 30-block promenade of acclaimed museums and restaurants and it’s just steps away from the legendary Will Rogers Memorial Center. Safe to say you’ll never be bored if you decide to leave the stunning property, although it will be hard to pull yourself away.

From delectable dining to the nature-inspired, serene spa, there’s hardly a reason to leave Bowie House.

Bowie House Accomodations

Let’s start with where you’ll sleep. Encapsulating the generous welcome of a classic Texas home, each of the resort’s 88 studios, 12 lofts, and six suites are imbued with the warm spirit of the West. Several boast open-air balconies and all claim beautiful views over the Cultural District or lush courtyard gardens. Inviting and decidedly Western amenities such as hat racks, boot benches, customizable boot shines, and bath rituals create a true sense of place and make guests feel at home, while original artworks adorn the walls.

Each room is truly as unique as Fort Worth itself. The spacious lofts feature distinct lounge areas and naturally accented bathrooms with striking green marble vanities and soaking tubs. The expansive suites offer abundant space with dedicated sleeping, living, and dining spaces. One not to be missed is the magnificent, three-room Goodnight Suite with its dining room for eight and bird’s eye views of the Cultural District.

Dining at Bowie House

When it comes to food, Bowie House is set to be a new epicurean institution in Fort Worth. The property offers a taste of modern Texan cuisine across its dining venues and through unique culinary experiences — from backyard cookouts to multi-sensory food and spirit tastings.

Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Bricks and Horses is the hotel’s signature restaurant. It’s a contemporary chophouse specializing in dry-aged local beef. The restaurant opens onto The Garden, the hotel’s nature-ensconced urban courtyard, featuring large and small social spaces to enjoy shareable bites and lively entertainment. Drawing on the rich history of Fort Worth ranching and the cornucopia of produce available locally, menus driven by the season’s bounty inspire connection — and a new go-to community hub.

Artful cocktails, a vast range of whiskeys, and all-day bites can be enjoyed at The Bar at Bowie House, where friends will come to linger and share stories from the day. The hotel’s tree-lined pool terrace is home to Whinny’s with its refreshing menu of bright bites, salads, ice cream sandwiches, and frozen drinks perfect for warm-weather grazing. The pool terrace is set to open in spring 2024. The Billet Room is the hotel’s game room, a social club as elegant as it is convivial, and The Mulberry Room is the library, a venue for discovery, sipping bourbon as you read, or engaging in deep conversation over drinks and snacks.

The Ash Spa Experience

A haven for self-care and rejuvenation, Ash is the hotel’s serene spa, offering a luxurious and cutting-edge wellness experience. Inspired by the outdoors and all things wild and free, this new wellness destination offers sanctuary and transformation in a space exuding all the comfort and steadiness of the barns so ubiquitous across Texas.

It encompasses five treatment rooms, a sauna and steam room, a fitness center, a nail studio, a boutique, and a relaxation lounge. Thoughtful experiences include water dancing, synergistic skin treatments, infrared therapy, non-sleep deep rest massage, and made-to-measure apothecary, while daily fitness classes and a program of visiting wellness specialists ensure guests and locals alike have every opportunity to optimize their well-being.

Events At Bowie House

Bowie House isn’t just the perfect retreat for a staycation or destination trip but is also capable of hosting events ranging in size from intimate gatherings to extravagant soirees. Whether it’s a corporate retreat or a wedding for 400 guests, the property has over 10,000 square feet of extraordinary indoor and outdoor space over seven distinct venues that draw upon its customizable amenities, best-in-class events team, and personalized culinary experiences ensuring every event exudes bespoke individuality and signature Western flair.

Gather At Bowie House

Bowie House also isn’t just for its overnight guests or event attendees. It’s truly a community gathering spot for those in Fort Worth to mix, mingle, and meet. The property will host a number of fun and engaging events to unite people under one roof, including weekly game leagues (think billiards tournaments and a partnership with The Mahjong Line), a weekly live music series in the property gardens called Bowie House Records, and the Art of Fort Worth Salon Series featuring speakers across a variety of topics.

Bowie House’s food and beverage scene is among the best in the city, and the property will host a Spirits of the South bourbon and agave beverage tasting, as well as a Sunday Family Meal — the property’s unique spin on Sunday Brunch that includes family style service, a Bloody Maria Bar, and roaming pie carts.

Welcome home to Bowie House.