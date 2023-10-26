trunk curated kimberly schlegel whitman -540FC7A2-1B72-496F-8142-3AF1421E9EA0
trunk curated kimberly schlegel whitman -327 83_10-13-21_KimberlyWhitman
trunk curated kimberly schlegel whitman -IMG_4944
trunk curated kimberly schlegel whitman -IMG_4979
trunk curated kimberly schlegel whitman -IMG_7429
01
05

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Dallas tastemaker and founder of ecommerce home goods marketplace Trunk Curated.

02
05

A tablescape by Kimberly Schlegel Whitman.

03
05

A tablescape by Kimberly Schlegel Whitman.

04
05

A tablescape by Kimberly Schlegel Whitman.

05
05

A tablescape by Kimberly Schlegel Whitman.

trunk curated kimberly schlegel whitman -540FC7A2-1B72-496F-8142-3AF1421E9EA0
trunk curated kimberly schlegel whitman -327 83_10-13-21_KimberlyWhitman
trunk curated kimberly schlegel whitman -IMG_4944
trunk curated kimberly schlegel whitman -IMG_4979
trunk curated kimberly schlegel whitman -IMG_7429
Home + Design / Design Notes

With Trunk Curated, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Has Your Chicest Table Covered

The Dallas Tastemaker's Virtual Trunk Shows Bring the Finest Home Goods To Your Fingertips

BY // 10.26.23
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Dallas tastemaker and founder of ecommerce home goods marketplace Trunk Curated.
A tablescape by Kimberly Schlegel Whitman.
A tablescape by Kimberly Schlegel Whitman.
A tablescape by Kimberly Schlegel Whitman.
A tablescape by Kimberly Schlegel Whitman.
1
5

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Dallas tastemaker and founder of ecommerce home goods marketplace Trunk Curated.

2
5

A tablescape by Kimberly Schlegel Whitman.

3
5

A tablescape by Kimberly Schlegel Whitman.

4
5

A tablescape by Kimberly Schlegel Whitman.

5
5

A tablescape by Kimberly Schlegel Whitman.

We adore a trunk show. It’s a great excuse to put on a pretty frock and drink a flute of bubbles when you walk in the door at 11 am. Day drinking? Sign us up. That said, in today’s online world, we love the indulgence of shopping in loungewear. The always ingenious Kimberly Whitman has come up with a marriage of both via her recently launched online platform, Trunk Curated. Her new digital marketplace is devoted to creating an inviting home. It’s a niche she knows well, given her clever and pretty point of view. The celebrated entertainer has penned multiple books about entertaining, and her work has been profiled in Vanity Fair, Veranda, Elle, Town & Country, and The New York Times to name a few. She’s also a regular contributor to The Today Show.

On Trunk Curated, you’ll discover unique vintage pieces and hard-to-find purveyors of home goods. Whitman is offering the finest pieces through virtual trunk shows, where clients can score exclusive wares. Featured brand partners include Ginori 1735, Gien, Bordallo Pinheiro, Bourg Joly Malicorne, Anna Weatherley, Daum, D. Porthault, La Rochelle French Glass, Varga, Mottahedeh, Moser, Raynaud, Ricci Argentieri, and Shandell’s Hand Marbled Paper Goods, alongside Vintage Curated, a selection of goods signed by designers such as Hermès, Gucci, Ginori, and D. Porthault. Some of the offerings will be available for a limited time, as they are with IRL trunk shows; others may be featured temporarily but always live on the site.

And, should you still want to throw on that Erdem day dress and drink some champs, Whitman is planning in-person events and partnerships. Early access will be shared with email subscribers and social media followers. With some brands, in-person trunk shows (by invitation only, of course) will precede the virtual trunk shows in special spaces around Dallas.

Ahead, we caught up with Kimberly Whitman to talk all things Trunk Curated.

kimberly whitman trunk curated
A tablescape by Kimberly Schlegel Whitman.

Q: What are some of the most unique pieces in your collections?

A: I have been collecting “shipwreck” porcelain for years! Most of it was recovered by the infamous explorer Captain Mike Hatcher and my favorites are Kraak designs from the “Hatcher Cargo.”

SHOP

Swipe
  • Akris 2023
  • Akris 2023
  • Akris 2023
A tablescape by Kimberly Schlegel Whitman.

Q: What is an essential piece you use in all of your tablescapes?

A: I love to include something that my guests might not have seen before, like a crescent salad plate, individual salt and peppers, or candle rings. They spark conversations!

kimberly whitman trunk curated
A tablescape by Kimberly Schlegel Whitman.

Q: Will the trunk shows be up for a limited time, or are they open to shop at all times online?

A: A mix of both…some will be live for a limited time and others will be featured temporarily but always live on the site. Some brands that we have carried for a while or that will be permanently at home on the site are going to offer really special, exclusive, and limited edition pieces only for the trunk shows.

A tablescape by Kimberly Schlegel Whitman.

Q: How long will in-person trunk shows typically run?

A: Our focus will be on Virtual Trunk Shows but we do have plans for some in-person events and partnerships too. They will all vary!

Fresh for Fall

Curated Collection

Swipe
3914 Normandy Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3914 Normandy Avenue
Dallas, TX

$12,500,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
3914 Normandy Avenue
4300 Fairfax Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4300 Fairfax Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,350,000 Learn More about this property
Kyle Crews
This property is listed by: Kyle Crews (214) 538-1310 Email Realtor
4300 Fairfax Avenue
3115 Bryn Mawr Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3115 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,749,000 Learn More about this property
Michael Humphries
This property is listed by: Michael Humphries (214) 668-3640 Email Realtor
3115 Bryn Mawr Drive
6920 Vassar Avenue
Volk Estates
FOR SALE

6920 Vassar Avenue
Dallas, TX

$19,500,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Mathews
This property is listed by: Erin Mathews (214) 520-8300 Email Realtor
6920 Vassar Avenue
1747 Leonard Street #1401
Dallas Arts District
FOR SALE

1747 Leonard Street #1401
Dallas, TX

$4,350,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
1747 Leonard Street #1401
2200 Victory Avenue #2602
Downtown
FOR SALE

2200 Victory Avenue #2602
Dallas, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
2200 Victory Avenue #2602
3637 Maplewood Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3637 Maplewood Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3637 Maplewood Avenue
9646 Douglas Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9646 Douglas Avenue
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9646 Douglas Avenue
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,995,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
4206 Woodfin Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Woodfin Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,999,000 Learn More about this property
Michael Humphries
This property is listed by: Michael Humphries (214) 668-3640 Email Realtor
4206 Woodfin Drive
2828 Hood Street #1403
Uptown
FOR SALE

2828 Hood Street #1403
Dallas, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Young Garrett
This property is listed by: Erin Young Garrett (214) 632-0226 Email Realtor
2828 Hood Street #1403
Thompson Heights Drive
Lake Texoma
FOR SALE

Thompson Heights Drive
Denison, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Kim Dale
This property is listed by: Kim Dale (214) 354-5755 Email Realtor
Thompson Heights Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X