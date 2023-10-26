With Trunk Curated, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Has Your Chicest Table Covered

We adore a trunk show. It’s a great excuse to put on a pretty frock and drink a flute of bubbles when you walk in the door at 11 am. Day drinking? Sign us up. That said, in today’s online world, we love the indulgence of shopping in loungewear. The always ingenious Kimberly Whitman has come up with a marriage of both via her recently launched online platform, Trunk Curated. Her new digital marketplace is devoted to creating an inviting home. It’s a niche she knows well, given her clever and pretty point of view. The celebrated entertainer has penned multiple books about entertaining, and her work has been profiled in Vanity Fair, Veranda, Elle, Town & Country, and The New York Times to name a few. She’s also a regular contributor to The Today Show.

On Trunk Curated, you’ll discover unique vintage pieces and hard-to-find purveyors of home goods. Whitman is offering the finest pieces through virtual trunk shows, where clients can score exclusive wares. Featured brand partners include Ginori 1735, Gien, Bordallo Pinheiro, Bourg Joly Malicorne, Anna Weatherley, Daum, D. Porthault, La Rochelle French Glass, Varga, Mottahedeh, Moser, Raynaud, Ricci Argentieri, and Shandell’s Hand Marbled Paper Goods, alongside Vintage Curated, a selection of goods signed by designers such as Hermès, Gucci, Ginori, and D. Porthault. Some of the offerings will be available for a limited time, as they are with IRL trunk shows; others may be featured temporarily but always live on the site.

And, should you still want to throw on that Erdem day dress and drink some champs, Whitman is planning in-person events and partnerships. Early access will be shared with email subscribers and social media followers. With some brands, in-person trunk shows (by invitation only, of course) will precede the virtual trunk shows in special spaces around Dallas.

Ahead, we caught up with Kimberly Whitman to talk all things Trunk Curated.

Q: What are some of the most unique pieces in your collections?

A: I have been collecting “shipwreck” porcelain for years! Most of it was recovered by the infamous explorer Captain Mike Hatcher and my favorites are Kraak designs from the “Hatcher Cargo.”

Q: What is an essential piece you use in all of your tablescapes?

A: I love to include something that my guests might not have seen before, like a crescent salad plate, individual salt and peppers, or candle rings. They spark conversations!

Q: Will the trunk shows be up for a limited time, or are they open to shop at all times online?

A: A mix of both…some will be live for a limited time and others will be featured temporarily but always live on the site. Some brands that we have carried for a while or that will be permanently at home on the site are going to offer really special, exclusive, and limited edition pieces only for the trunk shows.

Q: How long will in-person trunk shows typically run?

A: Our focus will be on Virtual Trunk Shows but we do have plans for some in-person events and partnerships too. They will all vary!