Cristian Javier Is Still the Most Important Astro — For All the ‘Big Boy’ Chas McCormick Talk, a Third Ace Remains the Real Difference Maker

Houston Astros hosted George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park
Astros rookie pitcher Hunter Brown gives the team a major arm. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Chas McCormick brings plenty of excitement to everything he does. Including hitting a home run. And of course, The Chas Chomp. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston Astros Hunter Brown won his major league debut pitching 6 innings of shutout ball against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park Monday at Minute Maid Park
The Houston Astros defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-1 behind the pitching of Lance McCullers with a home runs from Yordan Alvarez during the opening game of the American League Division Series
Houston Astros beat the Cleveland Guardians behind J.P. France at Minute Maid Park
The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies met for Game one of the World Series Friday at Minute Maid Park
Cristian Javier made World Series no hit history while saving the Houston Astros’ championship visions.
Houston Astros Jon Singleton played first base as Jose Urquidy pitched while Angels won 2-1 behind Shohei Ohtani’s solo home run at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros beat the Cleveland Guardians behind J.P. France at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros Hunter Brown won his major league debut pitching 6 innings of shutout ball against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park Monday at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros received their AL Championship rings before they faced the Los Angles Angels of Anaheim, Monday,
Houston Astros hosted George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park
The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies met for Game Two of the World Series Saturday at Minute Maid Park
Cristian Javier continues to make an indisputable case for being an Astros postseason starter. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Jose Urquidy's slider can provide some strikeouts. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Cristian Javier Astros
Jose Urquidy, Estephania Duran photo by Jacob Power
Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown knows every move he makes will draw attention. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
01
19

Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier has proven his postseason power. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

02
19

Young Astros pitcher Hunter Brown gives the team a major arm. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

03
19

Chas McCormick brings plenty of excitement to everything he does. Including hitting a home run. And of course, The Chas Chomp. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

04
19

Astros manager Dusty Baker knows his team is good enough to pull off another special October. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

05
19

Veteran catcher Martin Maldonado is the secret weapon of this Astros pitching staff. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

06
19

Yordan Alvarez has one of the more violent and fear-inducing swings in baseball. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

07
19

Astros center fielder Chas McCormick has been a big game hero for these Astros before. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

08
19

Cristian Javier made World Series no hit history while saving the Houston Astros' championship visions.

09
19

Jose Urquidy has come back from injury to give the Houston Astros some pitching depth. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

10
19

Yordan Alvarez can launch baseballs like few others. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

11
19

Caption Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown looked anything but intimidated by Major League hitters as a rookie. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Description

12
19

Hector Neris got plenty of love from catcher Martin Maldonado after a scoreless inning. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

13
19

Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier can be a dominant arm. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

14
19

Catcher Martin Maldonado and Framber Valdez are a very effective pair. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

15
19

Cristian Javier continues to make an indisputable case as one of the Astros best starters. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

16
19

Jose Urquidy's slider can provide some strikeouts. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

17
19

Cristian Javier proved to be more than up for the big Yankee Stadium stage too. (@Astros)

18
19

José Urquidy & Estephania Duran at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Power)

19
19

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown knows every move he makes will draw attention. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Houston Astros hosted George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park
Astros rookie pitcher Hunter Brown gives the team a major arm. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Chas McCormick brings plenty of excitement to everything he does. Including hitting a home run. And of course, The Chas Chomp. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston Astros Hunter Brown won his major league debut pitching 6 innings of shutout ball against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park Monday at Minute Maid Park
The Houston Astros defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-1 behind the pitching of Lance McCullers with a home runs from Yordan Alvarez during the opening game of the American League Division Series
Houston Astros beat the Cleveland Guardians behind J.P. France at Minute Maid Park
The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies met for Game one of the World Series Friday at Minute Maid Park
Cristian Javier made World Series no hit history while saving the Houston Astros’ championship visions.
Houston Astros Jon Singleton played first base as Jose Urquidy pitched while Angels won 2-1 behind Shohei Ohtani’s solo home run at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros beat the Cleveland Guardians behind J.P. France at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros Hunter Brown won his major league debut pitching 6 innings of shutout ball against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park Monday at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros received their AL Championship rings before they faced the Los Angles Angels of Anaheim, Monday,
Houston Astros hosted George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park
The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies met for Game Two of the World Series Saturday at Minute Maid Park
Cristian Javier continues to make an indisputable case for being an Astros postseason starter. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Jose Urquidy's slider can provide some strikeouts. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Cristian Javier Astros
Jose Urquidy, Estephania Duran photo by Jacob Power
Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown knows every move he makes will draw attention. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Culture / Sporting Life

Cristian Javier Is Still the Most Important Astro — For All the ‘Big Boy’ Chas McCormick Talk, a Third Ace Remains the Real Difference Maker

If Javier Is Right, the Astros Will Be More Than All Right In October Again

BY // 09.09.23
Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier has proven his postseason power. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Young Astros pitcher Hunter Brown gives the team a major arm. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Chas McCormick brings plenty of excitement to everything he does. Including hitting a home run. And of course, The Chas Chomp. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Astros manager Dusty Baker knows his team is good enough to pull off another special October. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Veteran catcher Martin Maldonado is the secret weapon of this Astros pitching staff. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Yordan Alvarez has one of the more violent and fear-inducing swings in baseball. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Astros center fielder Chas McCormick has been a big game hero for these Astros before. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Cristian Javier made World Series no hit history while saving the Houston Astros' championship visions.
Jose Urquidy has come back from injury to give the Houston Astros some pitching depth. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Yordan Alvarez can launch baseballs like few others. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown looked anything but intimidated by Major League hitters as a rookie. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Hector Neris got plenty of love from catcher Martin Maldonado after a scoreless inning. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier can be a dominant arm. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Catcher Martin Maldonado and Framber Valdez are a very effective pair. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Cristian Javier continues to make an indisputable case as one of the Astros best starters. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Jose Urquidy's slider can provide some strikeouts. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Cristian Javier proved to be more than up for the big Yankee Stadium stage too. (@Astros)
José Urquidy & Estephania Duran at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Power)
Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown knows every move he makes will draw attention. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
1
19

Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier has proven his postseason power. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

2
19

Young Astros pitcher Hunter Brown gives the team a major arm. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

3
19

Chas McCormick brings plenty of excitement to everything he does. Including hitting a home run. And of course, The Chas Chomp. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

4
19

Astros manager Dusty Baker knows his team is good enough to pull off another special October. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

5
19

Veteran catcher Martin Maldonado is the secret weapon of this Astros pitching staff. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

6
19

Yordan Alvarez has one of the more violent and fear-inducing swings in baseball. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

7
19

Astros center fielder Chas McCormick has been a big game hero for these Astros before. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

8
19

Cristian Javier made World Series no hit history while saving the Houston Astros' championship visions.

9
19

Jose Urquidy has come back from injury to give the Houston Astros some pitching depth. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

10
19

Yordan Alvarez can launch baseballs like few others. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

11
19

Caption Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown looked anything but intimidated by Major League hitters as a rookie. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Description

12
19

Hector Neris got plenty of love from catcher Martin Maldonado after a scoreless inning. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

13
19

Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier can be a dominant arm. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

14
19

Catcher Martin Maldonado and Framber Valdez are a very effective pair. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

15
19

Cristian Javier continues to make an indisputable case as one of the Astros best starters. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

16
19

Jose Urquidy's slider can provide some strikeouts. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

17
19

Cristian Javier proved to be more than up for the big Yankee Stadium stage too. (@Astros)

18
19

José Urquidy & Estephania Duran at the Houston Astros Team Up event at Tootsies (Photo by Jacob Power)

19
19

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown knows every move he makes will draw attention. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Hunter Brown looks and sounds as frustrated as a celebrity stuck in the mud at Burning Man. Jose Urquidy appears a little lost, as unsure of himself as an influencer who has to pay for their own hotel room. But the Houston Astros can still be October all right with Cristian Javier.

Javier tilted a World Series the Astros way with a rising fastball and relentless guts in the damp Philadelphia air last October. And this no-hit brilliance can be reconjured up. This is why the Astros, a mere .500 team at their beautiful downtown home this season, Chas McCormick furor and all, can still reach for another title.

Because if Javier is Cristian Javier again, a lot of doubts, blaring concerns and raging debates will be suddenly quieted. Which makes Javier’s start against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night one of the low key bigger nights of Houston’s season. Javier is coming off his best start in more than a month (eight strikeouts and three runs allowed in six innings against the Yankees). If he can stack up another Cristian Javier start on top of that, things will start to look a lot different for this Astros’ pitching staff.

Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez and a righted Cristian Javier, plus this offense, could be enough. Again. It would certainly give Dusty Baker’s team a real fighting chance in the playoffs.

“It’s too late to audition,” Baker says after Friday night’s 11-2 loss to the San Diego Padres where Brown (six runs allowed, just 13 outs secured) and Urquidy (five runs allowed in four innings of relief) are equally shaky. “We’re just trying to come up with who’s throwing the best. Hunter’s struggled the last four or five starts so that’s why I changed catchers tonight.

“And it didn’t help tonight either. Just got to go back to the drawing board.”

The best thing on that board remains Cristian Javier. He is electric at his best, October dominant, cooler than a jazz musician on the biggest stage. In truth, Hunter Brown and Jose Urquidy have probably already failed any audition. Brown, who still may be Baby Verlander someday soon, maybe even next season, seems destined for the type of bullpen role in the playoffs that he thrived in last season.

Brown can be a weapon in that scenario. Maybe even regain his mojo and put together something to build on for next season. Hunter Brown sure doesn’t look like the same guy right now. But Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, who knows a little something about pitchers, still sees plenty there.

“I like what I saw,” Maldonado says when I ask him about Brown’s confidence. “I think he didn’t give up. He made a couple of mistakes. The homer to (Xander) Bogaerts was a mistake. I would say he grind, threw some good pitches.”

Houston Astros Hunter Brown won his major league debut pitching 6 innings of shutout ball against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park Monday at Minute Maid Park
Young Houston Astros Hunter Brown is trying to find his way. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The 25-year-old Brown certainly isn’t making excuses. He knows what the standards on this dominant franchise are, what is needed with only 20 regular season games remaining and a playoff berth that still needs to be secured.

“Obviously, it’s really frustrating,” Brown says, standing against the wall in the Astros’ clubhouse. “I thought I made some good pitches there. I hung a curveball to (Luis) Campusano. Which can’t really expect good results out of that. And I end up putting the eight hole guy on to kind of add to that. . .

“Honestly, it’s really frustrating. Especially scoring a run early on (Padres ace Blake) Snell, who’s obviously a really good pitcher. That was tough.”

The best thing on the Astros’ answer board remains Cristian Javier. He is electric at his best, October dominant, cooler than a jazz musician on the biggest stage.

Cristian Javier, Script Flipper

The Padres end up scoring 11 runs against the Astros despite Fernando Tatis Jr. going 0 for 5 with three strikeouts and Juan Soto adding a 1 for 4. San Diego’s No. 9 hitter Trent Grisham, who comes in batting .202 on the season, goes monster instead, driving in four runs with the help of a massive home run off Jose Urquidy. The most disappointing team in baseball (with apologies rendered to the New York Mets) feasts in downtown Houston.

But that will all be forgotten with another good Cristian Javier start on Saturday night. It might go under the radar of college football in Texas, with UT playing at Alabama in a TV showcase game and the University of Houston trying to move to 2-0 with a game at Rice, but this is a big moment for more than Javier.

It’s a big moment for entire Astros’ modern dynasty.

Houston still has one big answer on its roster. The 26-year-old with the magic fastball who turned himself from a low-level prospect signed for a mere $10,000 into a World Series shifter. Cristian Javier still has that stuff. Still has that moxie, grit and sometimes eerily calm confidence.

For all the talk about Chas McCormick’s playing time, personal centerfielders and who’s a Big Boy or not or a Dusty Baker favorite, nothing there will change everything for these Houston Astros. But Cristian Javier still can.

Houston Astros Hunter Brown won his major league debut pitching 6 innings of shutout ball against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park Monday at Minute Maid Park
Astros manager Dusty Baker knows his team is good enough to pull off another special October. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
2329 Westlake Dr, 10
Peninsula on Lake Austin
FOR SALE

2329 Westlake Dr, 10
Austin, TX

$5,850,000 Learn More about this property
Diane Dillard
This property is listed by: Diane Dillard (512) 426-4368 Email Realtor
2329 Westlake Dr, 10
1615 Spyglass Dr, 4
Bartons Bluff Spyglass
FOR SALE

1615 Spyglass Dr, 4
Austin, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Diane Dillard
This property is listed by: Diane Dillard (512) 426-4368 Email Realtor
1615 Spyglass Dr, 4
8801 Mendocino Dr
Barton Creek
FOR SALE

8801 Mendocino Dr
Austin, TX

$4,985,000 Learn More about this property
Stephanie Nick
This property is listed by: Stephanie Nick (512) 426-9183 Email Realtor
8801 Mendocino Dr
210 Lee Barton Dr, 217
Zilker
FOR SALE

210 Lee Barton Dr, 217
Austin, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Diane Dillard
This property is listed by: Diane Dillard (512) 426-4368 Email Realtor
210 Lee Barton Dr, 217
4709 Almirante Cove
Spanish Oaks
FOR SALE

4709 Almirante Cove
Austin, TX

$3,675,000 Learn More about this property
Courtney Hohl
This property is listed by: Courtney Hohl (512) 897-4600 Email Realtor
4709 Almirante Cove
704 W Elizabeth St, 1 & 2
Bouldin Creek
FOR SALE

704 W Elizabeth St, 1 & 2
Austin, TX

$2,795,000 Learn More about this property
Monica Pizanie
This property is listed by: Monica Pizanie (512) 905-8939 Email Realtor
704 W Elizabeth St, 1 & 2
2329 Westlake Dr, 8
Peninsula on Lake Austin
FOR SALE

2329 Westlake Dr, 8
Austin, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Lindsay Dillard
This property is listed by: Lindsay Dillard (512) 636-7969 Email Realtor
2329 Westlake Dr, 8
15004 Robin Ct
Cardinal Hills
FOR SALE

15004 Robin Ct
Lakeway, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Todd Burgener (512) 713-0201 Email Realtor
15004 Robin Ct
1142 Lost Creek Blvd, 3
Lost Creek
FOR SALE

1142 Lost Creek Blvd, 3
Austin, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Lindsay Dillard
This property is listed by: Lindsay Dillard (512) 636-7969 Email Realtor
1142 Lost Creek Blvd, 3
1401 Rabb Rd
Zilker
FOR SALE

1401 Rabb Rd
Austin, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Perry Henderson
This property is listed by: Perry Henderson (512) 791-7462 Email Realtor
1401 Rabb Rd
1409 The High Road
Westlake Hills
FOR SALE

1409 The High Road
Austin, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Todd Burgener (512) 713-0201 Email Realtor
1409 The High Road
Presented by Douglas Elliman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X