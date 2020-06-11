A mix of subway tile, marble, and wood are some of the more modern accents you'll see incorporated into the historic Knights of Pythias Temple. (Photo by Laurie Joliet)

Local art will fill the rooms and spaces of The Pittman, as well as a vinyl collection — an ode to the neighborhood's musical history. (Photo by Laurie Joliet)

A mix of subway tile, marble, and wood are some of the modern accents you'll see incorporated into the historic Knights of Pythias Temple. (Photo by Laurie Joliet)

A minimalist design keeps the focus on the sea of restaurants and entertainment just beyond The Pittman's hotel doors. (Photo by Laurie Joliet)

Just a few years after Kimpton and its thoughtful touch left the DFW hospitality scene (management of The Palomar and The Lumen changed hands in 2014 and 2017, respectively), the San Francisco-based luxury hotel group is back in a big way.

Earlier this year, Kimpton announced they’d found a home for their first Fort Worth hotel in the historic 714 Building, a landmark skyscraper in the city’s downtown neighborhood. And this summer, if all goes to plan, The Kimpton Pittman Hotel will open in late July as the first luxury hotel in Dallas’ popular Deep Ellum neighborhood.

Housed in the historic Knights of Pythias Temple and named for the man who designed the 1916 building (African American architect William Sydney Pittman), The Pittman Hotel will embrace the building’s original architecture, with careful restorative touches — executed by the Dallas studio of global firm Perkins+Will — to breathe new life into the storied structure. And though preservation is key to The Pittman, the 165-room hotel is part of The Epic’s mixed-used development in Deep Ellum (also designed by Perkins+Will), which includes a contemporary high-rise apartment complex, office space, and ground-floor retail — a towering example of old-meets-new.

A mix of subway tile, marble, and wood are some of the modern accents you’ll see incorporated into the historic building. (Photo by Laurie Joliet)

There are more exciting looks to come, including shots of communal areas (filled works from local artists), an outdoor pool bar that will likely host some spectacular views, the hotel’s vinyl collection (a tribute to the neighborhood’s musical roots), and menu highlights from Elm + Good, The Pittman’s American farmhouse restaurant. The on-site dining room will be overseen by Dallas chef Graham Dodds, who helped open the now-closed Bolsa in Oak Cliff, a local pioneer of the farm-to-table trend.

But today, we do have a glimpse into a guest room at the upcoming boutique hotel, in case you’d like to start envisioning your next staycation.