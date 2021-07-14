Introducing PaperCity’s The New Dallas Establishment List

From left: Jenna Owens, Ivy Awino, Mickey Ashmore, Mione Plant, sisters Shaz Rajashekar and Kiku Chaudhuri, and Hance Taplin.

After a challenging year, PaperCity celebrates leaders, artists, and innovators who kept us hopeful and inspired. Chosen by our editorial staff, the group of 50 comprising The New Dallas Establishment helped shape local culture, from rising beauty brands and fashion designers to inventive restaurateurs. Whether they’re rethinking retail or introducing us to something entirely fresh, each person on this list contributes something valuable to the city, paving the way for entrepreneurs to come. Cheers to a group that makes us proud to call Dallas home.

Artists & Entertainers

Carolina Alvarez-Mathies

The Dallas Contemporary‘s executive director works at the intersection of art and social impact.

Ivy Awino

Pioneering in a male-dominated industry, DJ Poizon Ivy is the Dallas Mavericks’ first female team DJ in the franchise’s history.

Julian Barsotti

The farm-to-table advocate is the chef behind some of Dallas’s most beloved Italian restaurants.

Reagan Corbett

The pop artist behind ReagART presents beloved Texas iconography (and beyond) through her own playful lens.

Hilary and Hannah Fagadau

The sisters behind Gallery 12.26 set out to offer a new international perspective to the Dallas gallery landscape.

Jencey and Cole Keeton

Since launching in 2018, Sweet Tooth Hotel’s infectious nature has let visitors immerse themselves in works from a rotating selection of talented local artists.

Chas Martin

A collaboration with talented local designers, Italian restaurant The Charles is part showroom, part hot spot in the Design District.

Melissa Meeks Ireland

The visionary director behind the beloved annual gala and auction TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art.

Missy Rogers Peck

The sought-after party planner behind missyRSVP has worked her details-oriented magic with some of the biggest brands and names in fashion.

Mione Plant

The engineer-turned-artist paints joyful works with meaningful mathematical precision.

Mari Pohlman

The Marpohl illustrator’s imaginative large-scale works have covered prime real estate around town.

Beauty & Wellness Gurus

Tina Craig

Known to thousands as Bag Snob, the OG influencer’s cult-loved U Beauty is building a streamlined empire of its own.

Jennifer Eitches

Her Oak Lawn studio, One Lagree, helped popularize the challenging fitness method in Dallas.

Kari Feinstein Ceitlin

Dallasites have long entrusted their faces to the medical-minded team at her Enlighten MD Med Spa.

Piersten Gaines

Rethinking the DryBar for textured hair, the Harvard Business School grad opened the first Pressed Roots salon in Trinity Groves in 2020.

Dr. Lyndsey Harper

The gynecologist-turned-entrepreneur created the sexual wellness app Rosy to help women discover long-elusive answers.

Jenn Moulaison and Chelsey Charbeneau

The duo behind Breathe Meditation and Wellness created one of the most soothing self-care destinations in Dallas.

Jenna Owens

With Fitish, the longtime radio host is making attainable plant-based skincare for the wellness-minded.

Shaz Rajashekar and Kiku Chaudhuri

Thanks to their addictive Back to Your Roots product, the Texas sisters behind Shaz & Kiks are finally convincing women to enjoy the ancient beauty ritual of hair oiling.

Brittney Stracener

The longtime Dallas fitness instructor virtually delivers results-driven (and affordable) workout classes directly to clients with Stay Fit Virtual.

Jasmine Zutter

Relying on hype and word-of-mouth alone, Zutter’s versatile Class Studios has become one of Dallas’ most popular boutique fitness gyms since opening in 2018.

Brands to Bet On

Brant Anderson

Created by the detective, who wanted to smell something nice after a long day on the job, Olphactory Candles hand-poured coconut cream products come in strong, sophisticated scents.

Mickey Ashmore

Whether you’re shopping out of the brand’s charming Uptown bungalow or its East Village townhouse counterpart in New York, finding footwear at The Sabah Dealer means discovering your go-to slipper for years to come.

Will Coleman

His Texas-based rideshare service Alto is now bringing its bringing plusher, safety-focused cars to the coasts.

Jamie Coulter and Lindsey McClain

Instantly identifiable whether sported by a celebrity or your smartly dressed friend, La Vie Style House‘s kimonos and caftans are luxurious comfort at its chicest.

Nicholas DeBari

With Waverly‘s spa-like studio in the West Village, the entrepreneur is taking a wellness approach to dental work.

Venny Etienne

With works worn by Cardi B. and a coveted spot on Beyoncé’s Black-Owned Business Directory, the Project Runway alum’s Levenity brand is ready to take off.

Catalina Gonzalez Jorba

In addition to producing pretty children’s frocks and apparel designed to be treasured, Dondolo employs women in Columbia (Gonzalez Jorba’s birth country) through an ethical manufacturing chain.

Donna Letier

Gardenuity’s customized container vegetable and herb kits make gardening available to all.

Catherine Lowe

Combining a graphic design background with her playful personality, Lowe’s luxury stationery brand — cleverly named LoweCo. — contrasts elegant card-stock and chic, minimalistic branding with whimsical messages.

Cristina Lynch

Through her beloved Mi Golondrina brand, Lynch is keeping the tradition of Mexican artisan-made clothing alive, and the women of Dallas well-dressed.

Lizzie Means Duplantis and Sarah Means

With a high-fashion spin, playful motifs, and a rich hand-lasted history in West Texas, Miron Crosby has become the it cowboy boot brand in Dallas and beyond.

Abby Ruth

Employing some of the biggest names in the industry as instructors, Mustang Cheer fosters young athletes and builds self-confidence.

Lila Stewart

Stewart and her husband have been revolutionizing the flip-flop for years, but with the new Hari Mari storefront on Knox Street (the first of many), the brand’s laid-back style is set to take over.

Instagram Darlings

Kris Ammon

In one fell swoop, the designer and artist will hunt down a vintage treasure for a client’s home (@domicilebykca) and hand-paint their favorite designer bag (@KCADesignCo).

Justin and Diana Evans

What began as a dreamy Instagram (@theceh) featuring bespoke and beautifully repurposed vintage furniture has become one of Dallas’ most sought-after home brands.

Sarah and Natalie Knowlton

Whether you know them from their hyper-chic Instagram account or their impeccably-made French macarons, the sisters behind @WeTheBirds have an indelible style.

Meredith Land

The longtime NBC 5 anchor makes catching up on the news both easy and palatable thanks to her straightforward daily stories on @thelandlinenews.

Taylor Madison

The travel enthusiast is curating memorable trips abroad Sol Society (@solsociety) as well as her own hometown (@lesolhouse).

William Manning and Brittani Lassiter

With their reasonably-priced tennis bracelets and Roman rings, Milliard Diamond Concierge (@milliarddiamondconcierge) has earned a loyal following based on Instagram word-of-mouth alone.

Patricio Rivera

Creating sculptural, unique works under the name @twelvethirtyfourflowers, Rivera demonstrates how floral and fashion go hand in hand.

Alex Snodgrass

Her first cookbook, The Defined Dish, is a New York Times Bestseller and earned an endorsement from Brené Brown, but the beloved Dallas food blogger (@thedefineddish) is just getting started.

Retail Innovators

Matt Alexander

Alexander first debuted his reimagined department store (one that puts brands with stories first) in Legacy West, before taking Neighborhood Goods to Manhattan’s Chelsea Market and Austin’s buzzy Music Lane.

Brian Bolke

After leaving Forty Five Ten, all eyes were on retail veteran Brian Bolke. His next move, The Conservatory, offers an elevated take on sustainable luxury for even the most discerning shoppers.

Baxter Box and Amber Venz Box

The serial tech entrepreneurs behind LTK, Cherry, and The Local Chapter (for when you need to unplug) helped make blogging a legit profession, and never seem to run out of brilliant ideas.

Julie Buckner Lane

Focusing on natural wines and additive-free liquor, Buckner Lane’s Bar & Garden appeals to the wellness-loving crowd and offers endless insight for the alcohol curious.

Lela Orr

Building on her eco-luxury brand Ferrah, the Project Runway alum created a sustainable haven, Sept Studios, in Trinity Groves to foster up-and-coming designers that share her ethos.

Morgan Pieper

Inspired by clean, healthy convenience stores abroad, Pieper’s Feed Me Pronto offers clean swaps for everything from Doritos to slurpies, and a pretty spot to shop it all.

Hance Taplin

Blending a love for his home with an eye for streetwear design, Taplin’s By Way of Dallas offers city merch that locals can proudly wear.

Alysa Teichman

The Dallas shop girl with retail in her blood (Teichman’s parents co-own fine jewelry store Ylang 23), her new concept, WildLike, is our city’s first high-end piercing concept.

Taylor Tomasi Hill

With The Yes, fashion and retail savant seemingly created the impossible: a shopping app that mimics a super stylish friend that totally gets your tastes.