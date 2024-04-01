North Texas Hotels Creating Heavenly Settings to Experience the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse

The Great North American Eclipse takes place on Monday, April 8. Given that Dallas is a totality hotspot, North Texas is going all out for the once-in-a-lifetime experience — from the best watch parties to restaurant specials. With as many as 1 million visitors expected to travel to the area, we’ve gathered some of the chicest Dallas and Fort Worth hotels running special rates or events in honor of the celestial phenomenon.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas

The luxe Dallas hotel is offering a special Solar Eclipse package from April 3 through 10. Book a stay and receive breakfast for two per day, overnight valet parking, access to the eclipse viewing area, and two 50-minute facials (Solar Package Reflect and Protect).

The Adolphus

Attend afternoon “TeaClipse” at The Adolphus’ French Room on April 8 for $75 per person. The special eclipse-themed event features a three-course menu of tea sandwiches, cones, and pastries including a Vanilla Moon Cookie, Solar Eclipse Pie, and Galaxy Cupcake.

CANVAS Hotel

This Cedars neighborhood hotel has one of the best rooftop views in Dallas and it still has tickets for its Totality Solar Eclipse party on April 8. A DJ will be spinning tunes from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm and a live artist will be onsite painting the entire eclipse transition (with special portrait opportunities for guests). There will be special tastings, drink specials, and swag as well.

Hotel Vin

This Grapevine hotel still has a few spots left for its Blackland Distillery Bourbon Dinner where the brand will unveil its Eclipse Bourbon on April 4.

Bowie House

A few things are going on at Fort Worth’s new Auberge Collection Resorts hotel for the eclipse. On Sunday, April 7, head to the hotel for Mobile Noble. Thanks to the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, the Mobile Noble Planetarium will guide guests through the cosmos on an exciting journey about the solar eclipse. Tickets cost $15 per person.

On April 8, enjoy a curated picnic basket from Bricks and Horses on the lawns of Fort Worth Botanic Garden while viewing the eclipse. Baskets are $95, serve two people, and include two tickets to the gardens and two pairs of eclipse glasses. Guests are also invited to the hotel’s new poolside restaurant, Whinny’s, to enjoy light snacks and cocktails while viewing.

The Crescent Hotel, Fort Worth

Another new hotspot in Cowtown, The Crescent Hotel is offering a Total Solar Eclipse package which includes overnight accommodations, a $50 food and beverage credit, and complimentary eclipse glasses for viewing on the lawn of the Kimbell Art Museum. After the viewing, the hotel will host a special happy hour at The Circle Bar.

Hotel Drover

Head to this Fort Worth Stockyards hotel for a weekend full of solar eclipse celebrations from April 5 through 8. In The Backyard, enjoy The Mark Signature Experience (specialty cocktails) on Friday and Saturday. This is open to overnight hotel guests and visitors. On Sunday, 97 West Kitchen + Bar is hosting a Garrison Brother Whiskey Dinner featuring an expert astronomer from the Carnegie Institution for Science. On Monday, you must be a hotel guest to partake in the viewing party, as well as a meet and greet with Terry W. Virts, a retired NASA astronaut and U.S. Air Force colonel.