A Running List of Dallas Restaurants Running Total Solar Eclipse Specials

It seems like everyone in Texas is already getting their plans together for the biggest event of the season — the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024. If you haven’t taken a look yet, this is our guide to the best places to watch the eclipse in the area. Now, we’re zeroing in on some top foodie events that Dallas restaurants are hosting just for the occasion.

From themed food and drinks to an exclusive way to attend a downtown watch party, local spots are going big for the solar eclipse.

José

On Monday, April 8, enjoy the total solar eclipse on the patio of this favorite Dallas Mexican restaurant. There will be complimentary eclipse glasses, and margarita specials (Luna Llena — a light and refreshing marg, and Luna Nueva — a dark, black marg). Book a table on OpenTable.

Elm & Good

The Kimpton Pittman Hotel’s dining concept is offering specialty eclipse-inspired cocktails for guests and locals to enjoy this April eclipse weekend. The pool deck will feature tarot card readings as well.

Mirador, CBD Provisions, and Sassetta

These three Headington Companies dining concepts are offering an exclusive deal for the total solar eclipse. Those who dine for lunch at any of these spots on April 8 will receive a free ticket to view the eclipse at The Eye at the Joule. The immersive garden experience, The Eyeboretum, will be hosting a watch party on the lawn with cocktails, snacks, and complimentary glasses for viewing.

Ellie’s Restaurant

At HALL Arts Hotel, Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge will be offering eclipse-themed cosmic cocktails on April 8.

Fearing’s

Don’t miss the Celestial Soirée at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas from noon to 3 pm on April 8. For $49 per person, guests will enjoy the eclipse while enjoying themed bites and drinks. There will also be live entertainment and experiences on Fearing’s Live Oak patio.