Dallas-Fort Worth Light Shows to Safely Brighten Up Your Holiday Season

Drive Through These Over-the-Top Displays For Instant Cheer

BY // 12.11.20
As we finally begin to see the light at the end of a — to put it lightly — tough year, we’re putting our focus on literal lights, compiling some of the best destinations to take in festive displays across Dallas-Fort Worth.

 

Date Night Lights

Calling all art lovers: now through Jan. 17, the trees at The Modern Art Museum in Fort Worth will be lit up in a beautiful display of sparkle and shine. Not to mention, the museum is offering free gallery admission until 8 pm on Fridays, making The Modern Lights the perfect way to start your weekend.

Have a stroll through Vitruvian Park in Addison, which now has up its annual multi-color light display spanning the park. What better way to enjoy the glittering lights than have a picnic or an evening walk with a loved-one at the park? To see the Vitruvian Lights, visit any evening (admission is free) from 5 pm to 11 pm before Janaury 1.

 

Family-Friendly Light Shows

iHeartRadio and Germania Insurance is presenting Candy Cane Lane, a family-friendly drive-through light experience at the American Airlines Center, through December 26. Book your ticket now through their website for an exciting and safe night out.

Our other favorite family-friendly holiday activities include the Dallas Zoo Lights and Radiance! A Holiday Spectacular in Frisco. Tickets must be reserved in advance for both drive-through, socially distanced events, each open to the public through January 3.

Prairie Lights in Grand Prairie can also be viewed from the comfort of your car from 6 pm to 10pm until New Year’s Eve. They are providing a range of sweet and salty snacks for purchase, and you can even order a customized video from Santa. Book your ticket here.

Plano’s Deerfield neighborhood has gained a reputation for decades of over-the-top holiday light displays. Enjoy the festive feast for the eyes by carriage ride, a casual night stroll, or from your car.

 

A Neighborhood Treasure

Looking for a smaller and simpler holiday light experience? Live near DFW Airport, or commuting between Dallas and Fort Worth? Well, you can still see dazzling lights from the safety of your car. Montclair Drive, located in Colleyville, is the local hot-spot for Christmas and holiday lights. Known for its famous “red tree” and many other decked-out houses, the homeowners of Montclair Drive don’t mess around when it comes to decorating for the holiday season. Make your way to this street if you are looking to drive through some brilliant neighborhood lights this season. You won’t regret it.

